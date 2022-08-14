Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Cucurella makes first start

Marc Cucurella makes his first start for Chelsea this afternoon (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The first clash of two big six teams takes place this afternoon as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The Blues edged past Everton in their opening match of the Premier League season as they needed the cool head of Jorginho to slot home a penalty that secured them the win, while Spurs swept past Southampton 4-1 without their two main stars – Harry Kane and Son Heung-min – getting on the scoresheet.

Marc Cucurella starts this afternoon for the first time as Ben Chilwell and Reece James both miss out. Antonio Conte sticks with the same XI which started against Saints, meaning summer signing Ivan Perisic is on the bench once more.

Chelsea won both league games against Tottenham last season as well as both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final so today’s fixture will prove to be an early indicator of what Spurs can hope to achieve this season. At the very least they’ll want to secure Champions League qualification, but they might be harbouring thoughts of picking up a trophy and maybe challenging for the title too.

Follow all the action as Chelsea face Spurs in the first London derby of the season following the conclusion of Nottingham Forest vs West Ham:

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Full live coverage following the conclusion of Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

Kick off is 4:30pm at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kante, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Tottenham: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Chelsea FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:46 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Steve Cook and Forest are throwing themselves at every cross that comes into the box. They’re dealing with everything brilliantly and Dean Henderson has been a steadying presence whenever he’s taken charge of the six yard area.

Less than five minutes plus stoppage time to go.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:43 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Off the line! A corner for West Ham is whipped over to Kurt Zouma who heads an effort to the near post. Neco Williams slips inside the upright and drops low to make the block!

Desperate times for Forest.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:42 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Time is running for West Ham to get an equaliser. Steve Cook’s introduction brings an experienced head into the Forest back line.

Can they close out the game?

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:38 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Moussa Niakhaté has injured himself in blocking Said Benrahma’s shot and has to be replaced with Steve Cook for Nottingham Forest.

Sam Surridge is also on having replaced Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:35 , Michael Jones

74 mins: After a drinks break at the City Ground, Dean Henderson is shown a yellow card for time-wasting before a long ball from the Hammers sees Scamacca collect the ball in the box.

He has Benrahma as an option but goes for goal and has his effort blocked.

Chelsea vs Tottenham line-ups

15:30 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Your starting XI to take on Chelsea!

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:29 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Changes from David Moyes. Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals are taken off with Manuel Lanzini and Gianluca Scamacca brought on.

Will they get the equaliser or can Nottingham Forest see out this game?

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:27 , Michael Jones

67 mins: West Ham continue to attack. They’ve missed the penalty but must feel as though they can still get back into this game.

Michail Antonio shifts his way into the box from the right before shooting and seeing his effort blocked - legitimately this time - by Scott McKenna.

SAVED! Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:26 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Incredible goalkeeping from Dean Henderson who leaps over to the right and clings on to Declan Rice’s effort. It was a poor, scuffed shot from Rice, too near to the goalkeeper and Henderson sends the City Ground cheering wildly as he keeps it out!

Penalty to West Ham!

15:24 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

64 mins: It’s a penalty, the referee is called over to the montior, looks at the replay and points to the spot. Declan Rice has the chance to level things for the Hammers.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:23 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Penalty shout! Said Benrahma weaves his way into the box from the left side and squares the ball over to Jarrod Bowen.

He shoots and forces a block out of Scott McKenna who sticks out his right arm and stops the effort from going in.

VAR is taking a look at this after the referee initially says no penalty... this is going to be overturned.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:21 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Off the woodwork! This is not Said Benrahma’s day. He’s already had a goal ruled out and another fine effort from the edge of the box beats the goalkeeper and crashes into the upright.

Dean Henderson then smothers the ball to end the attack.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:17 , Michael Jones

57 mins: That disallowed goal has pumped some wind back in Forest’s sails. They’re not pushing up the pitch and taking the attack to West Ham after seeing out 10 minutes of heavy pressure.

A corner ball is swung over to Niakhaté who turns his header towards goal and sees Fabianski jump to his left and pluck the ball out of the air.

NO GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:15 , Michael Jones

54 mins: ...he was! VAR disallows the goal and it’s as you were.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham (53’, Johnson)⚽️

15:14 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Have Nottingham Forest doubled their lead?!

The ball comes up the pitch to Brennan Johnson who guides the ball down to Taiwo Awoniyi before spinning into the box. Awoniyi threads the ball through the lines back to Johnson who guides it home.

Was Johnson offside when the pass was played though, West Ham think so...

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:10 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Rice feeds the ball over to the right side where Coufal has pushed up the pitch. He slides it in behind where Fornals darts across to collect the ball before squaring it into the penalty area.

He tries to find a team-mate but Lewis O’Brien is there once again to clear it away.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:08 , Michael Jones

48 mins: West Ham have come sprinting out of the box here. Jarrod Bowen brings the ball down the right wing and takes on Scott McKenna.

He goes round one defender before Lewis O’Brien knocks the ball behind for a corner.

Fores then deal with the set piece.

Second half: Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:06 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Forest get the match back underway and boot the ball long. West Ham recover it in midfield before sending the ball down the left side. Pablo Fornals darts inside and blasts one at goal.

Off the bar! Fornals’ effort rattles into the woodwork and bounces into the six-yard box. Tomas Soucek is the first to react and heads it back at goal but Dean Henderson leaps to his right and palms the ball away with a strong right-hand.

Brilliant save! What a start to the second half.

HT Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

15:00 , Michael Jones

Following the conclusion of this game there is action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Tottenham in the second game of this Sunday’s Premier League action.

Who will come out on top? Thomas Tuchel’s Blues or Antonio Conte’s Spurs?

We’ll bring you the team news for that one when it drops soon.

HT Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

14:57 , Michael Jones

At 25 years and 22 days, the average age of Nottingham Forest’s starting XI today is their youngest for a Premier League match since May 1993 against Ipswich Town (24y 250d), in what was Brian Clough’s 759th and final league game in charge of Forest.

HT Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

14:54 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest have their first Premier League goal in 23 years. It was a scrappy finish but Taiwo Awoniyi won’t care. He’s given Forest the lead at half-time.

Half-time: Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham

14:51 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: An intense and brilliant first half at the City Ground comes to an end with Nottingham Forest taking a one-goal lead into the break.

Can Steve Cooper’s men hold on to their lead or will the Hammers bounce back in the second half?

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham (45+2’, Awoniyi)⚽️

14:49 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: How often does it happen? One goal chalked off and the opposition then goes on to score!

Harry Toffolo comes down the left wing before squaring it into the box where Jesse Lingard is wide open. Lingard scuffs his shot but it bounces to Taiwo Awoniyi who knees it into the back of the net!

NO GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:47 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Disallowed goal! Benrahma’s effort is chalked off. Antonio bundled into Mangala as Rice cut inside with the ball. The referee took a look at the incident and decides that he’s interfered with play.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-1 West Ham (42’, Benrahma)⚽️

14:45 , Michael Jones

42 mins: A counter-attack from West Ham sees Declan Rice play in Said Benrahma who guides it home with a cool right-footed effort.

But did Michail Antonio foul Orel Mangala in the build-up? VAR is taking a look.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:43 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Save! A throw in is chucked into the West Ham box and finds Brennan Johnson who flicks the ball on. Neco Williams arrives at the back post and shoots!

Lukasz Fabianski sprints over to the near post and manages to block it.

Great save from the West Ham goalkeeper.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:40 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Close! Aaron Cresswell brings the ball down the left wing before laying it off to Said Benrahma. He shoots from just outside the box and his effort is deflected over to Michail Antonio.

Antonio squeezes away from two defenders and hooks the ball to the back post. It’s a half shot/half pass. The shot misses the target and the pass just evades Jarrod Bowen at the back post.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:38 , Michael Jones

38 mins: The heat seems to be having an effect now. The rapid tempo of the early stages has given way to calm, precise passes and crosses from the wide areas.

Steve Cooper will be happy with what he’s seeing. Forest are giving it a good go against West Ham but there have been chances at bother ends.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:36 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Forest thread the ball in between Ben Johnson and Vladimir Coufal as Taiwo Awoniyi darts in between the two defenders. He whips over a cross but the flag is up as he just strays offside.

At the other end of the pitch Said Benrahma twists and turns his away into the box before moving to the outside of Joe Worrall and dinking the ball over to Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen tries to control it but the ball strikes his knee, bounces loose and Forest boot it clear.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:33 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Pablo Fornals chips the ball into the Forest box for Soucek who’s made another piercing run. O’Brien shields the ball and is hit from behind by the West Ham midfielder who pushes him into Henderson.

