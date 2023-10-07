Chelsea XI vs Burnley: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea have been boosted by the fitness of Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo ahead of their game at Burnley.

Mudryk was forced off at half-time during Monday’s 2-0 win at Fulham but the Ukraine forward has recovered from a quad issue and is available for the trip to Turf Moor.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW BURNLEY VS CHELSEA LIVE!

Caicedo went off late on against Fulham after a collision with Willian but he is also fit.

Pochettino said: “They are both in the squad and then we will decide if they can be available to play from the start or not.

Carney Chukwuemeka is fit again following injury and could return.

Pochettino has confirmed captain Reece James will be available to make his comeback once he has served his one-match ban for abusing referee Jarred Gillett after the recent loss to Aston Villa. James is set to return against Arsenal after the international break.

Pochettino said: “Reece was training with the group. It’s a shame that he’s suspended and he is banned for tomorrow.

“We are really happy with the way that he is recovering after his injury and he’s doing well. He is available so after the international break when his suspension is over he will have the possibility of being involved.”

Nicolas Jackson is available again after his one-match ban, though Armando Broja scored against Fulham to make a case to keep his place in the team.

Ben Chilwell and Romeo Lavia remain sidelined.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Mudryk

Injuries: Nkunku, Chilwell, Fofana, Lavia, Bettinelli, Badiashile, Chalobah

Suspended: James, Gusto

Time and date: 3pm, Saturday October 7, 2023

Venue: Turf Moor