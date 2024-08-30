Chelsea working on Jadon Sancho deal after Deadline Day talks with Manchester United

Chelsea are trying to thrash out a deal for Jadon Sancho in what looks set to be a frantic final few hours of deadline day at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus have ended their interest in Sancho, leaving Chelsea in the clear to wrap up a move for the Manchester United winger.

A deal for Sancho will be complicated because of his wages of more than £300,000 a week.

But Chelsea are said to be moving closer to an agreement for the 24-year-old, who has been told he can leave Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag made it clear he is not in his plans.

Permanent and loan options remain on the table ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

A deal for Sancho could be dependent on whether Chelsea can offload Raheem Sterling.

Sterling is one of a number of players the Blues are trying to sell and Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign him.

Chelsea have spent £54m on Pedro Neto and £40m on Joao Felix this summer but they are eyeing an opportunistic move for Sancho, who impressed back on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season as they reached the Champions League Final.