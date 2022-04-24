Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out today?

West Ham have lost just one of their last five matches in all competitions (AFP via Getty Images)

It’s a strange thing to say but European champions Chelsea are beginning to forget what it’s like to win a match at home.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have suffered three successive defeats at Stamford Bridge against Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal - conceding 11 goals in the process.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and goal updates for Chelsea vs West Ham and every Premier League game on Sunday

Europa League semi-finalists West Ham will be looking to make it four home losses in a row on Sunday when they face Chelsea in a competitive London derby.

David Moyes’ men have a big seven days ahead with their two legs against Eintracht Frankfurt in Europe, so a rare victory at Stamford Bridge would send them into those games brimming with confidence.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 24 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku; Soucek, Noble, Fornals; Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Odds

Chelsea - 6/11

Draw - 7/2

West Ham - 28/5

Prediction

Chelsea are coming off the back of a torrid performance against Arsenal in midweek and will be hoping they can bounce back. But this could well be the perfect match for them given West Ham have their huge Europa League semi-final first leg in four days time. 2-0 Chelsea.