Chelsea XI vs Bournemouth: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Frank Lampard could ring the changes against Bournemouth after Chelsea’s surrender against Arsenal.

Lampard was furious after Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium and could return to a three-man defence.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW BOURNEMOUTH VS CHELSEA LIVE!

Kai Havertz is likely to come in for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his anonymous display against Arsenal and Benoit Badiashile is pushing for a start in defence.

“He’s very close,’ said Lampard on Badiashile, who has hardly played in recent weeks.

“He couldn’t play in the Champions League for me. He played against Brighton which was a difficult match for everybody. He’s in competition with Thiago [Silva], with Wesley [Fofana], Trevoh [Chalobah]. He’s very close, he’s training well.

“There are a lot of young players who have come from a different league. It’s understandable to have moments of game time and moments when you’re not. You’re finding your feet in this league.

“In a normal case, these players come in at a club like Chelsea at a moment of big stability. At this moment, it’s not the case. Credit to those players, it’s not easy to take that responsibility on their shoulders. They’re all trying to work and keep going and we’re here as staff to support that.”

Mateo Kovacic could be dropped, while Marc Cucurella, Mason Mount and Reece James remain sidelined.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chalobah; Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Kante, Chilwell; Felix, Havertz, Madueke.