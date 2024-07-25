Chelsea vs Wrexham LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Wrexham LIVE!

The first friendly of Chelsea’s pre-season takes place against League One side Wrexham tonight as Enzo Maresca begins his spell in the Blues’ dugout. There is plenty of intrigue around the Italian manager and this early glimpse at his tenure comes from California as their tour of the United States begins.

After a return to some kind of form last season under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea fans were perhaps expecting some form of continuity in these turbulent early years of this ownership but Maresca is the new coach in with the ambition of regularly challenging for titles. The sense of transition is also evident on the pitch with a handful of new signings set for their pre-season debuts today.

Wrexham were hammered 5-0 by the Premier League side on tour last year but are now in the third tier and hoping to provide a more solid test of their work under the new boss. Follow latest updates from Chelsea vs Wrexham via Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!

04:14 , Marc Mayo

Time for the second half in Santa Clara.

An entirely new XI for the Blues...

Second-half Chelsea XI: Bergstrom; Gusto, Acheampong, Fofana, Chilwell; Veiga, Santos, Ugochukwu; Angelo, Broja, Sterling

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Watch Christopher Nkunku score the opening goal

04:08 , Marc Mayo

Good work by George before a striker’s finish.

Nkunku with our first goal of pre-season! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/lfr3RSd34z — Chels HQ (@Chels_HQ) July 25, 2024

All going to plan for Chelsea

04:02 , Marc Mayo

Enzo Maresca will be pleased with that first half from Chelsea, who have been fluid, bright and technically sound on the ball.

A lack of end product, you could say, although their set plays have been very threatening.

Wrexham have looked a complete mismatch too, in all honesty. But a useful confidence boost of a friendly to this point for the Premier League team.

One up at the break in California. 🫡#BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/AGNZj7ZqTI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 25, 2024

Half-time!

03:57 , Marc Mayo

A very solid opening 45 minutes for Chelsea. They lead via Nkunku’s goal.

Chelsea 1-0 Wrexham | 45 mins

03:56 , Marc Mayo

One added minute as the Blues search for a second.

Chelsea 1-0 Wrexham | 45 mins

03:55 , Marc Mayo

Handball appeal in the Wrexham box is waved away after a good run by George.

Chelsea 1-0 Wrexham | 43 mins

03:53 , Marc Mayo

Slick move from Chelsea with incisive passing and lovely movement before Madueke comes down the right, cuts to the byline and flies his cross into touch.

Chelsea 1-0 Wrexham | 38 mins

03:48 , Marc Mayo

A dinked ball forward draws the keeper off his line and Guiu gets there first, his cutback to Nkunku is well closed down though.

Chelsea still on the front foot.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Wrexham | Nkunku, 35'

03:46 , Marc Mayo

The breakthrough!

George wriggles free to shoot outside the box and it hits the crowd before landing well for Nkunku, who buries his shot!

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 35 mins

03:45 , Marc Mayo

Good recovery from James on Wrexham’s Palmer after a loose pass to the Chelsea captain lost possession.

There’s a serious pace about this friendly, let’s see how that lasts - and if we can get an opening goal.

George’s deep cross wins a corner...

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 29 mins

03:40 , Marc Mayo

First shot on target for Wrexham as McClean races free at a tight angle... Sanchez repels a powerful effort at the near post.

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 28 mins

03:38 , Marc Mayo

Another corner finds a Chelsea player unmarked, only for Badiashile to slash a right-footed airkick at the ball!

On his wrong foot, in fairness, so a case of right place, wrong player. Wrexham scramble it clear.

Madueke booked for a foul as the counter is shut down.

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 25 mins

03:36 , Marc Mayo

Supreme closing down by Lavia and Madueke races into the box but he’s tackled by Dobson trying to cut onto his left foot.

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 24 mins

03:34 , Marc Mayo

Booking for Dobson and Chelsea can load the box again.

Another flick-on, from Tosin this time, but it lands wide of the goal.

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 21 mins

03:31 , Marc Mayo

Madueke next to win a corner down the right and James will take this, too.

Into the near post and a scramble leads to a Wrexham free-kick for handball.

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 19 mins

03:29 , Marc Mayo

Here comes a rare long ball down the left channel and Guiu wins a corner.

Decent ball in and Nkunku’s flick-on narrowly misses Guiu at the far post!

