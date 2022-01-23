Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Getty Images)

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.

Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League. A win this afternoon would take them into the top four - and victory at Stamford Bridge would also see Tottenham move just five points behind Chelsea with four games in hand.

But history sides with Chelsea. Spurs have only beaten their London rivals once at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League - a win which came in April 2018 as a Dele Alli brace saw them clinch a 3-1 victory. In all competitions, Tottenham have not scored against Chelsea in any of their last five meetings, ensuring they will be extremely motivated this afternoon as a win significantly closes the gap between the two sides. Follow all the team news and match action as Chelsea host Tottenham below, after the conclusion of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool:

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Line-ups

15:30 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI:

Tottenham XI:

Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool

15:28 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Schlupp and Eze combine on the left side. Eze is played down the side of the box and feeds a pass into the penalty area. Schlupp gets on the end of it and smokes his shot into the near side-netting. Crystal Palace are coming closer to that equaliser.

Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool

15:26 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Patrick Vieira makes his first Crystal Palace change. Eberechi Eze comes on to replace the goalscorer Odsonne Edouard. Liverpool are trying to take the sting out of the game but Crystal Palace are playing well. They’re aggressive and winning the battles in midfield.

Tottenham arrive at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea clash

15:24 , Jack Rathborn

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool

15:23 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Mitchell floats a free kick into the Liverpool box and Mateta chests it down to Schlupp. He’s forced out wide by Matip where Liverpool recover the ball.

Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool

15:20 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Conor Gallagher and Will Hughes have both picked up yellow cards for Crystal Palace. Andy Robertson sends a Liverpool throw in into the box but Hughes beats Jota in the air and heads it clear.

Alexander-Arnold recovers the ball from Palace’s clearance and attempts to pick out Firmino in the box. The Brazilian flicks the ball on but knocks it straight to Guaita in goal.

15:18 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool

15:18 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Crystal Palace have deserved that goal. They ended the first half as the better team and have picked up where they left off. Jurgen Klopp goes to the bench and replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with Takumi Minamino. The Reds need to half Palace’s momentum. There’s a great atmossphere around the ground now, the home fans believe that Palace can get something out of this game.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool (Edouard, 55’)⚽️

15:12 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Hope for Crystal Palace! This is a brilliant goal from the home team. Liverpool play with a high line as Jeffrey Schlupp brings the ball into their half. He threads the ball through the defence and picks out the run of Jean-Philippe Mateta who gets in behind Virgil van Dijk. He brings the ball into the box, draws in Alisson and then squares it to Odsonne Edouard for the simplest of tap ins.

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

15:11 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Diogo Jota brings the ball into the box from the right and slots it back to Jordan Henderson. The Liverpool captain shoots from just outside the box but sees his effort blocked.

GOAL! Leicester 1-0 Brighton⚽️

15:10 , Michael Jones

The deadlock has been broken at the King Power stadium as Leicester City take the lead immediately after the restart. Patson Daka turning rebounded shots from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes into the open goal at the back post.

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

15:09 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Palace have another chance to score as a cross comes into the Liverpool box. There’s a scramble and Jeffrey Schlupp backheels the ball towards goal but Alisson drops low to keep it out.

Alexander-Arnold then swings a free kick into the Eagles’ area but can’t pick out a teammate and the home side head the ball away.

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

15:05 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Chance! Massive chance for Palace right at the start of the second half. They beat the Liverpool press to work the ball up to Odsonne Edouard in the middle of the pitch. He’s got options to the left and right and elects to pass the ball into Michael Olise. He passes the ball into the six-yard box where Conor Gallagher makes a run from deep and heads the ball wide of the far post!

Second half: Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

15:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Crystal Palace restart the match and try to find a way down the right side of the pitch. Joel Ward runs into trouble but manages to get the ball back to Marc Guehi and Palace look to build from the back again.

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:57 , Michael Jones

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Andy Robertson’s 43 assists have only been bettered by one player, Kevin De Bruyne (52).

