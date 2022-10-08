Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·9 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

Graham Potter has started in reasonably good fashion since being appointed head coach of the Blues; a midweek win over AC Milan was by far the most impressive but his side also claimed a late win against Crystal Palace last time out to leave them fifth in the table and just a point below his old side Brighton.

Meanwhile, Wolves have sunk into the relegation zone due largely to their abject failure to score goals this season; just three in eight matches has translated to a single win and that ultimately cost Bruno Lage his job recently, with the club yet to appoint his successor. The signing of Diego Costa will hopefully bring them goals but he’s below full fitness as he faces his old club today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

  • Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher; Havertz, Mount, Pulisic

  • Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Toti, Kilman, Jonny; Nunes, Moutinho; A Traore, Guedes, Podence; Costa

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

15:23 , admin

Wolves try to respond with an attack of their own but a blunt move fizzles out with a poor and inaccurate effort from distance from Jonny.

15:23 , admin

Yellow Card César Azpilicueta Tanco

15:21 , admin

CHANCE! Jorginho draws an excellent save from Sa and then, moments later, Azpilicueta's cross from the right flank flashes just wide of the far post.

15:21 , admin

15:20 , admin

Chelsea win a corner on the right side that Gallagher duly whips in - but Moutinho is there to clear the danger.

15:18 , admin

15:17 , admin

The pattern of this one has already been established - Chelsea will dominate possession while Wolves will endeavour to hold tight and break when they can.

15:14 , admin

Chelsea have started the game with real bite, snapping into challenges and trying to apply pressure on Wolves.

15:13 , admin

15:11 , admin

Wolves break smartly, led by Traore, before Costa tries to find Nunes in the box. But Gallagher is there to intercept the danger and prevent a shot from the Portuguese.

15:10 , admin

15:09 , admin

And now Wolves have a chance of their own. Guedes whips in a free-kick from the left side that finds Podence in the penalty area, only for the Portuguese's glancing header to fly wide of the target.

15:06 , admin

Chelsea start quickly and pin Wolves back into their own third. And they've come close already - a smart move from the home side culminates in Gallagher getting a shot off that flashes just wide of the far post.

15:03 , admin

We're underway here at Stamford Bridge.

15:03 , admin

15:01 , admin

15:01 , admin

14:55 , admin

14:51 , admin

14:43 , admin

Wolves striker Diego Costa scored 30 goals and assisted nine more in 45 Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge when he played for Chelsea, averaging a goal or assist every 95 minutes there. Among players with 1000+ minutes at Stamford Bridge in the competition, only Didier Drogba (goal or assist every 88 minutes) has a better ratio than Costa.

14:43 , admin

This will be Graham Potter’s first Premier League home match in charge of Chelsea; none of the last 14 managers to take charge of the Blues in the competition have lost their first home game (W10 D4) since Graham Rix and Ray Wilkins did so in joint-caretaker charge against Leicester in September 2000. The last permanent Blues boss to lose his first league game at Stamford Bridge was Gianluca Vialli (0-1 vs Man Utd, February 1998).

14:42 , admin

Wolves are winless in their last nine away league games against Chelsea (D4 L5), since a 2-1 victory in March 1979. They’ve failed to score in six of these nine visits to Stamford Bridge.

14:42 , admin

14:42 , admin

Chelsea are winless in their last four Premier League games against Wolves (D3 L1), with each of the last three meetings ending level.

14:41 , admin

14:38 , admin

14:32 , admin

Wolves have made four changes from the side that lost 2-0 to West Ham last weekend. Gomes and Otto have come in for Jonny and Ait-Nouri in defence while Traore and Costa have come in for Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto in attack.

14:30 , admin

Chelsea have made six changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace 2-1 last weekend. Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly and Cucurella have come in for James, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva and Chilwell in defence. Loftus-Cheek and Gallagher have come in for Kovacic and Aubameyang in midfield.

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

WOLVES SUBS: Matija Sarkic, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Yerson Mosquera, Hugo Bueno, Joe Hodge, Connor Ronan, Chem Campbell, Hwang Hee-chan.

14:30 , admin

WOLVES (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Toti Gomes, Max Kilman, Jonny Otto; Matheus Nunes, Joao Moutinho; Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Goncalo Guedes; Diego Costa.

14:30 , admin

CHELSEA SUBS: Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Carney Chukwuemeka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja.

14:30 , admin

CHELSEA (4-3-2-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevor Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella; Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher; Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount; Kai Havertz.

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

Wolves come into this one sitting in the relegation zone, 18th in the Premier League. This is their first match since sacking Bruno Lage and, while they still haven't replaced the Portuguese, they'll be keen to get a result against Chelsea - even a point could help them climb out of the bottom three should results elsewhere go their way.

14:30 , admin

Chelsea come into this one fifth in the Premier League. Should results go their way this weekend, however, it's possible that they leap-frog Graham Potter's old side Brighton into the top four. They'll be keen to build on their excellent 3-0 win over Milan in the Champions League during the week.

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs Wolves confirmed line-ups

14:05 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher; Havertz, Mount, Pulisic

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Toti, Kilman, Jonny; Nunes, Moutinho; A Traore, Guedes, Podence; Costa

14:30 , admin

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

14:30 , admin

