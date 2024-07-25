Chelsea and Wrexham draw action-packed pre-season friendly in California

Chelsea and Wrexham drew 2-2 in Santa Clara - Darren Walsh/Getty Images

Lesley Ugochukwu scored in the 82nd minute to help Chelsea salvage a 2-2 tie with Wrexham in a friendly match at Levi’s Stadium. Ugochukwu rolled a shot from the middle of the box through traffic into the right corner. Wrexham took a 2-1 lead when Jack Marriot scored on a counterattack in the 72nd minute.

Luke Bolton also scored for Wrexham, the Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds that was promoted this year to the third tier of English football. Christopher Nkunku scored first for Chelsea in the perennial Premier League power’s first preseason match and its first under manager, Enzo Maresca, the former Leicester City manager.

Nkunku fired a shot from the middle of the box into the left corner of the net past goalie Arthur Okonkwo in the 35th minute off an assist from Marc Guiu after a corner kick.

Wrexham tied it in the 58th minute when Bolton scored from the right wing off an assist from Sebastian Revan, who connected with Bolton on a crossing pass.

Chelsea beat Wrexham 5-0 in a friendly last season.

Ends all square in Santa Clara

Up next for these two sides

Wrexham: vs Vancouver on Sunday (0.30am BST)

Chelsea: vs Celtic on Saturday in Indiana (9pm BST)

Elsewhere in California

Over in Los Angeles Arsenal are taking on Bournemouth and it has just ended 1-1. Arsenal took the lead through Fabio Vieira before Antoine Semenyo equalised for Bournemouth.

League One side draw with Premier League team

Stats

Possession: Chelsea 74%-26% Wrexham

Shots on target: Chelsea 3-4 Wrexham

Shots off target: Chelsea 5-0 Wrexham

FT

There is the final whistle and it ends all square in Santa Clara. Enzo Maresca’s first (unofficial) game in charge of Chelsea ends in a draw. Wrexham’s co-owner Rob McElhenney is absolutely over the moon with his team’s efforts.

90 mins: Chelsea 2 Wrexham 2

Sterling finds Broja with a good cross from the left but the latter gets his header all wrong.

There will be two added minutes at the end of this match.

88 mins: Chelsea 2 Wrexham 2

Acheampong tries his luck from distance but he cannot keep his effort down and, with it always rising, it goes over the bar.

86 mins: Chelsea 2 Wrexham 2

Fofana is so, so lucky! Chelsea have a free-kick in their own half, which Fofana takes short. It is intercepted by Dalby, who is through one-on-one. The referee however blows his whistle and deems that Fofana had not taken the actual free-kick but that seems dubious.

GOAL Chelsea 2 Wrexham 2

Ugochukwu (82’)

Chelsea are back level. The ball is sent in from the right and Broja lays it off in the middle for Ugochukwu, who calmly places it into the far corner to bring Chelsea onto level terms.

79 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 2

Nearly a third for Wrexham. Dalby finds Marriott and his effort is well-saved by Bergstrom. That was the same combination as the second goal and they could have repeated their feat again there. Wrexham are on top here.

77 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 2

Dobson was booked in the first half and the referee gives him a talking to. The Chelsea players are keen to see a second yellow but the referee does not agree.

And that is Dobson’s last act as he is taken off. It may be a friendly but Phil Parkinson is experienced enough to know it is not worth the risk of keeping him. Or maybe that was always the plan!

GOAL Chelsea 1 Wrexham 2

Marriott (71’)

Wrexham are ahead. They win it off Chelsea in the centre of the pitch and they take advantage of the turnover. Marriott is the one who initially slides in to win the ball back and he then provides the clinical finish to find the bottom far corner to give Wrexham the lead from behind. Rob McElhenney, who is in the stands tonight, will be thrilled. His co-owner Ryan Reynolds is promoting a certain film.

68 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 1

Sterling stands up a cross to the far post but Angelo does not attack it and opts against a shot when it was there to be attacked.

63 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 1

Wrexham could be ahead there. McClean is found down the right-hand side of the box after a free-kick and he really should find one of a number of teammates in the centre, but his ball across is poor and the chance is gone.