Also on 43, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson have now made the joint-most assists by defenders in the Premier League in the same time frame.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

14:54 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are dominating against Burnley with 75% possession and 12 shots in the first half but the Clarets are defending well and the game remains 0-0.

It’s also goalless between Leicester and Brighton. This game is a more even affair but Leicester will be disappointed that they are not in front.

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:51 , Michael Jones

Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both found the back of the net for Liverpool who take a two goal lead into half-time against Crystal Palace. Can the Reds hold onto the lead and close the gap on Manchester City?

(Getty Images)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool closed the gap to Manchester City to nine points at the top of the Premier League table (Getty Images)

Half-time: Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:48 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Liverpool with a strong advantage then as the teams go into half-time at Selhurst Park. The visitors made a few mistakes though and Crystal Palace weren’t clinical enough to capitalise on them.

Will the Reds extend their lead in the second half or can Crystal Palace find a way back into the game?

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:45 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Liverpool will be lucky to go into the break with their two goal lead in tact. They’ve been very sloppy over the last few minutes which has set up Crystal Palace’s best two chances of the game. This match should really be 2-2.

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:43 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Crystal Palace have had two big chances in the last five minutes or so. Even though Liverpool are leading the Eagles have shwon that they can cause problems for the visitors. Alisson has been two big saves.

Chance! How’s he missed? Firmino gives the ball away this time and Olise drives down the inside right channel. He slots it in behind and Mateta collects the ball before bringing it into the box. Alisson charges him down but Mateta shifts to his right and sends his shot back across goal. He’s got an open goal but sends his effort wide of the far post!

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:40 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Alexander-Arnold whips a cross into the box from the right wing this time and just puts it over the head of Firmino. It bounces up to Ward who’s under pressure from Jota but he calmly heads it back to his goalkeeper.

Save! At the other end of the pitch Joel Matip makes a mistake and passes the ball straight to Michael Olise. He brings it into the box and shoots but Alisson makes a solid left-handed save to deny Palace a goal!

Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:38 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Chance! This was a good chance for Crystal Palace to claw one back. Conor Gallagher presses Curtis Jones and wins the ball. He gives it to Jean-Philippe Mateta who drags it into the right side of the box. He squares the ball back to Gallagher whose first touch is too heavy and the ball rolls away and Alisson tidies up.

14:38 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

GOAL! Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 32’)⚽️

14:33 , Michael Jones

32 mins: There’s the second! Liverpool draw the Crystal Palace midfield over to the right side of the pitch before quickly switching the play to the opposite wing. Robertson takes over the ball and taps it towards the box. He waits for runners before swinging a cross into the penalty area and picking out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. He chests the ball down and smokes it past Vicente Guaita to double Liverpool’s lead. Another fine goal from Liverpool.

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool

14:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Palace attempt to play out from the back but can’t find a way through the Liverpool press and Gallagher is forced to boot it down the right wing where Van Dijk collects the ball for Liverpool who work the ball over to the right side of the pitch.

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool

14:30 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Alexander-Arnold swings another corner into the box from Liverpool but Mateta is there to head it clear. The ball drops to Will Hughes and he drives into midfield before losing the ball to Robertson.

Liverpool’s intense pressure from the opening 15 minutes has dropped just a touch and Crystal Palace are seeing more of the ball now.

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool

14:26 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Chance! Andy Robertson brings the ball down the left side and slides a short pass to the byline for Firmino. He recovers the ball and pulls it inside to Jota. Jota has his back to goal and can’t manoeuvre into space to shoot. Instead he lays it off to Fabinho who drills one from the front of the box and boots his effort well over the crossbar.

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool

14:24 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Alexander-Arnold makes a run down the right side and is picked out with a diagonal ball from Henderson. The Liverpool right-back meets the dropping ball on the volley and crosses it towards Firmino but it gets intercepted by Andersen.

