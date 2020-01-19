Chelsea women hammer Arsenal behind Sam Kerr’s first Blues goal, Sophie Ingle stunner (video)

Sam Kerr scored her first goal for Chelsea in the Women's Super League during a drubbing of Arsenal. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Sam Kerr came close to scoring in her Chelsea debut earlier this month, and her first goal for the club arrived in a rivalry match against Arsenal.

Coupled with a strike by Bethany England and a stunning shot by Sophie Ingle, Chelsea took a surprising three-goal lead into halftime and routed Arsenal 4-1 on Sunday in front of a sell-out crowd at Arsenal’s Meadow Park.

Kerr scores first WSL goal

Kerr, the Australian striker who notched three consecutive Golden Boots in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), made her debut for Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League on Jan. 5. She had an assist in that outing against Reading, a come-from-behind 2-1 victory.

The next weekend she was denied by Bristol City’s Jasmine Matthews. But against reigning champion Arsenal, Kerr broke through with a header set up by Guro Reiten’s booming cross.

It gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead inside of 15 minutes.

Ingle shuts door with stunning shot

Ingle shut the door on the Gunners in the 20th minute. After a Chelsea free kick was cleared, the defensive midfielder stepped up and booted a delayed half-volley into the far corner.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes turned her back to the pitch to mouth “wow, wow, wow.”

Reiten also scored in the 67th minute and Arsenal’s Beth Mead denied the shutout in the 74th minute. Chelsea’s victory further opened up the title race, with goal difference separating Arsenal and Manchester City. Chelsea is one point behind with a game in hand.

