Chelsea 0-0 Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nizaar Kinsella and Matt Verri
·12 min read
Chelsea vs Wolves - LIVE!

Graham Potter is looking to build momentum after recording his first Premier League win as Blues boss last time out, and will fancy his side’s chances against a managerless Wolves side who sit in the relegation zone following Bruno Lage’s sacking.

Chelsea will be without both N'Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana, though the former has returned to training, and have named a heavily-rotated side with Thiago Silva, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all dropping out of the side. Former Blues striker Diego Costa leads the line for Wolves, but Ruben Neves is suspended and Pedro Neto is out with injury.

Potter and his players will be feeling confident after brushing AC Milan aside in midweek and have a kind run of fixtures to come. Sitting just four points off Tottenham and with a game in hand, another win today at Stamford Bridge will further boost the mood. Follow the game below with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog.

Chelsea vs Wolves highlights

  • Kick-off: 3pm BST, Stamford Bridge

  • How to watch: No UK TV coverage

  • Chelsea team news: James, Sterling and Aubameyang benched

  • Wolves team news: Costa leads the line

  • Score prediction: Chelsea to win 3-0

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

15:23 , Matt Verri

23 mins: No Neves for Wolves today, so it will be Moutinho to take it. Brilliant position for him.

Gets it on target, Kepa makes the save. Not a huge amount of pace on it, the Spaniard in goal for Chelsea in control of that.

15:22 , Matt Verri

22 mins: And now Pulisic has a decent chance, so much space for him in wide areas.

He’s more central this time and gets the shot away, can’t keep it down. Wolves really struggling now, but here they come on the counter.

Nunes goes down on the edge of the area, Azpilicueta a bit late. Free-kick and yellow card.

15:20 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Nice play between Pulisic and Mount, who have both started pretty well.

Space opens up for Mount, decides to try his luck but he drags the effort well wide of the post. Worth an effort though.

15:18 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Azpilicueta flashes a brilliant cross into the box, between the goalkeeper and defenders.

Flies right across the face of the goal, nobody in a blue shirt has made the run to the back post, where they would have had a tap-in.

15:17 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Corner for Chelsea, Gallagher strolls over to take it.

Moutinho of all people is there to head it clear, which tells you all you need to know about the quality of the delivery.

It comes back to Gallagher to put it back into the box, Toti there this time. Jorginho tries his luck, good save from Sa.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

15:16 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are playing a hybrid system like in the opening Graham Potter match against RB Salzburg.

The Blues often operate with three at the back with the ball to help the build up play against Wolves with Christian Pulisic at wing back with Cesar Azpilicueta on the other side.

They switch to a back four for reasons related to their press when they lose it, Jorginho seems to be a vocal leader ensuring people are positioned correctly.

15:14 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Match has calmed down a bit after a frantic few minutes early on, pace slowing with Chelsea passing the ball around comfortably.

Pulisic gets to the byline, puts a cross in but overhits it. Big afternoon for him, getting a rare chance to start for the Blues. Has to make the most of it.

15:11 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Chelsea dominating possession, and have had another snap shot through Havertz but it’s pretty wayward.

Hosts have to be careful when they lose it though - Traore already looks like he really fancies running at Cucurella.

15:08 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Traore leads the Wolves counter, sliding it through to Costa.

He pulls the ball back into the box, Nunes makes the run but can’t quite get on the end of it. Wolves giving this a go early on, a lot of space on offer for both sides.

Didn’t expect that to be the case...

15:06 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Well worked set-piece from Wolves and it almost catches the Blues out.

Guedes whips it in to the near post, Podence gets across his man and flicks it on. Not too far away from getting that on target.

15:05 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Mixed bag from Potter, in terms of the Chelsea shape.

Looks to be a back three when in possession, with Azpilicueta and Pulisic as the wing-backs. Seemingly a 4-2-3-1 out of possession.

15:03 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Chelsea bring it forward on the right, as Mount drives towards the box.

Comes to Gallagher inside, he has space but can’t keep the shot on target. Bright start from the Blues, on top in the opening minutes.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

15:01 , Matt Verri

Two-time Premier League winner Diego Costa has returned to Stamford Bridge.

He drank in the scene as he lined up ahead of kick-off with his teammates in his first start for Wolves that aptly comes against his former club Chelsea.

KICK-OFF!

15:01 , Matt Verri

Up and running at Stamford Bridge!

Goalscoring return?

14:58 , Matt Verri

14:57 , Matt Verri

A fair few empty seats as you’d expect, with the strikes going on today impacting fans trying to get to the ground.

Players are out onto the pitch - kick-off coming up in just a couple of minutes.

Here we go...

14:55 , Matt Verri

Teams will very shortly be out at Stamford Bridge.

So many changes from Potter, who clearly has more than just an eye on the trip to the San Siro on Tuesday.

It’s certainly a risky move from the Chelsea move - time to see if it pays off!

Kick-off in ten minutes!

14:49 , Matt Verri

How it stands

14:44 , Matt Verri

Wolves 18th in the table going into the weekend, three goals and six points from their opening eight matches.

That’s one more game than Chelsea have played, with the Blues fifth after picking up 13 points. Victory here would lift them into the top four, at least until Brighton play Tottenham later this evening.

Should Chelsea beat Wolves and Arsenal lost to Liverpool tomorrow, Potter’s side would only be five points behind the Gunners with a game in hand.

All eyes on one man...