The ball comes loose and Soucek attempts to recover it but Forest clear the lines before the whistle goes for that foul on O’Brien.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:30 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Chance! Patient build-up play down the left side for Nottingham Forest sees them work the ball up the pitch and probe for an opening into the box.

Toffolo manages to squeeze it into the area for Brennan Johnson who turns towards goal and sends a side-footed effort into the hands of Fabianski.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:26 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Chance! West Ham have grown into the game and are seeing more of the ball now. Aaron Cresswell jogs forward and whips a first time cross into the far side of the area.

Tomas Soucek makes a run from deep, wins the header and nods it into the six yard box where Henderson drops low to smother it safely.

The team take the first drinks break of the match due to how hot the weather temperature is today.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:24 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Vladimir Coufal loses the ball high up the pitch and Forest pick out Awoniyi up the pitch on the inside left channel. He drives at Kurt Zouma and has Brennan Johnson ahead of him waving wildly for the pass.

Awoniyi holds on to it too long and when his pass eventually comes across it’s too close to Fabianski who easily scoops up the ball.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:21 , Michael Jones

20 mins: West Ham win a corner that Bowen curls into the middle of the box. Kurt Zouma looks to be the target but Dean Henderson is sharply off his line and flaps it away where the ball bounces out for a throw in.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:17 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Chance! Said Benrahma collects the ball and cuts in from the left side of the pitch. He brings the ball into a central area before having a shy at goal.

Dean Henderson leaps to his left and keeps it out with a strong hand but almost pushes the ball to the waiting Tomas Soucek. Harry Toffolo is switched on to the danger and squeezes between the midfielder and the ball before nudging it out of play to safety.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:14 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Chance! Nottingham Forest are causing real problems with crosses into the penalty area. Neco Williams whips one in from the right wing and Taiwo Awoniyi is perfectly positioned in between Kurt Zouma and Ben Johnson.

The striker wins the header and whips it agonisingly wide of the left-hand post.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:12 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Jesse Lingard pushes up the pitch and receives the ball before driving at Declan Rice. Rice is caught on the wrong side of the ball and brings Lingard down trying to recover it. That tackle earns him a yellow card.

The resultant free kick is hung up to the far side of the box and West Ham fail to deal with it properly. Scott McKenna sends it back to Orel Mangala who flicks a first time cross back into the area. Jarrod Bowen tries to clear it and leaps above Moussa Niakhate but his header knocks the ball back towards his own goal.

Lukasz Fabianski is switched on though and manages to tip the ball onto the crossbar and behind for another Forest corner.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:09 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Michail Antonio shows his poise and power by chesting the ball down from a Lukasz Fabianski long ball. He spins towards goal and shifts in front of Lewis O’Brien who is drawn into a foul.

Close! Aaron Cresswell takes the free kick for West Ham and curls his shot just wide of the back post.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:06 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Forest’s corner comes to nothing but it’s been a decent start from the home side.

Declan Rice goes through Awoniyi just outside the West Ham box and gifts Forest a free kick in a dangerous area. Neco Williams is over the set piece. He goes for goal and hoofs it high and wide.

Not his best effort that one.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:03 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Dean Henderson’s clearance drops for Lewis O’Brien in the middle of the pitch and he plays it to Harry Toffolo on the left wing.

Toffolo slides a short pass behind the West Ham defence where Taiwo Awoniyi arrives and wins a corner for the home side.

Kick off: Nottingham Forest 0-0 West Ham

14:01 , Michael Jones

West Ham get the ball rolling for this Sunday’s Premier League action. They work it over to the right side of the pitch but the ball goes straight out of play for a Nottingham Forest throw in.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

13:56 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams!

The players head out of the tunnel at the City Ground and the Forest fans give them a great reception. Who’s going to come out on top in this one?

Nottingham Forest or West Ham Utd?

How does it feel?

13:51 , Michael Jones

The Nottingham Forest supporters have been expressing their thoughts of being in the Premier League once again.

How does it feel to have Premier League football back at The City Ground, Reds?

Antonio’s time at Forest

13:47 , Michael Jones

Michail Antonio scored 16 goals in 50 league appearances for Nottingham Forest. He left Forest to join West Ham in September 2015 and returns to the City Ground as the Hammers’ leading Premier League goalscorer.

