Chelsea vs Wrexham LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Wrexham LIVE!

Mauricio Pochettino begins life as Chelsea manager against Wrexham tonight as the Blues kick-off their pre-season tour and a brand new era in the United States. The former Tottenham boss is overseeing a huge rebuild of the club following such a disappointing season last time out and could hand big summer signing Christopher Nkunku a debut out in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Chelsea have sold plenty of players this summer, leaving Pochettino with a much smaller squad to work with and it will be fascinating to see just how much of his impact will be on show so early in an FC Series clash. Wrexham, of course, are a big story across the pond after their fairytale run under Hollywood owners in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they prepare for life back in the EFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pochettino has already spoken of the need to hit the ground running, such is the demand for success at a club like Chelsea. Though there will be tougher tests to come, getting off to a good start feels of the utmost importance. Follow Chelsea vs Wrexham live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Kenan Memorial Stadium!

Chelsea vs Wrexham latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 1am BST; Kenan Memorial Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Official Chelsea website and app

Chelsea team news: Nkunku and Jackson could make debuts

Prediction: Chelsea to romp to opening win

Pochettino demands winning Chelsea mentality

22:59 , George Flood

Tonight’s tie is a friendly in name only for Mauricio Pochettino, who is looking for his players to hit the ground running immediately under his leadership against inferior opposition.

It has been a gruelling first few weeks of pre-season training for the Blues as their new boss tries to raise the fitness levels with plenty of double sessions in the heat.

“We are working to build the physical condition first,” Pochettino told reporters yesterday.

“I’m very excited about our first friendly game. But when you are at Chelsea, all the games are official.

“Football is about to win to create good feelings. Even if we play a friendly with young players it is about that mentality.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Kenan Memorial Stadium

22:49 , George Flood

There’s a staggering amount of Wrexham fans at this match, reports Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella in Chapel Hill. It looks like almost a 50/50 split by the eye test...

Quaint, old fashioned stadium pic.twitter.com/x0OLKDnCGh — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 19, 2023

Chelsea vs Wrexham prediction

22:41 , George Flood

The Blues should find the League Two team a fairly comfortable opponent for their first outing under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea to win, 4-1.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

22:40 , George Flood

New Chelsea signings Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson will hope to be handed their respective debuts tonight along with Malo Gusto and Andrey Santos, players who officially joined in January before being sent straight back out on loan.

It sounds like we are going to see plenty of young talents given a chance across the evening, based on training reports from North Carolina.

Story continues

Mauricio Pochettino is definitely without Wesley Fofana, whose terrible injury luck has continued with the news that he has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery.

Fellow centre-back Benoit Badiashile is also out injured, while Reece James is yet to make the trip across the Atlantic due to illness.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Armando Broja and Marcus Bettinelli have also been left behind due to fitness reasons, while Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all omitted from the tour squad as they seek moves away from Chelsea.

We are likely to see a fresh team in each half from Pochettino and it will fascinating to see those early combinations.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Andrey Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher; Nkunku, Jackson, Sterling.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wrexham

22:34 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live and for free on the official Chelsea website and Fifth Stand app.

It is also being shown on Viaplay Sports 1 with a subscription.

Welcome to Chelsea vs Wrexham LIVE coverage!

22:31 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Wrexham.

A new era officially begins for the Blues tonight as Mauricio Pochettino takes charge for the first time in the opening contest of their pre-season tour of the USA.

The former Tottenham boss will be itching to get his Chelsea reign off to the perfect start in a high-profile clash against EFL newcomers that are enjoying an incredible run under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson could make their Chelsea debuts tonight in what should be a fascinating friendly showdown.

Kick-off in Chapel Hill, North Carolina is at 1am BST, so stay tuned for all the latest match build-up, breaking team news and live match updates, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, who is at Kenan Memorial Stadium.