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 17 mins

03:28 , Marc Mayo

Chukwuemeka is fairly advanced to be alongside Nkunku in attacking midfield, with Lavia in an anchor man position near James.

It’s clear Maresca wants fluidity about his setup- - but they’ve not got Guiu into the game yet.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 12 mins

03:23 , Marc Mayo

Error by George, who is sticking very wide on the left as Nkunku drifts around, allows Wrexham to come forward but Colwill sticks a sharp one back on McClean to shut it down.

Wrexham are looking to launch attacks quickly when they get the chance but Chelsea’s counter-press is looking very busy.

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 8 mins

03:18 , Marc Mayo

All Chelsea in possession so far, which means we haven’t learned if Reece James will slot back to right-back when out of the ball.

A first venture forward from the League One team suggests he will. A cross causes a bit of trouble but finds its way back to Sanchez.

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 5 mins

03:16 , Marc Mayo

Off the post!

Early Chelsea free-kick is swung in by James, it’s a tough angle to shoot from but he rattles the outside of the woodwork anyway.

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 3 mins

03:14 , Marc Mayo

Colwill took huge exception to McClean landing a late tackle on him - not in the spirit of the game, the Chelsea defender appeared to think!

All settled down now...

Chelsea 0-0 Wrexham | 2 mins

03:13 , Marc Mayo

James is floating around in central midfield for Chelsea when they have the ball in front of a back three.

Tosin offers a bid of width on the right with Nkunku also in a free role just ahead.

Already we have a huge flare-up! Colwill and McClean right in each others’ face!

Kick-off!

03:11 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea and Wrexham face off in California!

Here come the teams!

03:06 , Marc Mayo

Kick-off is almost upon us.

Thin crowd

03:03 , Marc Mayo

Teams wiill head out the tunnel soon for this rather sparsely-attended friendly.

Not the best crowd at the Levi's Stadium for Chelsea vs Wrexham. I kinda of felt like it was not well advertised locally. pic.twitter.com/jZrDTCHXJm — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 25, 2024

Chelsea vs Wrexham | Countdown to kick-off

02:59 , Marc Mayo

Not long to go now!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Today’s venue

02:51 , Marc Mayo

It’s destination California for Chelsea tonight as Levi’s Stadium hosts this pre-season friendly.

The 68,500-capacity venue is the home of NFL team the San Francisco 49ers and sits to the south of the Bay Area.

Completed in 2014, it cost $1.3billion and hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016. American Football’s biggest night is scheduled to return in 2026.

One Direction, Coldplay, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are among the plethora of musician’s to play here, with the Ipswich fan breaking its attendance record at 80,000.

It’s also played host to Copa America games in 2015 and 2024 plus a bunch of pre-season friendlies featuring the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Liverpool. In fact, in three days’ time San Jose Earthquakes play here against Guadalajara in the 2024 Leagues Cup opener.

Celebrating 10 years of home field advantage at #LevisStadium! pic.twitter.com/i1UigPtH2R — Levi's® Stadium (@LevisStadium) July 17, 2024

Chelsea pre-season schedule after tonight

02:45 , Marc Mayo

July 27, 21:00 Chelsea vs Celtic - Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana

August 1, 00:00 Chelsea vs Club America - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

August 3, 22:30 Chelsea vs Man City - Ohio Stadium, Columbus

August 7, 00:00 Chelsea vs Real Madrid - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

August 11, 15:00 Chelsea vs Inter - Stamford Bridge

All times BST

Enzo Maresca explains 'sad' decision to omit Trevoh Chalobah

02:40 , Marc Mayo

Enzo Maresca admits he is “sad” about the decision to omit Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Standard Sport understands the defender wants to fight for his place in the squad this season but would be looking for European football should he decide to leave Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at his first press conference as Blues boss, Maresca said of Chalobah: “First of all, from my point of view, it’s always sad to leave players out, that can be out of a pre-season, or can be out of the squad or out of the first eleven because in the end they all work for the same target, that is to be part of the same team.

“The Trevoh situation for me is quite clear, we have Axel there, we have Tosin Adarabioyo there, we have Wes Fofana who in these two weeks has worked very good and is finally back, we have some very young profiles like Josh Acheampong who is doing fantastic.

“It’s a sad decision but we have to take the decision.”

Wrexham’s pre-season view

02:35 , Marc Mayo

Wrexham are preparing for a first crack at the English third-tier in 20 years after back-to-back promotions.

