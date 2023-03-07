Chelsea XI vs Dortmund: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has a number of selection headaches heading into today’s Champions League clash away at Borussia Dortmund.

Reece James has boosted the group after returning to training following his withdrawal from the 1-0 win over Leeds through a tight hamstring.

Thiago Silva joined Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy on the sidelines after injuring knee ligaments last week. Meanwhile, Mason Mount is both injured and suspended for the second leg.

Benoit Badiashile, who excelled in the win on Saturday, will need to be replaced after not being selected for the UEFA squad list in early February.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana and Noni Madueke are also unavailable to face the German giants, who have won all 10 matches since the World Cup while carrying a 1-0 lead into the second leg.

Trevoh Chalobah is a frontrunner to replace Badiashile as manager Graham Potter hopes to continue with a back three.

Cesar Azpilicueta continues to go through the concussion protocol and didn’t train on Monday morning.

Potter will likely pick a similar team to the one that ended a six-match winless run on Saturday. That would leave Mykhailo Mudryk on the bench in favour of Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Joao Felix.

Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez will likely continue in midfield while Ben Chilwell and Loftus-Cheek play at wing back.

James faces a late fitness test but is likely to start in place of Loftus-Cheek if fit. Christian Pulisic is back after a prolonged spell out through a knee injury but will likely only make the bench.

Potter also confirmed the match “comes too soon” for N’Golo Kante despite being back in full training.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Koulibaly, W. Fofana; James, Enzo, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Felix.