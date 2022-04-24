Chelsea vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture today

Dylan Terry
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
West Ham are still battling on two fronts as they head into the final few weeks of the season (Getty Images)
West Ham have only beaten Chelsea once in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge over the past 20 years.

But David Moyes may well see this as a golden opportunity to get one over their London rivals on their own patch given Thomas Tuchel’s side’s struggles at home in recent weeks.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and goal updates for Chelsea vs West Ham and every Premier League game on Sunday

The European champions have suffered three defeats in a row in front of their own supporters - against Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Chelsea fans will be getting ever so slightly edgy about hanging onto third place given their inconsistent form, but a win here would probably put to bed any thoughts of Tottenham or Arsenal catching them in the last few matches.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 24 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku; Soucek, Noble, Fornals; Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Odds

Chelsea - 6/11

Draw - 7/2

West Ham - 28/5

Prediction

Chelsea are coming off the back of a torrid performance against Arsenal in midweek and will be hoping they can bounce back. But this could well be the perfect match for them given West Ham have their huge Europa League semi-final first leg in four days time. 2-0 Chelsea.