Lingard’s spell at West Ham

13:43 , Michael Jones

Jesse Lingard scored nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances for West Ham during a loan spell from Manchester United in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

It was though that he would re-join the London side this summer but decided to join Nottingham Forest instead.

Graham Potter praises Solly March’s sparkling early-season form for Brighton

13:39 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter has hailed Solly March for hitting his best form yet at Brighton.

March posed a constant threat for the Seagulls in Saturday’s goalless draw with Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Boss Potter’s men backed up their 2-1 win at Manchester United with a Premier League draw that could so easily have been another victory.

March saw one effort cleared off the line and another well saved by Nick Pope, who also thwarted Adam Lallana from a powerful header.

Graham Potter praises Solly March’s sparkling early-season form for Brighton

Hammers record vs newly promoted sides

13:35 , Michael Jones

West Ham have won 10 of their last 14 Premier League games against promoted sides - with two draws and two defeats - yet both of their defeats came against Brentford last season.

How will Nottingham Forest go today?

Forest’s shocking start

13:31 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest lost their opening four league matches in the Championship last season and collected just one point from their first seven.

They then appointed Steve Cooper as manager and flew up the league table before qualifying for the Premier League via the playoffs.

The fans will be hoping to get points on the board way sooner than that this season.

Moyes on Forest’s history and atmosphere

13:27 , Michael Jones

David Moyes spoke about what it’ll be like to face Nottingham Forest - a club with a brilliant history.

“The history connected to Nottingham Forest has been fantastic and I don’t think there will be a football fan in the UK who wouldn’t know the name Brian Clough or Nottingham Forest.” said Moyes, “Half of us could probably name the team they had in the European finals – they’ve got an incredible footballing history.

“It was great that we got Leeds United back in the Premier League a couple of years ago and I think it’s also great that Nottingham Forest are back in the division as well.

“My job is to go and beat them and that’s what I’m concentrating on. I think everybody enjoys the atmospheres and since lockdown everywhere we go it’s incredible.

“We had a pre-season friendly at Lens in France, which was an unbelievable atmosphere. The players are all used to it now, they enjoy it and we hope there is [a lively] atmosphere there. We hope it is a noisy ground and we look forward to going and playing there.”

Forest players arrive

13:23 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest’s player have arrived at the City Ground ahead of the club’s first Premier League match here in 23 years. Will it be a happy occasion for the Forest fans or are West Ham here to ruin the party?

Reds in the house

Manchester United players put my plan in the bin, claims Erik ten Hag after Brentford thrashing

13:19 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag blamed the players and not the plan after Manchester United’s calamitous 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

United are already in full-blown crisis mode after finding themselves four down at half-time through a mixture of defensive ineptitude and Brentford opportunism.

Goalkeeper David De Gea gifted the first two to Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee helped himself to a third and Bryan Mbeumo hit a slick fourth on a chastening afternoon for the visitors.

Man Utd players put my plan in the bin, claims Erik ten Hag after Brentford thrashing

Cresswell on facing Nottingham Forest

13:15 , Michael Jones

Aaron Cresswell says that it’s West Ham’s job to silence the crowd at the City Ground today and believes an away trip to Nottingham Forest will be one of the toughest trips this year.

“I’ve played there in the Championship years ago, about ten years ago, but I remember it being a special ground with a lot of history, and for them to be out the Premier League for 24 years, I’m sure it’s going to be one of the toughest places to go again this season,” he said.

“But this is the Premier League and that’s what we’re up against. I’m sure the atmosphere is going to be really, really loud and really high, but it’s up to us to control that as well.”

West Ham searching for points

13:11 , Michael Jones

West Ham have lost six of their last eight fixtures in all competitions with just one win and one draw in that run which includes a 2-0 home defeat against Manchester City last week.

All seven of West Ham’s away wins in the Premier League last season came against sides that finished in the bottom half of the table.

They took only one point out of a possible 27 against the teams that finished in the top half.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham team changes

13:06 , Michael Jones

Steve Cooper makes two changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Newcastle on the opening weekend of the season. Orel Mangala and Taiwo Awoniyi come in to replace Jack Colback and Sam Surridge.