14:39 , Matt Verri

Kepa gets the nod again

14:32 , Matt Verri

Mendy is again in the squad after his return from injury, but has to settle for a place on the bench.

Potter has suggested that he’s not going to label either as his official No1, with the Chelsea boss keen for it to be decided by performances on the pitch.

It’s clear Kepa has the shirt at the moment though, after keeping a clean sheet against on Wednesday night against Milan.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

14:25 , Matt Verri

Blues close in on Vivell

14:18 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are set to appoint Christopher Vivell has their new technical director, just hours after his sacking by RB Leipzig.

As reported by Standard Sport last month, the Blues had made Vivell their key target to replace Petr Cech, who left over the summer.

Talks continued this week when Vivell is understood to have agreed to take the role. In a surprise move, RB Leipzig on Friday announced that Vivell had been dismissed due to “contrasting views”.

Vivell’s imminent appointment is significant for the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership, who also plan on appointing a new sporting director.

Read the full story

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Potter shuffles the pack

14:11 , Matt Verri

Well that’s a heavily-rotated Chelsea side! Seven changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace last week.

Silva is not in the squad at all, presumably rested ahead of the trip to face AC Milan in midweek, while Sterling, James and Aubameyang are among those on the bench. It means chances for Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz and Pulisic.

As for Wolves, Costa leads the line for them as expected. No Neto, who is out with injury, so Traore, Podence and Guedes are the three behind the striker.

Wolves team news:

14:04 , Matt Verri

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Jonny, Nunes, Moutinho, Traore, Podence, Guedes, Costa.

Subs: Ait Nouri, Hwang, Sarkic, Mosquera, Ronan, Hodge, Bueno, Campbell.

Chelsea team news

14:01 , Matt Verri

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Gallagher, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Mendy, Chilwell, James, Chukwuemeka, Kovacic, Sterling, Ziyech, Aubameyang, Broja

Team news coming up

13:53 , Matt Verri

All the team news from Stamford Bridge will be out in just over five minutes.

Plenty of options for Potter - will he look to freshen up the squad ahead of a trip to the San Siro in midweek?

Blues have arrived!

13:46 , Matt Verri

Zakaria desperate to prove worth at Chelsea

13:39 , Matt Verri

‘The Octopus’ is laying in wait at Chelsea, desperate to pounce when his opportunity comes.

Denis Zakaria, the club’s deadline-day loan signing from Juventus, with long legs and a playing style modelled on the powerhouse that was Patrick Vieira, has yet to get on the pitch for the Blues.

When he does, he tells Standard Sport, he will not let the chance pass by him. But, first, he explains his nickname.

“It’s because I have very long legs!” he says. “I win a lot of balls in midfield, so that is why they said octopus. It was funny and it was positive, I hope!”

Read our full interview with Zakaria here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Wolves not known for excitement...

13:31 , Matt Verri

So Wolves arrive at Stamford Bridge for their first match since the sacking of Bruno Lage.

They’ve scored just three goals in the Premier League so far, with only one of those coming on the road. That was on the opening day of the season.

Pretty tight at the back though, conceding nine goals. That’s the same as Manchester City and Liverpool, and only one more than table-toppers Arsenal.

It’s probably not going to be end-to-end this afternoon!

Potter expecting good reception for Costa

13:23 , Matt Verri

Graham Potter believes Chelsea must be prepared for the threat posed by Diego Costa during this afternoon’s clash and hopes the ex-Blues striker receives a positive reception at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian-born former Spanish international returns to his former home in the Premier League, almost five years after ending his successful stint in west London to return to Atletico Madrid in a £57million transfer.

Costa scored 59 goals in 120 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea after arriving from Los Rojiblancos for £32m in the summer of 2014, winning two Premier League titles and becoming something of a Blues cult hero with his uncompromising style of play and fiery antics.

“We have a lot of respect for him and his career,” Potter told reporters at Cobham on Friday. “He’s at Wolves and he’s going to come and be ready to play. I followed his career from afar and I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Read the full story

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Perfect afternoon for it!

13:15 , Matt Verri

Prediction

13:07 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are starting to purr under Graham Potter if the win over Milan was proof of anything and will have more than enough to beat Wolves, who continue to struggle with injuries.

Chelsea to win 3-0.

Wolves team news

12:57 , Alex Young

Wolves were dealt a major blow this week with the news winger Pedro Neto needs surgery on an ankle injury and will be sidelined until after the World Cup.

Midfielder Ruben Neves joins defender Nathan Collins in sitting out the match due to suspension having picked up five yellow cards while strikers Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Raul Jimenez (groin) remain sidelined and midfielder Boubacar Traore is unwell.

But forward Hwang Hee-chan could return from a minor injury sustained on international duty while striker Diego Costa is pushing for a first start against his former club.

Chelsea team news

12:50 , Alex Young

N'Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana will sit out today’s game.

Kante has returned to training but Graham Potter is wary of rushing the midfielder back after a number of fitness issues. Fofana will be out of action for several weeks due to strained knee ligaments.

Trevoh Chalobah should deputise at the back, while Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be pushing for a start.

Marc Cucurella is fit again and can move Ben Chilwell back to the bench.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch

12:41 , Alex Young

As this afternoon’s game is at 3pm, there will be no live UK TV coverage of the game.

You can catch highlights on ‘Match of the Day’ at 10.25pm tonight, on BBC One.

Welcome

12:29 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolves.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 3pm BST. We have, as ever, Nizaar Kinsella there for us today.

Stick with us for all the build-up, action and reaction.

