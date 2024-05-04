Chelsea vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea have renewed hope of a top-six finish in the Premier League.

The Blues beat London rivals Tottenham on Thursday night thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson.

It means they are now only two points behind sixth-placed Manchester United ahead of the final few games of the season.

West Ham, meanwhile, are surely coming towards the end of the David Moyes era.

It looks increasingly unlikely the Scot will stay at the club beyond the end of his contract at the end of the season and, as a result, it’s about finishing on a high.

One of the most successful managers in Irons history, Moyes surely deserves that.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs West Ham is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off time on Sunday May 5, 2024.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast on in the UK as it was originally scheduled for a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which would have taken place during the TV blackout imposed across English football.

As a result of the postponement, it cannot be shown live in the UK.

Highlights: Fans will be able watch free highlights, however, when Match of the Day 2 airs at 10.30pm BST on BBC One on Sunday as well as via the Sky Sports YouTube channel and app after full-time.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Chelsea vs West Ham team news

The Blues remain without a whole host of first-team stars, including the likes of Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Robert Sanchez, Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi.

There is hope, however, that both Levi Colwill and Christopher Nkunku can return.

There is hope Colwill and Nkunku will both return for Chelsea soon (Getty Images)

West Ham, meanwhile, recently welcomed back Jarrod Bowen in a major boost for Moyes. Konstantinos Mavropanos may return, although Nayef Aguerd is unavailable.

Chelsea vs West Ham prediction

The Blues were so impressive with limited options on Thursday that it appears they may have finally turned a corner.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 54

Draws: 23

West Ham wins: 44

Chelsea vs West Ham latest odds

Chelsea to win: 3/5

Draw: 7/2

West Ham to win: 15/4

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.