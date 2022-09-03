Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face West Ham United in the Premier League today.

Wesley Fofana makes his Chelsea debut as the Blues host West Ham at Stamford Bridge. Conor Gallagher slots into midfield in a 3-5-2 formation, with Christian Pulisic partnering Raheem Sterling up front. Brazil forward Lucas Paqueta makes his full debut for West Ham, who have ex-Chelsea defenders Kurt Zouma and Emerson in their starting line-up.

Chelsea: Mendy, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Kovacic, Cucurella, Sterling, Pulisic.Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Chalobah, Broja, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz.

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio. Subs: Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Randolph.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League updates

Chelsea enter game on back of 2-1 defeat by Leicester

West Ham drew 1-1 with rivals Tottenham in midweek

Goalless first half as Fofana makes Chelsea debut in defence

Chelsea FC 0 - 1 West Ham United FC

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:23 , admin

Goal Michail Gregory Antonio

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:22 , admin

Bowen takes a strong shot on goal from inside the goal forcing Mendy to dive away to his left to make the save.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:21 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:21 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:20 , admin

Story continues

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:20 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:19 , admin

Antonio is sweating it out at the moment, after a right arm to the face of Silva, is being scrutinised a little closer.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:18 , admin

Substitution Christian Mate Pulisic Mason Tony Mount

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:18 , admin

Substitution Conor John Gallagher Armando Broja

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:18 , admin

Both teams will be looking towards their respective benches, to see if they can inject some fresh legs into the game.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:15 , admin

Chelsea continue to control possession of the ball inside their attacking half.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:13 , admin

Antonio has fouled James in the middle of the ground, as words are exchanged with a bit of a push and shove.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:13 , admin

Yellow Card Michail Gregory Antonio

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:12 , admin

Yellow Card Reece James

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:12 , admin

James brings the ball into the box from the set piece, but the ball comes off the head of Soucek, going out for a corner kick.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:10 , admin

Sterling is on the burst through the middle, as Soucek does well to outbody Sterling and clear the ball away.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:08 , admin

Fofana takes possession of the ball from outside of the box, as he looks for a dream debut, taking a shot on goal but it is very wide of the target.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:07 , admin

Antonio looking to turn as Silva comes in with a sliding tackle and ends up fouling him just inside attack for West Ham.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:04 , admin

SECOND HALF - Chelsea get things back under way in the middle of the ground.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

16:03 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:53 , admin

Chelsea had 70% of the possession of the ball but weren't able to make their most of the dominance in the middle. West Ham's defence have been nothing short of brilliant today, but they need to find some link up players in the middle, to feed the ball into their attackers. We are set for an exciting second half.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:50 , admin

HALF TIME: CHELSEA 0 WEST HAM UNITED 0 - We go into the half time break with the scores all tied up at 0-0. We have seen very few shots on goal in this first half, with one from each team, but both of the shots were off target.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:49 , admin

Antonio has copped a wayward elbow in the face from Loftus-Cheek, as the VAR have a quick look at the incident and clear it immediately.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:48 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:48 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:46 , admin

We have two minutes of stoppage time to play for the first half.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:45 , admin

Play has been held up momentarily as Loftus-Cheek and Soucek are both attended to by the trainers after a clash of heads. Both players are back to their feet and look set to continue.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:44 , admin

James attempts to get behind Emerson inside attack, but a sliding challenge from Emerson, is able to put a halt to Chelsea's momentum, with a corner kick to come.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:42 , admin

James whips it into the box, but Antonio is in the right place at the right time, to head it over the crossbar, conceding a corner kick.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:40 , admin

Anotonio with a brilliant piece of attacking play, being able to gain about 20m in a great run down the sideline, before losing the ball for a throw in for West Ham.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:40 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:39 , admin

Loftus-Cheek once again is one of the instigators behind the set up of another tilt into Chelsea's attacking half.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:36 , admin

Sterling with a wonderful pass over to Pulisic who has it inside the six yard box, but Coufal times his challenge to perfection, happy to concede a corner to eliminate the danger.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:36 , admin

Yellow Card Marc Cucurella Saseta

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:34 , admin

Chelsea have had one shot on goal, which was off target. West Ham yet to test the keeper at all.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:33 , admin

Chelsea continue to run the West Ham midfield ragged, as they chip they ball around the middle of the ground, looking for an opening. It ends up with Kovacic, who pulls the trigger on goal from outside of the box, but it is wide of the mark.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:31 , admin

No goals yet at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea with a lot of the ball, but no clear-cut chances so far. #CHEWHU 0-0 (30) pic.twitter.com/wE63tPZUqD — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 3, 2022

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:30 , admin

Cucarella brings it in from the corner, but it is a poor delivery as he hits the first man on the edge of the box, with West Ham clearing the ball out of danger.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:29 , admin

James drills it to front and centre of the goal, but nobody is home for Chelsea as Kehrer clears it away momentarily.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:28 , admin

Pulisic sees a shot deflected wide after James' cross was hacked clear!



