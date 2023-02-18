Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League today.
The Blues are desperate to find some consistent winning form, with Graham Potter under some pressure to find a way to gel his expensively put-together squad and lift them from mid-table anonymity. The likes of Myhkailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix all arrived in January but they remain 10th in the table with just one win in six.
Saints, meanwhile, are staring relegation in the face if they don’t improve fast; they have lost their last three, are four points from safety and remain managerless after sacking Nathan Jones are barely three months. Talks with Jesse Marsch did not yield a resolution, meaning Ruben Selles is in the dugout for today’s game.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League updates
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Chilwell, Badiashile, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Fernandez, Madueke, Joao Felix, Mount, David Datro Fofana.
Southampton: Bazunu, Stuart Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Kotchap, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Sulemana, Onuachu.
Chelsea FC 0 - 1 Southampton FC
15:48 , admin
Goal James Michael Edward Ward-Prowse
15:48 , admin
15:47 , admin
Armstrong draws a loose challenge from Azpilicueta and wins a free-kick for the visitors right within the range of Ward-Prowse.
15:45 , admin
Elyounoussi latches on to a loose ball from Ward-Prowse's cross, but he can only hammer his first-time strike well over the bar.
15:42 , admin
SAVE! Fofana bundles his way past two challenges on the edge of the box, only to see his low strike comfortably saved by Bazunu.
15:42 , admin
Chelsea keep the pressure on the Saints but Azpilicueta's cross towards Joao Felix floats over the head of the forward.
15:41 , admin
Chilwell makes a break down the left flank and is halted by Bednarek, although the ball is only half-cleared. Fofana tees up Kovacic, who sees his shot charged down.
15:37 , admin
Elyounoussi is inches away from taking a loose pass from Fernandez in stride. However, he can't bring it under control on the slide.
15:36 , admin
Joao Felix slides in to stop Lavia on the charge and gives away a free-kic. Yet another foul this afternoon.
15:35 , admin
Perraud does well at the back to get the right side of Madueke to prevent him from latching on to an offload from Azpilicueta.
15:35 , admin
Armstrong pulls back Chilwell on the charge, but does not get booked by the referee. There are a lot of niggly challenges out there.
15:32 , admin
15:31 , admin
Chilwell looks for an early cross into the box for Fofana, but the forward is on his heels and allows Bazunu to claim the delivery.
15:30 , admin
15:30 , admin
Kovacic threads a pass through to Fofana, who glances it on towards Azpilicueta. He powers a strike towards the near post that slams into the side-netting.
15:29 , admin
There have been a few injuries that have disrupted the flow of the game.
15:24 , admin
Chilwell floats the resulting free-kick into the box, but Bazunu comes off his line to claim it with ease.
15:24 , admin
Chilwell finds space down the left flank and draws a foul from Maitland-Niles. That was a needless challenge that presents Chelsea with a free-kick in a decent position.
15:22 , admin
Bella-Kotchap goes down under pressure from Joao Felix and requires treatment on the pitch.
15:20 , admin
Fernandez does well down the right flank to release Azpilicueta, but the full-back cannot keep the ball alive with a cross on the byline.
15:20 , admin
15:18 , admin
Bella-Kotchap goes into the book as he brings down Fofana on the charge.
15:17 , admin
Perraud is back on his feet and the game resumes.
15:17 , admin
Perraud is down for the visitors in need of treatment. It looks to be an issue with his hand.
15:16 , admin
Fofana collects a loose ball in the inside-right channel and goes for goal on the half-volley, only to power his effort wide of the target.
15:15 , admin
15:15 , admin
SAVE! Better from Chelsea as Madueke surges down the right flank and opens up space for a left-footed strike that Bazunu has to turn past the right post.
15:13 , admin
Badiashile has to be alert at the back to clear the ball away from Maitland-Niles after he takes the ball in stride in the Chelsea box.
