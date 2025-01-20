Chelsea vs Wolves: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Under the lights: Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night (ES Composite)

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League tonight hoping to rediscover their winning form.

While Enzo Maresca was always keen to point out that his side were not in the title race even when they were reeling off successive victories, recent form will have confused him.

The Blues are still arguably enjoying a better season than many predicted after another chaotic summer but are now without a win in five League games following last Tuesday’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Struggling Wolves had initially improved under new manager Vitor Pereira but are now without a win in three League games themselves. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Wolves is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time tonight on Monday January 20, 2025.

Stamford Bridge in west London will host the match.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Wolves

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage of Monday Night Football starts at 6:30pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Chelsea vs Wolves team news

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Gusto, Acheampong, Disasi, George, Joao Felix, Sancho, Nkunku, Guiu

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J. Gomes, Sarabia, Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Johnstone, Lima, Dawson, R. Gomes, Doyle, Bellegarde, Forbs, Hwang, Guedes.

Chelsea vs Wolves prediction

Despite their frustrating run of recent draws, Chelsea should surely have enough at home to get past a side in poor form, even if the likes of Palmer, Lavia and Fernandez miss out.

Chelsea to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 45

Draws: 30

Wolves wins: 43

Chelsea vs Wolves match odds

Chelsea to win: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Wolves to win: 6/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).