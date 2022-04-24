Is Chelsea vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Werner has been in prolific form for Chelsea in recent weeks (Getty Images)

West Ham fans would have bitten your hand off before the season started if you’d told them they would be in the Europa League semi-finals and in with an outside chance of finishing in the top four.

David Moyes’ men now appear to be third or fourth favourites to clinch a Champions League qualification place through their Premier League position... but it is still up for grabs with five games remaining.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and goal updates for Chelsea vs West Ham and every Premier League game on Sunday

Meanwhile, Chelsea look a safe bet to secure third place but will be keen to quash any Tottenham or Arsenal hopes of catching them before the end of the campaign.

This could be a major scalp for West Ham if they can win at Stamford Bridge - a result which would condemn the European champions to a fourth straight home defeat.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 24 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku; Soucek, Noble, Fornals; Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Odds

Chelsea - 6/11

Draw - 7/2

West Ham - 28/5

Prediction

Chelsea are coming off the back of a torrid performance against Arsenal in midweek and will be hoping they can bounce back. But this could well be the perfect match for them given West Ham have their huge Europa League semi-final first leg in four days time. 2-0 Chelsea.