Save! Palace work the ball over to the right wing where Olise threads a pass behind the Liverpool line for Joel Ward. He drives down the wing as Jean-Philippe Mateta makes a run into the box. The ball comes across and Mateta guides it at goal only for Alisson to stop the shot from close-range!

The ball loops over the goal and then the offside flag goes up against Ward.

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool

14:18 , Michael Jones

18 mins: This is a nice period of possession for Crystal Palace. Michael Olise attempts a run in behind but the ball doesn’t come to him. Instead it’s passed back to Marc Guehi who floats a long ball over the top for Odsonne Edouard. The striker brings the ball under control and carries it into the box but his cutback comes straight to Joel Matip who runs it clear for Liverpool.

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool

14:15 , Michael Jones

15 mins: It feels as though a second Liverpool goal would kill off the game for Crystal Palace. These opening 15 minutes have been tough for the home side, Liverpool got into their stride from the kick off and have dominated the game.

Alexander-Arnold passes the ball up to Henderson who flicks it into the box for Oxalde-Chamberlain. He runs in behind Tyrick Mitchell but can’t get to the ball before Guaita comes flying off his line to smother it.

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool

14:13 , Michael Jones

11 mins: It’s a perfect start for Liverpool who overtake Manchester City as the leading scorers in the Premier League this season. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wins the ball off Will Hughes and pokes it up to Jordan Henderson. He sends the ball over to Andy Robertson on the left hand side and the left-back drills a shot into the box. It’s blocked but comes back to Robertson just outside the box. This time he curls a cross to the back post where Oxlade-Chamberlain arrives but he can’t turn it towards goal and the effort goes wide!

GOAL! Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Liverpool (Van Dijk, 8’)⚽️

14:09 , Michael Jones

8 mins: It was coming, Liverpool lead! The visitors win a corner that Andy Robertson delivers from the left side. Virgil van Dijk makes a run from deep, leaps into the air and meets the ball with a bullet header that leaves Vicente Guaita absolutely no chance to stop it.

Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Liverpool

14:09 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Save! Liverpool are stepping it up here. Joachim Andersen heads a corner out of the box but Liverpool regain the ball high up the pitch and thread it through to Diogo Jota in the middle of the box. He’s about to shoot but Marc Guehi gets a toe to the ball knocks it away. The loose ball comes to Jordan Henderson on the edge of the box. He shoots and forces Vicente Guaita into a low save to his right!

Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Liverpool

14:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! Quick build-up play from Liverpool sees them pass the ball smoothly through midfield before picking out Alexander-Arnold on the right side. He sends a deep cross to the opposite side of the box and finds Curtis Jones in space. He doesn’t have an angle to shoot so slots the ball back to Robertson who attempts to curl one towards the far top corner but sends the effort over the crossbar.

Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Liverpool

14:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Roberto Firmino is strong in possession and shrugs off Conor Gallagher and Will Hughes before sliding the ball to Jordan Henderson. He passes it across to Curtis Jones on the left side and Jones attempts to feed Andy Robertson’s overlapping run into the box. Michael Olise is back to defend for Palace and shields the ball out for a goal kick.

Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Liverpool

14:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Liverpool get the match started at Selhurst Park with a long ball up the left side. Crystal Palace win the ball in the air and head it to Jeffry Schlupp in midfield. He threads a pass in between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip allowing Odsonne Edouard to make a run in behind. Alexander-Arnold races him to the loose ball, gets there first and coolly knocks it up to Fabinho to end the developing attack.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

13:57 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams! The door is ajar for Liverpool to catch Manchester City and reignite the Premier League title race but they have to win today. Crystal Palace are trying to stop them, can Patrick Vieira’s men earn three points of their own today?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

13:51 , Michael Jones

10 minutes to go until kick off at Selhurst Park. Can Crystal Palace shock Liverpool or will the Reds cut the gap on Manchester City at the top fo the table?

