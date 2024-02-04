Chelsea vs Wolves: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Stamford Bridge is the destination for today's Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Wolves.

A humbling, humiliating 4-1 loss at Liverpool in midweek laid bare the gulf in class between the Blues and where they want to be. Mauricio Pochettino said after the game that his players lacking aggressive in the midst of an intimidating Anfield crowd.

Wolves will be licking their own wounds after a remarkable 4-3 loss to Manchester United but also be sensing an opportunity to pile more pressure on the Blues, especially at Stamford Bridge, a team they have beaten in their last two visits and lost to just once since mid-July 2020.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Wolves is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off today, Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Wolves

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game has NOT been selected for live broadcast.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Wolves team news

Nicolas Jackson will be in the squad for Chelsea following Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations exit, and could be partnered by Christopher Nkunku in attack after the French forward came off the bench to score at Anfield.

Levi Colwill is absent after picking up a hamstring injury.

Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Lesley Ugochukwu, Trevoh Chalobah are still a few weeks away from returning. Wesley Fofana and Reece James are out longer-term.

Boubacar Traore's AFCON exploit came to an end with Mali on Saturday night but he won't feature, whereas Hwang Hee-chan is still at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Otherwise, Wolves have a fully fit squad.

Nicolas Jackson is back after AFCON (REUTERS)

Chelsea vs Wolves prediction

Mauricio Pochettino is in desperate need of a win and you start to wonder where it will come. Gary O'Neil will have his players well organised as ever and is perfectly capable of out-coaching his Argentine counterpart and come away with all three points.

Chelsea clearly have the best squad on paper but, with confidence arguably never lower after being thumped by Liverpool, you can see another damaging result for the hosts.

Wolves to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 44

Draws: 30

Wolves wins: 42

Chelsea vs Wolves match odds

Chelsea: 4/7

Draw: 10/3

Wolves: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).