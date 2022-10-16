Chelsea XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Chelsea will be without Reece James as they prepare to face Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

The right-back came off with a knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday and will miss as much as eight weeks of action despite avoiding surgery.

James could even miss selection for England’s upcoming World Cup campaign in Qatar with N’Golo Kante also likely to miss France’s tournament.

Furthermore, Wesley Fofana has been ruled out until after the World Cup, leaving Chelsea without three major players.

Without James today, the Blues will likely move into a back four and look for attacking impetus elsewhere on the pitch.

Chelsea had already been accustomed to coping without Kante and Fofana ahead of a busy period in the Premier League - with Brentford and Manchester United to come next week.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will likely continue in goal with Kalidou Koulibaly increasingly forcing his way into the team in recent weeks.

Trevoh Chalobah might make way for Cesar Azpilicueta to help move into a back four. Kai Havertz could come in for James in a roundabout solution to Chelsa’s attacking needs after a formation adjustment.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Silva, Cucurella; Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic; Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling.