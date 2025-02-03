Chelsea vs West Ham as it happened: Blues reach Premier League's top four with comeback victory

Chelsea struggled back from a goal down to beat Graham Potter's West Ham United 2-1 on Monday, with a second-half strike from substitute Pedro Neto and an own goal by Aaron Wan-Bissaka lifting them to fourth place in the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen, in his first game back after a month out with a foot fracture, put the Hammers ahead when he pounced on a back pass by defender Levi Colwill three minutes before halftime and fired a left-foot shot past Filip Jorgensen in Chelsea's goal.

The hosts looked brighter after early substitutions and Neto snatched their 64th-minute equaliser after latching onto a ricocheted shot from teammate Enzo Fernandez. After a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal was given.

Cole Palmer created Chelsea's second 10 minutes later, crossing the ball in front of goal where Aaron Wan-Bissaka deflected it into his own net, much to the despair of former Chelsea manager Potter on his return to Stamford Bridge.

The result lifted Chelsea above Newcastle United and Manchester City into fourth spot, four points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest. West Ham are 15th on 27.

22:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Graham Potter lost on his return to Stamford Bridge as West Ham were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea on Monday night.

They took the lead in the first half when Jarrod Bowen, on his return from injury, took advantage of an error to score.

(Getty Images)

22:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 on Monday.

The Blues fell behind to a Jarrod Bowen goal just before half-time after a major mistake from Levi Colwill but the Blues came from behind to move back into fourth in the Premier League table.

Pedro Neto drew the hosts level before Cole Palmer forced an Aaron Wan-Bissaka own goal to ensure Chelsea beat the Hammers.

Here’s how Enzo Maresca’s side rated at Stamford Bridge...

(John Walton/PA Wire)

22:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea moved back into the Premier League’s top four with a comeback win over West Ham.

(AFP via Getty Images)

FT: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

21:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

FT: It’s over!

It wasn’t all pretty but Chelsea got the job done. The Blues are back into the top four!

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

21:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

93 mins: Guiu appears to have hurt himself when attempting to latch onto Neto’s cutback.

West Ham break, Kudus swivels and shoots but Tosin blocks.

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

21:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

90 mins: SEVEN ADDED MINUTES!

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

21:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

88 mins: Impressive, if not vintage, stuff from Chelsea here.

They’ve ground what what appear to be three crucial points.

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

21:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

77 mins: Great save from Areola to deny a header from Tosin.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Cole Palmer '73

21:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

73 mins: GOAL!

Palmer drives into the West Ham box and his cross deflect off Wan-Bissaka and over Areola!

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

21:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jorgensen was rooted there. So nearly a goal to put the Hammers back in front.

Chelsea 1-1 West Ham

21:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

69 mins: POST!

Kudus hits the woodwork with a header after a lovely cross from Irving.

Chelsea 1-1 West Ham

21:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

66 mins: GOAL GIVEN!

Chelsea 1-1 West Ham

21:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Well, VAR are now checking an offside in the build-up, with Cucurella involved at the back post.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 West Ham | Pedro Neto '63

21:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

63 mins: GOAL!

Chelsea are level! Neto pounces after Fernandez’s blocked shot is deflect out to him .

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham

21:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

59 mins: Madueke has just run straight into the referee, which perhaps sums up Chelsea’s night.

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham

21:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

57 mins: Cresswell tries his luck in beating Jorgensen at his near post from a free-kick but shoots wide.

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham

21:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

55 mins: Yet to see much from Chelsea. Palmer and Madueke chances aside, it’s not been very convincing.

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham

21:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

52 mins: Jackson and Sancho off for Guiu and Neto.

Feels early, albeit there was a slight injury worry with the former in the first half.

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham

21:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back underway!

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham

20:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here’s a look at Bowen’s goal!

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham

20:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

HT: Bowen’s goal the difference so far!

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham

20:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: A brilliant save from Areola to deny Palmer’s fine free-kick.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

20:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

That's an absolute gift for Jarrod Bowen, who scores on his return to the West Ham team and on his first appearance since December 29. Colwill never looked, fed Caicedo, or so he thought, and there was Bowen. The Hammers lead.

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 West Ham | Jarrod Bowen '41

20:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

41 mins: GOAL!

