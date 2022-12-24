Chelsea FC XI vs Bournemouth: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

(ES Composite)

Chelsea are set to welcome Reece James back to their squad to face Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The England full-back missed the World Cup in Qatar after a knee injury but is working his way back towards full sharpness.

Meanwhile, Blues boss Graham Potter expects Wesley Fofana to be out for a “couple of weeks” after a setback in the France defender’s recovery from his own knee issue.

“Reece has been training with us, and he completed 65 minutes in the week,” said Potter, referring to Chelsea’s friendly against Brentford.

“Wesley just had a little setback, as can sometimes happen at the very last stage of rehab. So he’ll be a couple of weeks.”

Edouard Mendy has been back in training with the Blues after his World Cup exploits with Senegal.

Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season after tearing knee ligaments, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has a heel problem, Ben Chilwell a thigh issue and N’Golo Kante is out until at least February after hamstring surgery.

Chelsea had 12 players at the World Cup, with Potter explaining that group has “dripped back in” - barring Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic.

Morocco’s Ziyech and Croatia’s Kovacic came face to face in the third-fourth place play-off, with both Blues stars yet to return to west London training and unavailable on Boxing Day.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa; James, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Cucurella; Jorginho, Gallagher; Mount, Sterling, Havertz; Aubameyang.

Tuesday December 27, 5.30pm GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Simon Hooper

Chelsea squad from: Kepa, James, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Cucurella, Jorginho, Gallagher, Mount, Sterling, Havertz, Aubameyang, Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Hall, Casadei, Pulisic.

Injured: Broja (knee), Chilwell (thigh), Kante (hamstring).

Unavailable: Ziyech, Kovacic.