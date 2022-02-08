Chelsea XI vs Al Hilal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Club World Cup

Edouard Mendy will join up with Chelsea’s squad overnight after his involvement in Senegal’s triumphant Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The goalkeeper has been celebrating in homeland with fans lining the streets to welcome home their heroes this week.

But he is due to fly out to Abu Dhabi where Chelsea are aiming to win the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

He is not in contention for Wednesday’s semi-final against Al Hilal – but will be a consideration if the European champions reach Saturday’s final.

Chelsea first team coach Zsolt Low confirmed: “Mendy will arrive probably later today or tomorrow and we’ll see how tired he is.

“He has to arrive first, we have to check him and talk to him. We’ll see if it’s possible he plays, maybe.”

Kepa has been in outstanding form when called on to deputise for Mendy this season and on Saturday produced a late penalty save to secure a 2-1 win against Plymouth in the FA Cup.

He has established himself as Chelsea’s cup goalkeeper but Low offered no guarantees he would be the automatic choice in the final.

“We have two amazing goalkeepers. Mendy made a fantastic performance to win the Africa Cup and be best goalkeeper, but Kepa does an amazing job with us here.

“In last game he saved an important penalty and is in good shape. We’ll have talks with the goalkeeping coaches before deciding.”

Low also confirmed Reece James will play no part in the tournament, despite being part of the travelling party.

The wingback suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury when coming down with Flu in recent weeks.

Mason Mount could play against Al Hilal despite being taken off when feeling pain against Plymouth.

Low added: “Mason is getting better and better every day. We’ll see how he moves and feels today and take the last decision tomorrow.

“We had a hard cup game with 120 minutes and a long trip here. We have to use the first two days to recover and slowly today we are prepared for a good session and game.

“The four-hour time difference, players couldn’t sleep very well, they need this time to play the game.”

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi