Grace Geyoro - Chelsea Women ready to smash world record transfer fee to sign Grace Geyoro from Paris St-Germain

Chelsea are willing to smash the women's football world-record transfer fee to sign France international midfielder Grace Geyoro from Paris St-Germain if a deal can be struck before next Thursday's transfer deadline, Telegraph Sport understands.

The London club paid a world-record fee of around £250,000 to sign Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg in 2020, but to secure 25-year-old Geyoro's signature, sources have said the Women's Super League champions would need to part with at least £425,000.

That is something Chelsea are understood to be prepared to do, to bolster their ranks with the France star who scored three times in five appearances at July's Euros to help her country reach the semi-finals, however, a final agreement has not yet been reached between the two clubs.

A source in the French capital told Telegraph Sport that PSG will need to find a suitable replacement for Geyoro before the September 20 transfer deadline in France. Yet things would need to move much quicker than that for this deal because the English transfer deadline is next Thursday September 8, ahead of the WSL season opening match two days later.

Geyoro, who has publicly spoken of her admiration for Chelsea in recent days, is understood to be keen on finalising the deal and negotiations over personal terms between her and Chelsea are not expected to be a stumbling block, but PSG have not yet sanctioned her departure, albeit the likelihood of a deal is said to be increasing. Geyoro has spent 10 years with PSG since arriving aged 15.

Emma Hayes' team have a desire to bring in a central midfielder, with their long-serving South Korea playmaker Ji So-yun having left the club at the end of last season after eight trophy-laden years with the club.

Any transfer fees over six figures in the women's game are rare, with the vast majority of players' moves happening on free transfers at the end of contracts. Of all the transfers of women's players globally in 2021, 87.3 per cent involved out-of-contract players on free transfers.