The glamorous ownership of Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds have invested heavily in the club, on and off the pitch, to storm up the divisions but League One promises to be a huge test for them.

Five new players have arrived this summer already with Lewis Brunt and Sebastian Revan bought for undisclosed fees from Leicester and Aston Villa, respectively. Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has joined as a free agent after leaving Arsenal.

They have beaten non-league Hanley and drawn with Premier League Bournemouth in their two friendlies so far, and after this game head to Canada to face Vancouver Whitecaps before a meeting with Fleetwood back in north Wales.

Their season begins at home to Wycombe on August 10.

Chelsea vs Wrexham | Countdown to kick-off

02:30 , Marc Mayo

Warm-ups are flowing and this pre-season friendly is a mere 30 minutes away from getting started…

Debuting our home kit Stateside. 👌#BluesInTheUSA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 25, 2024

Head-to-head record

02:25 , Marc Mayo

The Blues won 5-0 in a friendly between these teams last season but they haven’t met in a competitive game since 1982.

Chelsea wins: 4

Wrexham wins: 2

Draws: 3

Hot one in Santa Clara

02:17

The pre-game weather forecast pointed to a sweltering night in California.

No chance of rain, a light wind and temperatures slowly dropping from the low 30s as the sun sets.

Fortunately, humidity is fairly low but the heat may slow the game down a little.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca's first Chelsea team

02:13 , Marc Mayo

Looks like a 4-2-3-1 with Romeo Lavia in central midfield and Reece James at right-back after they overcame long-running injuries.

Christopher Nkunku slots in behind Marc Guiu in attack and Tyrique George, 18, starts on the left.

New signing Tosin Adarabioyo gets the nod in the centre of defence and Levi Colwill plays at left-back.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has a knock so misses out.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Badiashile, Colwill; Lavia, Chukwuemeka; Madueke, Nkunku, George; Guiu

Wrexham team news

02:02 , Marc Mayo

TEAM NEWS | Wrexham AFC vs Chelsea



Here’s how we shape up in our next instalment of the #WrexCoastTour



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/Ph3cclOEAG — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) July 25, 2024

Chelsea team news

02:01 , Marc Mayo

Match odds

01:53 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea to win: 1/5

Wrexham to win: 9/1

Draw: 11/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Christopher Nkunku offers Chelsea fitness update

01:45 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is “feeling better” ahead of his second season with the club.

The France international was limited to only two Premier League starts for the Blues during a turbulent campaign following a £53m move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023.

Nkunku underwent knee surgery following an injury sustained during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States and did not make his League debut until the Christmas Eve loss at Wolves, during which he scored.

In total, the 26-year-old missed 39 games for the club and ended the season with a tally of three goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Having been left out of the France squad for Euro 2024, Nkunku has been able to enjoy a break this summer and is looking forward to a strong season under new head coach, Enzo Maresca.

“I am feeling better after the difficult season last year. I am feeling better,” he said.

“I had a nice break during the summer. I needed it. I worked a little bit before coming here, but it was important for me to break after this year, for my head also. It was good.

“Now I am working in every training session to stay fit and to go forward in a good way. Pre-season is very good and the team is good. We are practicing the hard work to be fresh and ready to play some friendly games.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Moises Caicedo boost for Chelsea

01:30 , Marc Mayo

Moises Caicedo has joined up with the Chelsea squad in the USA, in a boost to the options available to Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea announced a 28-man squad for the tour on Monday, with Caicedo not one of those included after his Copa America involvement with Ecuador in the summer.

The 22-year-old played all four of his country’s matches at Copa America, before Ecuador were knocked out by Argentina.

That match, in which Caicedo played the full 90 minutes, was less than three weeks ago.

(Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca speaks out on Chelsea racism storm

01:15 , Marc Mayo

Enzo Maresca does not expect any problems welcoming Enzo Fernandez back to Chelsea next week despite the racism storm sparked by the midfielder.

Fernandez was accused of “uninhibited racism” by Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana after posting a video of Argentina players singing a racist and homophobic song.

The incident threatens to divide the Chelsea dressing room but Maresca has defended Fernandez and is confident there will be no split in the squad.

Fernandez has apologised publicly and privately to his team-mates, and will see them face-to-face when he joins up with the Chelsea squad on their pre-season tour of America on Monday.

Chelsea have said they are investigating “an internal disciplinary procedure” and FIFA are also looking into the incident.

