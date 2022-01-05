Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Carabao Cup game on TV in UK today?

A meeting between rivals Chelsea and Tottenham rarely needs spicing up but the return of Antonio Conte to Stamford Bridge, as well as a place in the Carabao Cup final being at stake, certainly makes things interesting.

Indeed, Thomas Tuchel’s side are coming off both the Romelu Lukaku saga and a promising comeback against Liverpool to keep their distant Premier League title hopes alive, while Spurs have been chugging along nicely under Conte’s stewardship.

With narrative aplenty heading into the fixture at Stamford Bridge, it seems reasonable to expect fireworks. Two of the leading managers going up against each other in the most open Carabao Cup in years, it should be a cracker on a cold night in SW6.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Keep up to date with all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will be providing updates.