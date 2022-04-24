Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more as Moyes rests Rice, Bowen and Antonio for Premier League clash

Dylan Terry
5 min read
Sunday’s headline Premier League action comes in the late afternoon on Merseyside, but before then there are three matches with significant ramifications in both halves of the table, starting with the race for European places.

West Ham United head to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea, with neither side in great form in league play recently but both having a vested interest in cup competitions - and still with Europe next season to think about, too. The Blues can open a seven-point gap down to fifth if they win, which would be a massive step to assuring themselves of Champions League football in 2022/23 - but the Hammers aren’t out of the running for Europa League places yet and can leapfrog Manchester United into sixth if they take victory themselves.

Burnley can climb out of the relegation zone if they win on home soil against a Wolves outfit who themselves could go level with the Hammers if results go their way, while both the Seagulls and Saints are still aiming for a top-half finish to end the campaign on a positive note. Follow all the team news, build-up and latest scores from all three games below:

Premier League on Sunday

  • Chelsea host West Ham, Burnley face Wolves and Brighton play Southampton - all 2pm KO

  • Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Christensen, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Havertz, Werner.

  • West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Johnson, Masuaku; Noble, Soucek; Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko.

Brighton vs Southampton

13:16 , Dylan Terry

Then at the Amex Stadium Brighton host Southampton in a game with quite a lot less riding on it.

Still, Brighton will be hoping they can move back into the top 10. But Saints will leapfrog above the Seagulls with a victory on the south coast.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Mwepy, Welbeck, Caicedo, Veltman.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Long, Ward-Prowse, Adams, Redmond, Livramento, Salisu, Tella, Bednarek.

Burnley vs Wolves

13:12 , Dylan Terry

Meanwhile, Burnley have a huge game in the battle for Premier League safety today. They can move out of the drop zone if they avoid defeat at home to Wolves.

Relegation rivals Everton then travel to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at 4.30pm.

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Cork, Tarkowski, Brownhill, Weghorst, McNeil, Roberts, Rodriguez, Collins, Vydra.

Wolves XI: Sá, Jiménez, Boly, Coady, Silva, Jonny, Semedo, Hwang, Saïss, Moutinho, Dendoncker.

Chelsea vs West Ham

13:08 , Dylan Terry

So, David Moyes clearly has more than one eye on their Europa League semi-final first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Understandably so.

No Michail Antonio, no Jarrod Bowen, no Declan Rice in the startling line-up.

Team news

13:04 , Dylan Terry

And here is the West Ham team!

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Johnson, Masuaku; Noble, Soucek; Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko.

Subs: Areola, Fredericks, Alese, Rice, Kral, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Antonio.

Team news

13:01 , Dylan Terry

Here is your Chelsea team for this afternoon’s clash against West Ham.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Christensen, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Chalobah, Kenedy, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku.

Chelsea vs West Ham

12:57 , Dylan Terry

West Ham can move above Manchester United into sixth place with a victory at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

However, the Hammers have only won once away at Chelsea over the past 20 years. History is not with David Moyes’ men.

Chelsea vs West Ham

12:53 , Dylan Terry

Chelsea have suffered three home defeats in a row against Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel partially blamed the pitch for the loss to Mikel Arteta’s men in midweek, but that didn’t wash for a lot of Blues fans.

A defeat here today could really sour the mood in west London as the season approaches its conclusion.

Chelsea vs West Ham

12:49 , Dylan Terry

Welcome to The Independent’s live updates of today’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and West Ham.

We will also be keeping a keen eye on Burnley vs Wolves and Brighton vs Southampton so you don’t have to go anywhere.

It promises to be another thrilling day of top flight action in England.

Team news to come from Stamford Bridge.

Is Chelsea vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and more

12:48 , Karl Matchett

West Ham fans would have bitten your hand off before the season started if you’d told them they would be in the Europa League semi-finals and in with an outside chance of finishing in the top four.

David Moyes’ men now appear to be third or fourth favourites to clinch a Champions League qualification place through their Premier League position... but it is still up for grabs with five games remaining.

Meanwhile, Chelsea look a safe bet to secure third place but will be keen to quash any Tottenham or Arsenal hopes of catching them before the end of the campaign.

This could be a major scalp for West Ham if they can win at Stamford Bridge - a result which would condemn the European champions to a fourth straight home defeat.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

Antonio Rudiger turned down Chelsea record wage offer as Real Madrid circle

12:36 , Karl Matchett

Antonio Rudiger rejected the chance to become the highest-paid defender in Chelsea FC’s history, the PA news agency understands.

The Germany defender is understood to have turned down a major contract offer from Chelsea, that the Blues had tabled before falling under Government restrictions.

Chelsea have continued to hold out hope that the Stamford Bridge club’s sale could turn the tide in their bid to retain Rudiger’s services.

But the continued strong interest from Real Madrid could now see the 29-year-old leave the west London club when his contract expires this summer.

Rudiger had for some time vowed to leave the decision on his future until the end of the campaign, but interest from other clubs has remained consistent.

He has been understood to want to continue working with Thomas Tuchel, having hit new heights under the Blues’ German boss.

But Madrid could now hold the edge in the race to land one of Europe’s top defenders.

Chelsea’s recruitment and retention has been halted by the strict operating terms after Roman Abramovich’s UK Government sanctions.

The sale of the Stamford Bridge club should be complete in May though, which will allow the west Londoners to return to standard transfer business.

More details here:

Antonio Rudiger turned down Chelsea record wage offer as Real Madrid circle