62 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 1

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is going to make a whole host of changes on the hour mark, including a change of goalkeeper.

GOAL Chelsea 1 Wrexham 1

Bolton (59’)

Wrexham are level. Revan sends in a great ball from the left which Palmer should slot home but he does not. It comes all the way through to Bolton at the back post, who does find the net and we are all square.

55 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 0

Chance for Sterling. Bolton wanted a foul on the left-hand touchline after a shove from Sterling but the referee waves play on. Sterling drives into the box and his effort from a narrow angle on the left-hand side of the penalty area is saved by the Okonkwo.

52 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 0

Angelo cuts in from the right and sends in a dangerous-looking ball into the box but Okonkwo is quick to come out of his goal to make the catch.

49 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 0

Wrexham made one change at the break as Will Boyle replaced Tom O’Connor.

48 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 0

Here is the Chelsea XI for this second half:

Second half

Plenty of changes for Chelsea at the break as they change their whole XI. Chilwell is now wearing the captain’s armband. We are back under way in Santa Clara.

What will this man have thought of Chelsea’s first-half performance?

HT

Palmer has a late chance for Wrexham after being played in behind but his shot is blocked. There is the whistle and at the break Chelsea lead 1-0 in Enzo Maresca’s first game in charge thanks to Nkunku’s goal.

45 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 0

There is one added minute at the end of this first half.

43 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 0

We are approaching half-time in Santa Clara and certainly for the Chelsea players these will probably be their final few minutes on the pitch. For Wrexham they are a few games into pre-season so their starting XI may go on longer.

37 mins: Chelsea 1 Wrexham 0

Okonkwo is lucky there. As Chelsea send a ball into the left-hand channel, the Wrexham goalkeeper comes flying out. Guiu gets to it first and goes around Okonkwo. He finds Nkunku, who cannot get his shot away properly.

GOAL Chelsea 1 Wrexham 0

Nkunku (35’)

Chelsea are ahead. The corner is headed out to the edge of the box, where George picks it up. He shoots and it is blocked. It falls fortuitously straight at the feet of Nkunku, who fires home to give Chelsea the lead.

29 mins: Chelsea 0 Wrexham 0

Chance for Wrexham. McClean is played in down the left-hand channel of the box and from quite a tight angle he shoots. Sanchez makes what was a comfortable save.

27 mins: Chelsea 0 Wrexham 0

Badiashile should do so much better there. James finds him at the near post from another Chelsea corner in space but he gets his effort all wrong and the chance is gone.

25 mins: Chelsea 0 Wrexham 0

Madueke is sent in down the right-hand channel and tries to cut inside on his favoured left foot inside the Wrexham box but Dobson comes in with a timely challenge and nicks the ball off Madueke.

23 mins: Chelsea 0 Wrexham 0

There have been some rather aggressive challenges for a pre-season friendly by Wrexham and Dobson is the first player booked for a challenge on Nkunku. You would think it is quite tough to get booked in a friendly but Wrexham have done so inside 25 minutes.

The free-kick is sent in but Tosin cannot send his header on target.

20 mins: Chelsea 0 Wrexham 0

Chelsea have a second corner in quick succession but Tosin, another Chelsea new signing, is penalised for handball.

03:29 AM BST

19 mins: Chelsea 0 Wrexham 0

Chelsea have their first corner after new signing Guiu’s cross is deflected behind. James sends it into the near post and Nkunku flicks it on. Guiu, who won the corner, meets the flick on at the back post but cannot steer his effort goalbound. He should have done better there.

16 mins: Chelsea 0 Wrexham 0

Chelsea fans are getting a glimpse of Romeo Lavia in the starting XI tonight. The midfielder made a big-money move from Southampton last summer but barely featured in his first season at Stamford Bridge due to injury.

Chelsea are enjoying the majority of possession as you would expect but are looking fairly rusty in what is their first pre-season game. They kick off their Premier League campaign against Manchester City in three and a half weeks.

11 mins: Chelsea 0 Wrexham 0

There is no Paul Mullin for Wrexham tonight due to injury. A year ago on Wrexham’s US tour Mullin punctured his lung in their game against Manchester United and missed the start of the League Two season.