(Getty Images)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

13:47 , Michael Jones

Roberto Firmino’s 10 most recent league goals for Liverpool have all come away, starting with a brace against Crystal Palace last season.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Klopp on Palace

13:44 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Liverpool’s 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace in this fixture last season but says that kind of result is just a one-off and isn’t expecting anything as drastic today. He said:

That was a one-off! Things like this that happen are like a freak of nature. It doesn’t happen usually. That day was incredible, we hit pretty much with each shot. They had chances but we hit everything. So, no, we don’t expect that game, that’s true. And yes, they changed and improved under Patrick, I have to say. “They look like a really stable team now. I think system-wise didn’t change too much, 4-3-3 or whatever, but it’s a good team, a really good team. “I always liked the front line – all the players available for Crystal Palace were always good. When [Andros] Townsend was still there, then [Wilfired] Zaha, then [Christian] Benteke and [Jordan] Ayew. Now [Odsonne] Edouard, [Conor] Gallagher obviously supporting everybody on the pitch, really lively boy. And good defence as well, all these kinds of things. “It’s a really good Premier League team, with a few unlucky results I would say. It’s not that I now saw 20 games of Crystal Palace but I saw a couple and thought, ‘OK, that could have been the other way’ when they lost or drew. So we expect a really tough game.”

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

13:41 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has won all six Premier League away fixtures against Crystal Palace - it’s a record for most away matches by a manager against a single opponent without ever dropping points.

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

13:38 , Michael Jones

Christian Benteke scored nine times in 29 top-flight appearances for Liverpool in 2015-16 and has scored six Premier League goals against the Reds.

He starts on the bench today.

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp on ‘world class’ Diogo Jota

13:34 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, spoke after the Reds’ victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final about the impace Diogo Jota has had on the team since joining from Wolves.

He said that Jota works hard and links up well with his teammates in order to become a top class talent. Klopp said:

Diogo [Jota] came here and was an outstanding player, to be honest, but of course it helps – when you are a striker especially – when your team has a bit more possession than the former team maybe. And that’s already helpful. The players around help. “He had to do an awful lot to make it happen. So as good as the passes were from Trent [Alexander-Arnold], especially the second one, there was still a job to do. “Diogo is a really impressive person, really grown-up and really mature young man. Loves obviously football, loves working, loves training and all these kinds of things, and that is very helpful. “He was in the middle of the team after three or four weeks, so there was no time really needed for adapting to whatever. Yes, for the way we play a little bit, that took probably longest. “But that process is finalised obviously as well. I am really happy for him, just that he can show up because if you have this quality it’s nice if you can show it in public and that’s what he did now a couple of times.”

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

13:30 , Michael Jones

Fabinho is one short of 300 career league appearances and will bring up the landmark when he starts against Crystal Palace today.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

13:27 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace’s current 10-match scoring streak at home is the club’s second longest in the top flight after a run of 12 games from February to October 1990.

Conor Gallagher has been directly involved in 10 Premier League goals in 18 appearances for Crystal Palace. Andrew Johnson is the only Eagles player ever to reach double figures in fewer games.

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: James Milner on Patrick Vieira

13:24 , Michael Jones

Liverpool midfielder James Milner spoke to Premier League Productions about playing with Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and what he expects from Crystal Palace today. He said:

"We know from the home game how well Pat [Vieira] has got them playing. I think he’s going to do a great job there. "Obviously I was lucky to play with Patrick at Manchester City, I know what a special player he was. But his mentality, and talking to him after the home game and knowing his ideas and the winning mentality, he’s trying to get that into the club. "You look at the season they have had so far – and a few of the results they’ve had where they lost out on points late in the game and been a bit unlucky – I think he is doing a fantastic job there and [will] continue to do that. Hopefully he doesn’t do too well on the weekend. "It’s important that we finish strong and then we have a break after that, so it’s always important that you finish a run of games before a break with a good result. "So, it’s important that we can do that but it will be a tough game and, like I said, they have got some good players as well and players playing well and full of confidence."