Speaking in his first press conference as Chelsea boss, Maresca said: “At the end, they are all human beings. There is no bad intention from any one of them.

“I don’t think when Enzo is back, we will have any problems. The player and club clarified the situation. It’s great the player did the statement to apologise. The club did the same. There is not something to add to the situation. It’s clear and clarified.

“He is not a bad human being. It can happen. I don’t think there are any problems at all.”

Trevoh Chalobah determined to fight for Chelsea career after tour snub

01:00 , Marc Mayo

Trevoh Chalobah wants to fight for his place at Chelsea despite being omitted from the Blues’ pre-season tour of the United States.

Chelsea have taken 28 players on their five-match USA trip, but opted to leave academy graduate centre-back Chalobah at home.

Chelsea have been open to selling Chalobah all summer, with the Blues looking for upwards of £25million for the talented 25-year-old.

Chalobah is understood to prefer to stay at Chelsea and force his way back into the selection reckoning, but would seek European football in any eventual transfer.

Fulham and Crystal Palace both hold a long-term interest in Chalobah, whose Chelsea contract runs until 2028.

Read the full story!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Full Chelsea squad

Thursday 25 July 2024 00:45 , Marc Mayo

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Eddie Beach, Lucas Bergstrom

Defenders: Reece James, Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell, Renato Veiga

Midfielders: Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Andrey Santos, Moises Caicedo

Forwards: Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Armando Broja, Tyrique George, Marc Guiu, Angelo

Racism storm the backdrop to key Chelsea evening

Thursday 25 July 2024 00:30 , Marc Mayo

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca takes charge of the team for the first time in the early hours of Thursday, though his first serious off-field challenge has already landed on his desk.

He now faces the prospect of a deeply divided dressing room to mend.

The Blues take on Wrexham in California in a pre-season friendly draped in Hollywood glamour thanks to Wrexham’s owners, the actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

But the backdrop to the match has been dominated by a racism storm raging around star player Enzo Fernandez, the club’s £107 million signing, who last week published on social media a video of Argentina’s players singing a racist and homophobic song directed at French players, in the hours after their Copa America victory.

Read the full story!

Newboys squad numbers confirmed

Thursday 25 July 2024 00:15 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have confirmed the initial squad numbers for their pre-season tour of the USA, including for a quartet of new signings in Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu and Renato Veiga.

Maresca’s first signing Tosin - the centre-back who signed a four-year contract on a free transfer last month after leaving west London rivals Fulham - handed the No4 shirt vacated after fellow defender Benoit Badiashile moved to the No5 last summer.

Dewsbury-Hall, meanwhile, will wear No22 after quickly reuniting with former Leicester boss Maresca in a £30million deal earlier in July. It is the same number that the midfielder wore at the King Power Stadium.

Guiu and Veiga, meanwhile, have been handed No38 and No40 respectively after completing their respective moves from Barcelona and Basel.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Score prediction

Thursday 25 July 2024 00:00 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are a little bit behind Wrexham in their preparations but there should be a marked difference in quality and motivation to impress the new manager will be high.

Chelsea to win, 3-1.

Early Chelsea team news

Wednesday 24 July 2024 23:50 , Marc Mayo

New signings Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Marc Guiu could all make their first appearance in a Chelsea shirt in California.

Maresca is also hoping to give runouts to Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Reece James and Christopher Nkunku after their injury torment during the last campaign.

Trevoh Chalobah has been left out as Chelsea look to offload the defender while Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella and Djordje Petrovic are among those still on holiday after Euro 2024 and the Copa America. Moises Caicedo has made the tour after a shorter-than-expected break.

A handful of young players feature in the 29-man squad such as Josh Acheampong, Tyrique George and goalkeeper Eddie Beach.

How to watch

Wednesday 24 July 2024 23:45 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Chelsea TV with a match pass costing £4.99. Wrexham’s official channel is also broadcasting a live feed for £10.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the clubs’ official apps and websites.

Chelsea vs Wrexham LIVE!

Wednesday 24 July 2024 23:39 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Chelsea vs Wrexham!

Pre-season kicks up a gear for the Blues tonight as they take to the field for their first friendly, against League One side Wrexham.

It marks Enzo Maresca’s first game in charge having replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last season, after leading Leicester to promotion.

Kick-off comes at 3am BST in the early hours of Thursday morning with Santa Clara in California our destination, as Levi’s Stadium hosts this one.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match updates and more…