8 mins: Chelsea 0 Wrexham 0

Chance for Wrexham. Bolton sends in a cross from the right into the centre of the box and finds Lee. His touch lets him down as he cannot get a shot away.

5 mins: Chelsea 0 Wrexham 0

We have the first effort of the match and James hits the outside of the post. Chelsea are awarded a free-kick not far outside the box on the right-hand side. James sends it towards goal but it clips the outside of the post.

3 mins: Chelsea 0 Wrexham 0

You do not expect to see this in a friendly as it kicks off between McClean and Colwill. McClean goes in late on Colwill and the Chelsea defender is distinctly unimpressed. Both players square off and it results in handbags. No cards handed out owing to it being a friendly but yellow cards would certainly have been handed out in a competitive fixture.

Kick-off

We are under way in Santa Clara.

Reminder of the team news

Chelsea: Sanchez, James (c), Tosin, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Badiashile, Lavia, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Madueke, Guiu, George.

Substitutes: Beach, Bergstrom, Fofana, Veiga, Acheampong, Gusto, Chilwell, Santos, Ugochuckwu, Sterling, Angelo, Broja.

Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Brunt, O’Connor, Bolton, Jones, Dobson, Lee, Revan, Palmer, McClean (c).

Substitutes: Howard, Burton, Boyle, Barnett, James, Forde, Evans, Ashfield, Cannon, Davies, Bickerstaff, Water, Dalby, Marriott.

No Dewsbury-Hall

Although he is with the Chelsea squad for the game, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will not make his Chelsea bow against Wrexham. Having reunited with Enzo Maresca after his move from Leicester, he has a small knock so will play no part in this game.

Wrexham out to warm up

02:34 AM BST

Chelsea arriving

Checking out the stadium

Wrexham team news

TEAM NEWS | Wrexham AFC vs Chelsea



Here's how we shape up in our next instalment of the #WrexCoastTour



Chelsea team news

Match preview

Welcome to coverage of the pre-season friendly between Chelsea and Wrexham from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This marks Enzo Maresca’s first game in charge at Chelsea, having replaced Mauricio Pochettino over the summer. Maresca led Leicester to automatic promotion last season, winning the Championship. The build-up though to this game for Chelsea has been dominated by the ongoing situation regarding Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez is under investigation by Fifa for a “racist and discriminatory chant” after Argentina won the Copa America, which led to Fernandez’s Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana calling out what he described as “uninhibited racism”. Chelsea manager Maresca does not believe that there will be any problems when Fernandez joins up with the squad.

“It is quite easy in terms of the player doing a statement to apologise. The club did the same, so I don’t think there is something to add in terms of the situation. It is already clear and clarified.”

“I don’t think so. They are all human beings. I don’t think there are any bad intentions from any of them. I don’t think when Enzo is back that we will have any situations. Enzo clarified the situation, the club the same, so there is nothing to add. They are not bad persons or human beings. It can happen but I don’t think there are any problems at all. I spoke with Enzo and all of them.”

Enzo Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager this summer - John G Mabanglo/Shutterstock

Chelsea captain Reece James has also been speaking ahead of this game about the situation.

“It’s a difficult situation and Enzo has acknowledged he was wrong and quickly put his hand up to apologise to the club, team and people offended. Enzo hasn’t arrived yet. I will have to make that judgement [on whether to get involved] when he does. I hope everyone can move forward with the situation. I’ve spoken to Enzo and everyone involved but the conversations have to stay in house.”

New signings Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Guiu could all be set for Chelsea debuts, however Trevoh Chalobah has been left at home, seemingly destined for the exit door at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea play Celtic, Club America, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Inter Milan before their Premier League opener at home against Manchester City.

With the start of the new EFL season just over a week away, Wrexham have already played a couple of friendlies, including a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Sunday. After this game, they play Vancouver before hosting Fleetwood in their opening game of the new League One season after back-to-back promotions. Unless you have been living under a rock, you will know and recognise the owners of Wrexham; Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Team news to follow shortly.