Bowen gives the Hammers the lead! Dreadful back pass from Colwill, the England man latches onto it before firing past Jorgensen.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

20:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

38 mins: Both teams canceling each other out. Kudus tries his luck with a half volley but Jorgensen collects.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

20:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

30 mins: Madueke plays in Enzo Fernandez but the Argentine shoots wide.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

20:31

29 mins: It did look as if Jackson was going off but he’s able to continue.

Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

20:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Not a moment’s hesitation from Enzo Maresca there - as soon as Jackson went down there he turned to Marc Guiu and not Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

20:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

27 mins: Blow for Chelsea as Jackson pulls up with what appears to be a hamstring injury.

Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

20:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

You don’t get enough proper cult heroes these days but Andy Irving is right in that category, which is quite some going considering this is his first West Ham start.

Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge

20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bit of a let-off for West Ham, that. Palmer given way too much space to shoot from the edge of the box. Then some nice mischievous chants from the Hammers' fans, who proceed to call Palmer "just a s**t Andy Irving."

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

22 mins: Palmer shoots over from just outside the box.

May have done better but it’s a sign of life for the Blues, who haven’t been great so far.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

20:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

18 mins: Irving tries his luck from range with a volley after Tosin clears but fires over.

Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

20:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

You couldn’t call it the most convincing of starts from Filip Jorgensen in the home goal. He looks a little jittery.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

20:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins: Best chance of the game so far as Madueke fires wide when attempting to shoot across Areola after good work from Jackson.

Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

A change in look for Enzo Maresca tonight, who is usually a tracksuit manager through and through. He’s smartened up but I’ll be honest, he does look a bit like he’s just come from a day at sixth form college. He’s got his smart shoes and trousers on, but a Nike puffa jacket up top

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

20:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Chelsea want a penalty after Cucurella brought down in the box by Emerson as the pair grappled before a Blues corner.

Nothing given!

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: Not a lot to report on in the opening stages, with neither side having created too much just yet.

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham

20:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

KICK-OFF!

Chelsea vs West Ham

19:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia and Dom Smith are in attendance...

Confirmed West Ham lineup

18:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed West Ham XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Coufal, Kilman, Cresswell, Emerson; Soucek, Irving, Soler; Bowen, Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Foderingham, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Casey, Scarles, Orford

Confirmed Chelsea lineup

18:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Sanchez, Chalobah, Acheampong, Gusto, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Neto, Nkunku, Guiu

18:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Graham Potter says his sacking at Chelsea might have been for the best.

Potter was sacked in April 2023 with the Blues 11th in the Premier League table, having lost 11 of his 31 matches in charge.

He returns to the dugout at Stamford Bridge on Monday night when his West Ham side are the visitors in the Premier League.

(Getty Images)

18:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Enzo Maresca has hailed Reece James’s growing influence as Chelsea captain - three months after calling him out for a lack of leadership.

James was named Blues skipper by Mauricio Pochettino at the start of last season and has kept the responsibility since Maresca’s appointment, despite missing much of the campaign so far with a series of hamstring issues.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

18:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Enzo Maresca has rubbished Gary Neville’s suggestion that Cole Palmer was ‘played’ by Pep Guardiola following Chelsea’s defeat at Manchester City last weekend.

Palmer endured a difficult night on his latest return to his former club, as City came from a goal down to win 3-1 and climb above Chelsea in the race for the Champions League.

(Getty Images)

17:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Graham Potter is a very optimistic person indeed. He returns to Stamford Bridge with a clear mind and without ill feeling towards Chelsea.

Monday night will see the 49-year-old coach from the dugout at the Bridge for the first time in more than 670 days, since he was sacked as the Blues’ manager.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea vs West Ham: Premier League score prediction today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have certainly stumbled of late and there are signs of life for West Ham under Potter, making this game perhaps not the forgone conclusion it would have been a month ago.

Draw, 1-1.

(ES Composite)

West Ham team news vs Chelsea today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Konstantinos Mavropanos is available for West Ham, having served his one-match suspension following a sending-off for two yellow cards against Crystal Palace during the game against Villa.

Jarrod Bowen is in line to return for the Hammers, while Lucas Paqueta has a slight knock.

Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville have all been ruled out and Jean-Clair Todibo is expected to join them on the sidelines.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea team news vs West Ham today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana are the highest-profile injured players at Chelsea, while Benoit Badiashile has also been ruled out. Mykhailo Mudryk is unavailable.

Maresca has admitted he is considering replacing Robert Sanchez with Filip Jorgensen after the former’s recent mistakes in goal.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome

16:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge is at 8pm GMT.