Meanwhile, there is just one change for West Ham as Manuel Lanzini is replaced with Said Benrahma.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham line-ups

13:02 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Worrall, Niakhate, McKenna; Williams, O’Brien, Mangala, Toffolo, Lingard; Awoniyi, Johnson.

Steve Cooper names his side ahead of our first home Premier League fixture in 23 years

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.

Antonio on returning to Forest

12:55 , Michael Jones

Michail Antonio spent just over a year at Nottingham Forest scoring 19 goals in just 54 appearances before moving on to pastures new and the West Ham forward is looking forward to returning to the City Ground toady.

“I was there for a season and I enjoyed that year,” he reflected. “So it’s really nice going back. It’s weird going back to be fair, I’ve not been back since I’ve left and actually I’m quite excited.

“In that season, I managed to get 15 goals and 15 assists. I was there for the first part of the next season as well and I managed to get four more goals. So I’m hoping that I get a nice response coming back. But obviously I’m coming back wearing different colours, so I’ll understand if I don’t!

“I’ve got huge respect for them, but obviously I’m going to go out there and do my job. And hopefully I do score.”

Back in the top-flight

12:50 , Michael Jones

This is Nottingham Forest’s 200th Premier League match. They’ve won 60, drawn 59 and lost 80.

It is also their first Premier League home game since May 1999, when a Chris Bart-Williams goal gave them a 1-0 win against Leicester.

Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

12:46 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up.

Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in the squad for Friday night’s win over Burnley as he finalised a switch to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

Head-to-head: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

12:42 , Michael Jones

This is the first meeting between the two sides since an FA Cup third-round tie in January 2014, which Forest won 5-0 at the City Ground.

Forest have won only two of their last 21 league fixtures against West Ham with eight draws and 11 defeats during that time.

Cooper on facing West Ham at City Ground

12:38 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest play their first home match of the season this afternoon when they take on West Ham and manager Steve Cooper is excited to return to the City Ground albeit against a difficult opponent.

Speaking about his first experience of the Premier League as a manager, Cooper said: “We learnt a lot from last weekend and playing that first game back in the Premier League was always going to be important for us moving forward.”He added: “We are obviously disappointed when we lose a match because that’s our mentality, but I’ve liked the feeling around the training ground this week and there’s a real motivation heading into Sunday.“We know this weekend is important for both ourselves and the people of Nottingham and we should thrive off that, it’s our first home game back in the Premier League and we’re proud to be part of it, no doubt about that.“At the same time we’ve got to focus on what we’re in control of - the game, the result, the performance and that’s where our attention will be and we know our supporters will be right behind us.

“We’re playing against a strong team who had an excellent campaign last year and I’ve got a lot of respect for David Moyes, so we’re really looking forward to it.”

Moyes on Cooper

12:34 , Michael Jones

In the build-up to today’s match West Ham boss, David Moyes, spoke about his counterpart, Steve Cooper, and how impressed he was at the way Nottingham Forest earned promotion from the Championship last year.

“I’ve got big respect for Nottingham Forest’s manager, Steve Cooper.” said Moyes, “I think he’s done an incredible job to get Nottingham Forest in the Premier League from where they were last year. You have to give him huge praise for what they’ve done.

“I’ve been really impressed with how they’ve gone about their work in the last twelve months or so.”

Early team news for Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

12:30 , Michael Jones

Defender Scott McKenna is a major doubt for Nottingham Forest after picking up an injury in training. Definitely absent are Ryan Yates and Steve Cook who are not yet ready to return to full training.

West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to start if needed and Michail Antonio has overcome the minor knock he suffered against Manchester City last week.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski went off injured in that match and remains a doubt.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

10:36 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Sunday’s Premier League action.

First up Nottingham Forest take on West Ham United at the City Ground. Both side lost their opening day fixtures with Forest falling to a 2-0 defeat away at Newcastle and West Ham suffering the same score line against Manchester City thanks to an Erling Haaland brace.

Both teams will be hoping to bounce back and get an early win on the board as they meet this afternoon with David Moyes’ men given the edge to win the game due to the strength of their side and their more recent experience of the Premier League. Although, Steve Cooper has been busy in the transfer window and Forest have strengthened their squad massively. If he can find the right combination of players then Forest may just cause an upset this afternoon.

That’s not all though. Later on there is a London derby as Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s men will face a stern test against Antonio Conte’s side who are full of confidence after cruising past Southampton 4-1 last weekend.