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

13:21 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won 10 of their 11 league games this season against teams who started the gameweek in the bottom half of the table, only dropping points in a 3-3 draw at Brentford.

However, Liverpool could go five league matches without a win in London for the first time since October 2015 and they have dropped points in each of their last three Premier League away games.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

13:18 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace have only won twice in 10 league games and are in danger of losing successive home fixtures for the first time under Patrick Vieira.

But, the Eagles have won two of their last three Premier League encounters against sides starting the day in the top three of the table, beating Tottenham 3-0 and Manchester City 2-0 this season.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Vieira on the last meeting

13:16 , Michael Jones

Patrick Vieira says he took some positives out of the reverse fixture at Anfield despite Crystal Palace losing that match 3-0 back in September.

He says that Liverpool are one of the ‘greatest teams in Europe’ but is determined to give them a difficult game today. The Eagles’ boss said:

There were positives to take from that game because we created enough to score a couple but on the other side we came home with a loss and conceded three goals. Analysing that game we knew it was one we needed to improve. “I think the team is getting better but we’re not there yet. Liverpool, I believe, is one of the greatest teams in Europe. The way they play, they might win or might lose, but you’ll enjoy watching because of the intensity. “It’s going to be a challenge for us but our record at home has been good and we have to give them the game they expect: a difficult one.”

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Head-to-head

13:12 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace have lost nine successive Premier League meetings between the two sides since a 2-1 win at Anfield in April 2017. The Eagles have never suffered 10 successive top-flight defeats against a single opponent.

Palace’s club record 7-0 home defeat in this fixture last season was their sixth league loss in a row against Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Team changes

13:07 , Michael Jones

Patrick Vieira makes two changes to the Crystal Palace line-up that faced Brighton last time out. Vicente Guaita comes back in goal replacing Jack Butland and Eberechi Eze drops to the bench in favour of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Jurgen Klopp also makes two changes from the team that beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final last Thursday night. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes into the forward line replacing Kaide Gordon and Alisson Becker returns in goal with Caoimhin Kelleher on the bench.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Line-ups

13:01 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, Mateta, Edouard

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino

⭐ #CRYLIV 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 ⭐



Elsewhere in the Premier League

12:54 , Michael Jones

There are another two Premier League games kicking off at 2pm as Arsenal host Burnley and Leicester take on Brighton.

Arsenal will move into the top four if they claim all three points whilst a win would take Burnley off the bottom of the table. Leicester are pushing to move back into the top 10 and Brighton would become a contender for the European football spots if they beat the Foxes.

Then later on, Chelsea take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have already beaten Spurs three times this season and a fourth victory would give them a nine-point cushion over fourth place. If Spurs win they’ll move into the top four and have games in hand on all the teams around them putting Antonio Conte’s men in a fantastice position to secure Champions League football next season.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Recent results

12:49 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace have had a right mix of results over the festive period. In their last six Premier League matches they have won twice, drawn twice, and lost twice.

Last time out they looked to have stolen all three points against an impressive Brighton only for Joachim Andersen to net an own goal in the 87th minute and give the Seagulls a 1-1 draw. Palace are 13th in the table and if they avoid defeat today, they could move as high as 10th.

Liverpool were given a boost in the title race when Manchester City dropped two points at Southampton yesterday. Pep Guardiola’s men still have an imposing 12-point lead over the Reds, but Jurgen Klopp’s men have two games in hand and must play City again.

