Chelsea willing to pay £30m to secure Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson has scored nine goals in his last eight games in La Liga for Villarreal - Getty Images/Aitor Alcalde

Chelsea are preparing to pay around £30 million to secure the signing of Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson, with the deal advancing quickly.

Villarreal do not want to sell Jackson, who scored 12 goals in La Liga in 2022-23, but Chelsea are ready to activate the 21-year-old’s release clause.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs over payment structures and the finer details of the transfer, but there is now an expectation that the striker will be moving to Stamford Bridge.

The move could even be finalised in the next few days, after Jackson has played his final game of the season, for Senegal against Brazil, on Tuesday.

It is expected that Jackson will sign a long-term contract similar to those handed to previous young signings since the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital takeover of the club.

Jackson moved to Villarreal from Senegal in 2019 and can play as a central striker or on the wings. He finished the season in sensational form, scoring nine goals in his final eight games of the club campaign.

The forward almost signed for Bournemouth in January, in a deal worth around £25 million, before a hamstring injury prevented him from making the move.

Chelsea have moved fast in recent weeks to position themselves at the front of the queue to sign Jackson, with Bundesliga and Serie A clubs also showing interest in the player.

If a deal can be completed, Jackson’s arrival at Chelsea could accelerate the expected departure of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea have rejected an opening bid from Arsenal, who are keen to sign the German international, but it is understood that they are willing to sell the 24-year-old for the right price.

Chelsea value Havertz at £70 million but may have to lower that asking price for a player who has two years remaining on his contract. Sources in Germany have said that Bayern Munich could yet rival Arsenal for Havertz’s signature.