🔵 0-0 ⚒️ [28] #CheWhu pic.twitter.com/EfM57ky9i9 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 3, 2022

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:27 , admin

Bowen with a challenge on Kovacic in the middle, but the referee calls it back as Bowen had pushed Kovacic to the ground.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:25 , admin

James switches it from the right side of the ground, looking for a header inside the box, but he overcooks it and it goes out for a throw in.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:23 , admin

West Ham are holding a disciplined shape in the middle, forcing Chelsea to give up space and retreat into defence.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:22 , admin

Sterling is one on one with Coufal, deep inside attack with the ball. Coufal does well to take the front position, but the ball comes off the West Ham defender and going out for a corner kick.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:20 , admin

Emerson gets into a crossing position inside the box, but he just can't get his foot underneath the ball.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:18 , admin

Kovacic looks to send the ball over to Gallagher in attacking half and the ball is intercepted by Soucek and West Ham have a temporary reprieve.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:16 , admin

Loftus-Cheek is in everything for Chelsea through the middle as he once again sends the ball into their attacking half.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:15 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:15 , admin

Sterling with a wonderful run into the edge of the box, as he centres it but a piece of brilliant defending by Zouma, saves the day for West Ham, as he concedes the corner kick.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:13 , admin

West Ham have had very limited time inside their attacking half at the moment. They need to change to an attacking mentality.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:13 , admin

Pulisic gets down the left and crosses into the area but the visitors clear.



Sterling then bursts into the area and forces a corner!



🔵 0-0 ⚒️ [13] #CheWhu — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 3, 2022

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:10 , admin

Yellow Card Ruben Ira Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:09 , admin

Gallagher gives it over to James, who takes it into the box, but his shot on goal is blocked, taking a deflection going out of play, with Chelsea winning a corner kick for their trouble.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:08 , admin

Chelsea are being patient in possession as they chip the ball around the middle of the ground, looking for an opening.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:07 , admin

Silva kicks it towards Fontana inside attacking half, but he put too much onto it and kicked it over his head and goes out for a throw in.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:05 , admin

Chelsea have had a fast start to the game, keeping the ball inside their attacking half for the majority of the time.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:04 , admin

WEST HAM UNITED SUBS - Darren Randolph (GK), Manuel Lanzini, Flynn Downes, Alphonse Areola, Maxwel Cornet, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Conor Coventry.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:01 , admin

FIRST HALF - Chelsea kick off and we are under way.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:01 , admin

Lucas Paqueta gets the game underway at Stamford Bridge!#CHEWHU | @PEAKDEFI pic.twitter.com/fMLjSCOKj9 — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 3, 2022

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:00 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

15:00 , admin

CHELSEA SUBS - Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Jorginho, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Hakin Ziyech, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:58 , admin

CHELSEA (3-5-2) STARTING XI - Edouard Mendy (GK); Wesley Fontana, Thiago Silva (c), Kalidou Koulibaly; Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Mateo Kovacic, Marc Cucurella; Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:55 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:53 , admin

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1) STARTING XI - Lukasz Fabianski (GK); Vladimir Coufal, Thilo Kehrer, Kurt Zouma, Emersen; Declan Rice (c), Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:48 , admin

West Ham have won three of their last six Premier League games against Chelsea, as many as they had in their previous 26. West Ham have scored just twice in their opening five Premier League matches this season, their fewest at this stage of a league season since 1994-95 (1). The Hammers have converted just 3.4% of their efforts at goal (2/59). Currently, they are placed in 15th position on the table.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:47 , admin

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 16 home league games against West Ham. going down 1-0 in November 2019. Chelsea have lost twice already in the Premier League this season.Only once in the history of the competition have the Blues lost as many as three of their first six matches, doing so in the 2015-16 campaign. They are currently sitting in 10th position on the table.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:46 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:43 , admin

Welcome to Stamford Bridge for the match between Chelsea and West Ham United. The last time these two teams met was back in April 2022, where Chelsea ran out 1-0 winners over West Ham United.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:41 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:40 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Irons in the building! ⚒ pic.twitter.com/Dzh2fErv7h — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 3, 2022

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin

Chelsea vs West Ham United

14:30 , admin