Chelsea 3-1 Manchester United: James hat-trick sends Chelsea three points clear

Chelsea maintained their record of having never lost to Manchester United in the Women's Super League, winning seven times and drawing once

Lauren James scored a hat-trick as Chelsea regained their three-point advantage at the top of the Women's Super League with a convincing victory over Manchester United.

James set the Blues on course for victory after just five minutes, peeling off her marker to find space before knocking the ball past Mary Earps at the back post.

Chelsea were in control against a United side who struggled to get going and James soon doubled their lead, expertly controlling a long Nathalie Bjorn delivery before thrashing home a first-time finish.

United failed to threaten the Chelsea goal as the hosts dominated the ball, but they were handed a lifeline when Hayley Ladd pulled one back before the break.

Ladd's goal reinvigorated the visitors and they emerged from half-time with momentum in their favour as Ella Toone and Lucia Garcia both missed chances to draw the scores level.

But James punished United for failing to find a way back and she netted her third in the 85th minute after being found behind the United backline by a well-weighted Sjoeke Nusken through ball.

Defeat means the Red Devils are now 10 points behind Chelsea in the table, while the Blues are three points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

