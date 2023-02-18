Chelsea vs Southampton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds - preview today

(ES Composite)

Bottom club Southampton are next up in Chelsea’s bid to improve their stuttering form under Graham Potter.

A narrow win over Crystal Palace last month was the only victory in nine attempts for the Blues since the turn of the year, with that poor run extended in midweek as they were beaten by Borussia Dortmund. Graham Potter’s side really have no excuse for not winning in the Premier League this weekend though.

Southampton are without a manager and without any form, after Nathan Jones was dismissed following defeat to Wolves last weekend. The Saints were a goal and a man up for much of the match, but still found a way to lose.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Southampton is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridgein London.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Southampton

TV channel and live stream: Due to the game taking place during the Saturday 3pm blackout on English football, it will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Nizaar Kinsella providing expert analysis.

Chelsea vs Southampton team news

Benoit Badiashile is likely to return to the Chelsea side, after missing out on the Dortmund defeat having not been named in the Champions League squad for the knockout stages. Noni Madueke is also available again.

Ben Chilwell went off against Dortmund after a “kick on his ankle” but it is not believed to be an issue. Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante are among those still out, with Raheem Sterling available after a knee injury.

Kyle Walker-Peters is nearing a return from a hamstring injury for Southampton, while former Chelsea player Tino Livramento remains out with an ACL injury having not played this season.

Stuart Armstrong made his return when he came off the bench against Wolves, and is pushing for his first start of 2023.

Benoit Badiashile could return to the Blues side (Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Southampton prediction

This really is the perfect game for Chelsea and Potter to get back to winning ways. Southampton are bottom of the table, without a manager and well on their way to the Championship.

Results haven’t picked up for the Blues, but Joao Felix’s return has definitely lifted the side and they should be more than capable of securing a morale-boosting win.

Chelsea to win, 2-0

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 49

Draws: 31

Southampton wins: 32

Chelsea vs Southampton match odds

Chelsea: 4/11

Draw: 18/5

Southampton: 17/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).