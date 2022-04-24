Chelsea vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea are looking to respond after three home defeats in a row (AFP via Getty Images)

In an unprecedented turn of events, Chelsea have lost three home games in a row following defeats to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

It comes at a time when Thomas Tuchel’s side have more or less already guaranteed Champions League qualification for another season, but the German coach will not want his players to be taking their foot off the gas with an FA Cup final against Liverpool still to come in three weeks time.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and goal updates for Chelsea vs West Ham and every Premier League game on Sunday

Meanwhile, West Ham’s main focus is now on the Europa League and their first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

But David Moyes’ side still have a glimmer of hope when it comes to a top four finish, so they will still be keen to secure a victory over their London rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 24 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku; Soucek, Noble, Fornals; Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Odds

Chelsea - 6/11

Draw - 7/2

West Ham - 28/5

Prediction

Chelsea are coming off the back of a torrid performance against Arsenal in midweek and will be hoping they can bounce back. But this could well be the perfect match for them given West Ham have their huge Europa League semi-final first leg in four days time. 2-0 Chelsea.