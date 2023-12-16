Chelsea vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates

(REUTERS)

Chelsea can jump back into the top half of the table this afternoon if they take three points away from Sheffield United.

Mauricio Pochettino needs a win after back-to-back defeats – to Everton and Manchester United – with the Blades seemingly arriving at Stamford Bridge at the right time.

However, with Sheffield United sitting bottom of the table Chris Wilder has been brought back in as manager and should make them a more formidable unit. The Sheffield outfit need points of their own and will fancy themselves against a Chelsea side still trying to click under Pochettino.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Colwill, Gallagher, Caicedo, Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Lowe, Souza, Hamer, Brooks, McAtee, McBurnie, Archer

McAtee slips a short pass through to the overlapping Bogle on the right edge of Chelsea's area, but the latter's low cross flashes along the hosts' six-yard box without another United team-mate arriving to turn it in. The away side are certainly posing some threat on the break.

Showing great strength to hold off Bogle, the direct running and persistence of Mudryk almost pays off. He gets all the way to the left byline, but his pull-back is then hacked away from the six-yard box by Lowe.

CLOSE! With one thing on his mind, Archer powers inside from the left and flashes a well-struck shot towards the top-right corner, and it only misses the target by a slim margin! Petrovic was scrambling across his goal there!

Mudryk is back on the ball again, but after driving inside from the flank he lashes a wild shot way over the crossbar, with Foderingham able to watch it sail far above his head and into the stand.

Some deft footwork from Mudryk on the left side of the area see the young winger earn a few feet of precious space; however, his low ball across the box is not met by a team-mate and Chelsea's attack comes to an end.

So far, the Blades are defending the edge of their area with great commitment. Chelsea seemingly have no answer to their visitors' tactics, as the Blues' early energy has started to dissipate.

Mudryk sends over another corner-kick, but his cross is cut out at the near post. That's a real waste of a set-piece opportunity, and the pressure is relieved on Sheffield United.

After Chelsea captain Gallagher charges through two challenges, he lets fly from a central position; however, Foderingham is easily equal to it and makes a straightforward save. Still, that's the game's first shot on target.

With a 79 per cent share of possession, Chelsea are living up to pre-match expectations: they'll dominate the ball today, but can they turn such supremacy into goals and finally keep the back door shut as well?

Bogle does just enough to deny Chelsea access to the United area, then the visitors suddenly spring a quick counter-attack. At its end, Archer thunders a 20-yard shot straight into the first defender in front of him.

Sheffield United have the worst defensive record away from home throughout the Premier League this season, and as they have also failed to keep a single clean sheet in any of their last 29 away league games against Chelsea - since a goalless draw in October 1922 - history is certainly not on their side either.

Shortly after Sterling runs into traffic on the edge of the opposition area, McBurnie is almost sent clear by a long throughball at the other end; however, he is penalised for a foul on Badiashile and the chance evaporates.

Sheffield United are still chasing shadows, as their hosts pass purposefully around in midfield - albeit without creating any openings in the Blades' back line as yet.

Chelsea are keeping the pressure on their visitors early in this game, as they look to avoid three consecutive losses. Defeat today would further increase the debate about the Blues' direction - both on and off the pitch.

After Jackson forces a corner on the left, Mudryk sends over an outswinging delivery that skips dangerously through the area, before Caicedo has a snap-shot blocked on the edge of the box.

Sheffield United kick off, and we are under way in London!

The players are out on the pitch at Stamford Bridge, and kick-off is now just moments away!

McBurnie returns from suspension to replace Osula up front for Sheffield United, but Jack Robinson must now serve a one-match ban for yellow-card accumulation - Lowe replaces the latter in defence. Chris Basham, John Egan and Rhian Brewster remain sidelined, but Norwood is back on the bench.

Making a total of five changes to the team that started against Everton, Pochettino drops Broja and Fernandez, with Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella and Chelsea captain Reece James all ruled out by injury. Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Petrovic deputises for Sanchez, while French striker Nkunku - last season's joint-top Bundesliga scorer - is named on the bench following a long layoff.

SUBS: Adam Davies, George Baldock, Luke Thomas, Benie Traore, William Osula, Ben Osborn, Yasser Larouci, Anis Ben Slimane, Oliver Norwood.

SHEFFIELD UNITED (4-1-4-1): Wes Foderingham; Jayden Bogle, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Auston Trusty, Max Lowe; Vinicius Souza; James McAtee, Gustavo Hamer, Andre Brooks, Cameron Archer; Oli McBurnie.

SUBS: Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Armando Broja, Ian Maatsen, Enzo Fernandez, Malo Gusto, Alfie Gilchrist, Christopher Nkunku, Alex Matos.

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Dorde Petrovic; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill; Moises Caicedo, Connor Gallgher; Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Mykhailo Mudryk; Nicolas Jackson.

Sheffield United belatedly earned both their second win and first clean sheet of the Premier League season last weekend: the Blades beat Brentford 1-0 but are still bottom of the table on goal difference. They last won consecutive top-flight games in July 2020, during Chris Wilder’s previous stint in charge - on that occasion the second win came against Chelsea. However, United are the only team without an away victory this term, having lost on six of seven road trips so far.

Chelsea have lost their two most recent matches, going down 2-1 at Manchester United and then 2-0 at Everton last week, with the latter being the fifth straight top-flight fixture in which they have shipped at least two goals. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has not lost three Premier League games on the spin since 2013, when still in charge of Southampton. His injury-hit side sit 12th in the table approaching the halfway stage, no less than 14 points shy of the top four.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge!

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Colwill, Gallagher, Caicedo, Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Lowe, Souza, Hamer, Brooks, McAtee, McBurnie, Archer

