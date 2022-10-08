Chelsea vs Wolves live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Graham Potter during Friday's press conference - chelsea vs wolves live score premier league latest update - Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

01:58 PM

Diego Costa returns to Stamford Bridge

The striker was hugely popular in his three years at the club before he returned to Atlético Madrid in January 2018. Matt Law unveils the truth about Diego Costa at Chelsea, and Antonio Conte's infamous text message. Read his article here.

Diego Costa

01:52 PM

Team sheets in 10 minutes; news so far

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will miss the match despite returning to training. Defender Wesley Fofana will be out of action for several weeks due to strained knee ligaments.

Wolves were dealt a major blow this week with the news winger Pedro Neto needs surgery on an ankle injury and will be sidelined until after the World Cup.

Midfielder Ruben Neves joins defender Nathan Collins in sitting out the match due to suspension having picked up five yellow cards while strikers Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Raul Jimenez (groin) remain sidelined and midfielder Boubacar Traore is unwell.

But forward Hwang Hee-chan could return from a minor injury sustained on international duty for South Korea while striker Diego Costa is pushing for a first start against his former club.

01:49 PM

Fofana injury update

Wesley Fofana, Chelsea's £75 million summer signing, scored his first goal for the club in the 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night before limping off in the 38th minute.

It was feared that he could be out for months with knee ligament damage, but Graham Potter has revealed that the Marseille-born defender could return before the World Cup. He said:

Wesley's knee is not as bad as we thought so that is good. It will be a few weeks I think but considerably better than it could be.

Wesley Fofana limps off

01:11 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash between Chelsea and managerless Wolves.

Bruno Lage was shown the door less than 24 hours after the 2-0 defeat at West Ham last Saturday, with Wolves now sitting in the relegation zone.

Former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui has emerged as Wolves' preferred candidate to take over at Molineux. He was sacked by Seville this week following their 4-1 Champions League home defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Wolves' under-18s head coach Steve Davis is in temporary charge along with James Collins, who has the same role with the under-21s.

On his task, Davis said: "I've supported this football club since I was six, so over 50 years now. I can't describe how it feels. My dad took me as a boy back in the 70s.

"I remember a lot of very, very good teams. This is probably one of the most talented groups I've seen technically. Having been here for a week, they're fantastic people as well."

"It is a chance to change things but if you change too much in a short space of time it can lead to a bit of confusion, so we've tried to run along the same sort of lines but we've just tried to add little things, get them smiling and enjoying it. It's a difficult situation."

Wolves' visit to Stamford Bridge will see former Chelsea striker Diego Costa return to the club where he won two league titles and a League Cup during a three-year spell.

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said : "We have a lot of respect for him and his career. He's at Wolves and he's going to come and be ready to play."

"I followed his career from afar and I've got a lot of respect for him. They have a lot of good attacking players so we have to be ready."