If they win all three of those games, then the gap will be cut to just three points but there’s no room for error. Liverpool ended a three-match winless run in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Brentford last time out and have to continue their winning ways against Crystal Palace today.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp on the title race

12:44 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League title after Manchester City dropped points against Southampton yesterday. Klopp said it will be incredibly difficult for the Reds to challenge and they only thing they can do is to win as many games as possible. He said:

Look, the problem is not the situation – the problem is that you ask about it, to be honest. What is our situation? Is it 11 points [behind] with a game in hand? If I would sit here and say, ‘I can smell that we’ll get them’ that would be really crazy and if I would sit here and say, ‘We don’t even try’, that would be crazy as well. “The only thing we can do is win football games, we cannot wait for a slip, we cannot really influence a slip of City. The only thing we can influence is our performance so I thought it’s a good idea to do exactly that: just win as many as you can. “This group did it. I’m not sure when it was, two years ago or three years ago, we won the last 15 games or something like this. It was never easy, not for one second. We needed last-second goals, at Newcastle Divock’s shoulder, that’s what we needed then. “So, nobody knows what will happen, obviously, but we will try to win as many football games as possible. That’s, by the way, very necessary because there is one spot who will become champion and three more to qualify for the Champions League and this year is so crazy. “Tottenham, for example, they changed the manager because they were not happy and now they have three or four games in hand and if they win them all they are all of a sudden third or whatever and really close. United, you never know, Arsenal, obviously [have] potential, Chelsea anyway, West Ham is around. “We want to qualify so we have to win anyway an awful lot of football games and that’s what we will try. Then we will see where it ends up.”

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Liverpool provide injury updates on Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

12:39 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he’s unsure on when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to action but that Harvey Elliott could be back after the international break.

Elliott hasn’t played since his ankle ligament injury against Leeds in September. Klopp was emotional when he saw the teenager go off with injury in the game and he spoke of his joy at his return to training.

Liverpool provide injury updates on Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Patrick Vieira on Mané and Salah

12:35 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, says that Liverpool are still a difficult team to play against despite the absences of Sadio Mané and Mo Salah.

“This is a team. It’s not just about those two players they’re missing. Obviously with those two [Salah and Mané] they’re stronger but there are still players playing really well with fantastic talents. “The best way to describe this team before talking about the individual talent is as a team. This is a strong team.”

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Injuries and absentees

12:29 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate who are at the Africa Cup of Nations but Jordan Ayew has returned after his Ghana team were knocked out of the tournament.

James McArthur and James Tomkins are side-lined with injuries.

Joel Matip will be assessed for Liverpool after being substituted at half-time against Arsenal on Thursday night. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also return after he picked up an ankle injury last weekend.

Mo Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane are still at AFCON and are unavailable to Liverpool.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool latest news

10:38 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits midfielder Curtis Jones occasionally needs a “push” but he has been delighted by the response.

Klopp recently had a pep talk with the academy graduate, who turns 21 next week, in which he told the local youngster it was time to take his game up a level.

Jones, who had been sidelined by a freak eye injury and Covid, has started the last two matches and was particularly impressive in the Carabao Cup semi-final win over Arsenal on Thursday.

“Yes, Curtis was really good the last two games. I know him for a long time now and I am one of his biggest fans,” said Klopp.

“From when I first saw him I can remember the talent group training at Melwood on a side pitch and I looked out of my office and saw him and it was ‘Ooof. Wow’.

“The next question was ‘How old is he?’. I think he was 15 at the time but was already clearly a massive talent.

“Talents need to work and he is doing that work and talents need to learn the game and he is doing that every day.

“Sometimes they need a push and Curtis looks like he is that guy – not that he is not concentrating. It is a proper response and if his response is like this then absolutely fine.”

More from the Liverpool manager on Jones and Diogo Jota here:

Curtis Jones needs a push but responds well, says ‘biggest fan’ Jurgen Klopp

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool latest news

10:37 , Karl Matchett

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.

The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and move up to second in the Premier League.

Vieira said: “Liverpool is a team. It is not just about those two players they are missing.

“Obviously with those two players they are stronger but there are still a couple of players who are playing well with fantastic talents, so the best way to describe this team, before talking about individual talents, is to talk about the team – and this is a strong team.”

Full report:

There’s more to Liverpool than Salah and Mane, says Palace manager Patrick Vieira