Chelsea vs Tottenham live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

chelsea vs tottenham spurs live score premier league latest updates - Reuters

03:56 PM

Some stats and trends

Since losing consecutive Premier League games against Spurs in 2018, Chelsea are unbeaten in seven games against their London rivals (W6 D1), conceding only one goal in that run.

Tottenham Hotspur have won just one of their last 37 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions (D12 L24), a 3-1 win in April 2018 in the Premier League.

Chelsea are facing Spurs in their first home league match of the season for the first time since the 1958-59 campaign, winning 4-2. The other two occasions they’ve done so they have lost, in 1913-14 (1-3) and 1923- 24 (0-1).

Tottenham have won 99 Premier League London derby matches, and could be the third side to reach 100 victories after Chelsea and Arsenal. However, only West Ham (112) have lost more such matches than Spurs (97).

Chelsea have lost two of their last three home Premier League London derby matches (W1), as many as they had in their previous 17 (W12 D3). The Blues have conceded eight goals in these three games, as many as in their previous 16 at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham have won their last four Premier League games by an aggregate score of 13-1, the longest current winning run in the competition. Meanwhile, since losing 3-2 at Man Utd in March, Spurs have won the most games (9), scored the second highest number of goals (31), and conceded the fewest goals (6, excluding promoted teams) of all Premier League sides.

For a second consecutive Premier League match Chelsea will face a former manager, with Spurs’ Antonio Conte following Everton’s Frank Lampard. It is the first time a side has faced managers in back-to-back games who’ve previously taken charge of them in the top-flight since Chelsea in October 2016, when Conte himself led them to wins over Claudio Ranieri (3-0 vs Leicester) and José Mourinho (4-0 vs Man Utd).

Story continues

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has scored 41 Premier League London derby goals, second only to Thierry Henry (43). However, he’s failed to score in any of his last five against Chelsea, only having longer goalless runs against Manchester City (7 between 2017 and 2021) and Manchester United (6 between 2014 and 2016) in the top-flight.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho scored his 20th Premier League goal against Everton, with 18 of those penalties (90%), the highest percentage of goals scored via the penalty spot of any player with 10+ goals in Premier League history. 34% of his attempts at goal have been penalties (21/62) and 44% of his touches within the opposition box have been his penalty attempts (21/48).

Dejan Kulusevski has nine assists in his 19 Premier League appearances for Tottenham Hotspur – only one player has ever hit double figures for assists in his first 20 appearances in the competition. That was Brett Emerton in the 2003-04 season for Blackburn Rovers.

03:46 PM

Here is Matt Law from Stamford Bridge

"First look at Stamford Bridge since sanctions were lifted. Chelsea club shop re-open and some of the aesthetic changes being made by the new Todd Boehly-Clearlake ownership, as reported in Sam Wallace's article, already evident."

Chelsea shop - Matt Law

03:44 PM

Here's a behind-the-scenes from Spurs

Smart suits, better bus: how Fabio Paratici sparked a Spurs revolution

Matt Law the man in the know.

Those involved in talks about Kane’s future describe Paratici’s impact as “phenomenal” and with Haaland now at City the smart money is very much on the England captain eventually signing a new Tottenham contract.

03:39 PM

Chelsea milestones

Chelsea hand home debuts to three players: Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella. Three very impressive additions to an already strong squad.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of Chelsea, arrives - Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

03:36 PM

Teams

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Pulisic, Chalobah, Broja, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Subs: Doherty, Sanchez, Richarlison, Gil Salvatierra, Perisic, Forster, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Bissouma.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

chelsea vs tottenham spurs live score premier league latest updates - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

03:33 PM

Tottenham team news

Your starting XI to take on Chelsea! 👇 pic.twitter.com/MDiYA6FEhs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 14, 2022

03:32 PM

Chelsea team news

03:17 PM

Chelsea welcome Spurs to Stamford Bridge

Good afternoon, hope you are having a restful and/or enjoyable Sunday. You join us for an eagerly anticipated clash in the Premier League between two teams who both hope to finish in the top four at the expense, perhaps, of their London neighbours. Chelsea welcome Tottenham to Stamford Bridge; it is hot in the capital and the kick off will be at 4.30pm.

Tottenham made an impressive start to the campaign with a 4-1 win over Southampton. Ryan Sessegnon scored his first PL goal for Spurs, and dear old Eric Dier also got on the scoresheet, as did Dejan Kulusevski. Tottenham also profited from an own goal. A satisfying start, not least because they had to come from behind before scoring four without reply.

Chelsea also began their season with a win, scoring the only goal from the spot in a scrappy affair at Goodison. Thomas Tuchel used that occasion to introduce summer signings Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling.

More good news for fans of crisis club Manchester United by the way. Their top transfer target would rather come to London than Manchestoh. A mystery, I know.

Frenkie de Jong wants Chelsea move in further blow to Manchester United

According to our man in the know, Mike McGrath, the player sees his future at Chelsea.

That might be further bad tidings for a couple of likeable and talented young bucks at the Bridge, though.

Tuchel has warned Conor Gallagher and Callum Hudson-Odoi that their path into the first team is still crowded with obstacles.

As for Spurs, their is a decent vibe around the club and a sense that this might be the season they move up in the world. Jamie Caragher, however, is urging everyone not to get carried away just yet.

The 'new' Spurs have done nothing yet – we are about to find out if they are the real deal