15:12 , admin
CLOSE! Onuachu rises to connect with Ward-Prowse's cross into the box from the left flank, but he plants his effort wide of the left post. So close for the visitors.
15:10 , admin
Yellow Card Kalidou Koulibaly
15:09 , admin
Southampton are edging the early stages of the contest, leaving no space for Chelsea to break out from the back.
Chelsea vs Southampton
15:07 , admin
Koulibaly catches Onuachu with a boot on his follow-through and gives away a free-kick. Chelsea have made a sluggish start to this game.
15:06 , admin
CHANCE! Badiashile makes a huge mistake at the back as Sulemana wins the ball. He shoots first-time, only to see his effort saved by Kepa. Armstrong tries to catch the Chelsea keeper off his line, but Koulibaly is there to clear it away in the six-yard box.
15:06 , admin
15:02 , admin
We're under way at Stamford Bridge.
15:02 , admin
There will be a minute of applause in memory of former Chelsea player Christian Atsu.
15:01 , admin
15:01 , admin
14:54 , admin
14:52 , admin
Chelsea lost the reverse fixture 2-1 against Southampton in August – they've not lost consecutive league matches against Saints since December 1993.
14:52 , admin
Southampton have made three changes to their side from their defeat to Wolves. Stuart Armstrong gets the nod ahead of James Bree, who misses out this afternoon. Kotchap also comes into the fold to replace Mohamed Salisu, while Elyounoussi starts in the final third ahead of Alcaraz.
14:48 , admin
Chelsea have made several changes to their side from their defeat to Dortmund. Azpilicueta, Badiashile, Kovacic, Madueke, Mount and Fofana all come into the starting line-up. Mudryk and Havertz drop to the bench, while Reece James, Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech are all rested.
14:45 , admin
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Kyle Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Adam Armstrong, Willy Caballero, Sekou Mara, Moussa Djenepo, Carlos Alcaraz, Ibrahima Diallo, Theo Walcott.
14:44 , admin
SOUTHAMPTON (3-5-2): Gavin Bazunu; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jan Bednarek, Armel Bella Kotchap; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Romain Perraud; Paul Onuachu, Kamaldeen Sulemana.
14:43 , admin
CHELSEA SUBS: Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz, Wesley Fofana, Lewis Hall.
14:41 , admin
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez; Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, Mason Mount; Datro Fofana.
14:41 , admin
14:39 , admin
Southampton sacked Nathan Jones just eight league games into his reign as manager following their 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wolves last time out. Jones left the Saints rock-bottom of the Premier League, suffering seven defeats in his eight Premier League games in charge. Despite their struggles, they remain only four points adrift of safety. Ruben Selles is in interim charge this week after talks with Jesse Marsch broke down.
14:36 , admin
Chelsea are in dire need of a win to ease the pressure on Graham Potter. The Blues somehow managed to lose the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 match on the road to Borussia Dortmund, despite having a host of chances. Potter's men are now winless in their last four matches in all competitions, and have recorded only one win in their last nine matches. They need a positive result against managerless Southampton today to keep their slim hopes of challenging for a European place alive.
Chelsea v Southampton: Confirmed line-ups
14:33 , Lawrence Ostlere
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Chilwell, Badiashile, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Fernandez, Madueke, Joao Felix, Mount, David Datro Fofana. Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mudryk, Sterling, Zakaria, Gallagher, Havertz, Wesley Fofana, Hall.
Southampton: Bazunu, Stuart Armstrong, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Kotchap, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Sulemana, Onuachu. Subs: Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Adam Armstrong, Caballero, Mara, Djenepo, Alcaraz, Diallo, Walcott.
Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)
14:30 , admin
14:30 , admin
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge.
14:30 , admin
14:30 , admin
14:30 , admin
14:30 , admin
14:30 , admin
14:00 , admin
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
14:30 , admin
14:30 , admin
14:30 , admin
14:30 , admin
14:30 , admin
14:30 , admin
14:30 , admin
