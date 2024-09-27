Chelsea XI vs Brighton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Enzo Maresca has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from as Chelsea host Brighton in the Premier League this weekend, with Reece James the only confirmed absentee.

The Blues have midfielder Romeo Lavia fit after a hamstring problem, while Malo Gusto is also available having come through 45 minutes unscathed against Barrow in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The Frenchman had missed the previous two league matches and his return is welcome as Maresca confirmed the club still do not know when James will be fit to feature for the first time this season.

Maresca made 11 changes to his side for the 5-0 victory over Barrow and now has several difficult decisions to make as the Blues target the first home league victory of his tenure.

The likelihood is that, despite that comprehensive show against the League Two leaders, Maresca will return to the bulk of the team that beat West Ham 3-0 last Saturday.

Perhaps the Chelsea boss’s biggest headache comes up-front, after Christopher Nkunku netted a hat-trick in midweek, following on from Jackson’s brace against the Hammers.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Injured: James

Date and time: 3pm BST on Saturday, September 28, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge