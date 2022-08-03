Chelsea: William Gallas names major transfer mistake that leaves club behind Arsenal and Tottenham

William Gallas believes Chelsea’s failure to sign Jules Kounde has left them behind Arsenal and Tottenham ahead of the new Premier League season.

The French defender signed for Barcelona last week after long-term interest from Chelsea, who are chasing Marc Cucurella to bolster their backline following a number of transfer failures.

But former Blues star Gallas has spoken of his disappointment at his old club struggling to seal the Kounde deal, which could have implications in the dressing room with Cesar Azpilicueta denied a move to Barcelona as a result.

“I do find it hard to understand what is happening at Chelsea in terms of the defensive recruitments,” he told Genting Casino.

“I feel they should have signed Kounde from Sevilla! I know they were very close to signing him and I think they have made a big mistake by not getting that deal done.

“The board was really close to getting him signed but it seems they took too long. They took too long for a player of his quality and you can’t do this with a player like Kounde after the season he just had. He was magnificent last season.

“Chelsea need players of Kounde’s quality. Azpi is getting older and maybe he has an opportunity to go to Barcelona. He was a great captain, so now they need to find young defenders who have the quality to play in the Premier League and Kounde was one of the players who would fit... and you let him go to Barcelona?

“That should not be possible and that's why, for me, with Chelsea’s defence as it stands today, I don’t see Chelsea finishing above Arsenal or Tottenham this season.”