Is Chelsea vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time and channel info for Premier League fixture

Conte returns to his former club on Sunday (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

The two London rivals got off to winning starts last weekend and will be hoping to keep it up with Champions League qualification the goal for both.

Thomas Tuchel's side were sluggish at times but were worthy of all three points against Everton, the win secured by Jorginho's penalty.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs were one of the most impressive sides of all on the opening weekend, thrashing Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and scoring four goals without either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min getting on the scoresheet.

Chelsea won both league games against Tottenham last season - 3-0 and 2-0 - as well as both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the match?

The match takes place on Sunday 14 August with kick-off at Stamford Bridge at 4.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Subscribers can also live stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What’s the team news?

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out of the game with a knee injury.

Chelsea make two changes: £62m man Marc Cucurella makes his first start after joining from Brighton with Ruben Loftus-Cheek at right wingback, as Reece James slots into the back three.

There are no changes for Spurs. Ivan Perisic played only a cameo against Southampton and begins on the bench once more.

Confirmed lineups

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kante, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling.

Tottenham: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Prediction

A first battle in the race for the top four promises to be a good one. Tottenham looked the better of the two a week ago and could well have the slight edge. Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham