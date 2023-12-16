Chelsea vs Sheffield United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Sheffield United LIVE!

A key Premier League game takes place at Stamford Bridge today as Chelsea take on the Blades. Mauricio Pochettino’s side were beaten at Everton last weekend as pressure continues to pile on the Argentine, who cannot seem to string any kind of consistency together during his first few months as Blues manager.

Still, Pochettino’s hand may have been boosted. Summer signing Christopher Nkunku could make his long-awaited debut for the club after knee surgery during the summer, although Reece James is one of several players still missing from the Chelsea team this afternoon.

Fail to beat the bottom-club Blades, now back under Chris Wilder's tutelage, and serious questions will have to be asked. With that in mind, having a player such as the Frenchman to bring into the squad will surely help knit this talented team together, even if the final product cannot yet be reasonably expected. Follow Chelsea vs Sheffield United LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring Nizaar Kinsella's expert analysis from the ground!

Chelsea vs Sheffield United updates

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT | Stamford Bridge

How to watch free highlights

Chelsea team news: Nkunku could make debut

Sheffield United team news: McBurnie and Norwood back

Score prediction

The Chelsea team is out!

14:01 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Mudryk, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Gilchrist, Gusto, Maatsen, Enzo, Matos, Broja, Nkunku

Team news... up next!

13:56

Just over an hour until kick-off, so you know what that means.

When will Romeo Lavia return for Chelsea?

13:53 , Marc Mayo

Story continues

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Romeo Lavia will be in contention to make his Chelsea debut on the Christmas Eve trip to Wolves.

The Blues face Sheffield United today hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats, and will have Christopher Nkunku in theIr squad for the first time.

Lavia and Nkunku have endured a similar start to life at Stamford Bridge, both joining in the summer before long spells on the sidelines. However, that wait is now coming to an end.

"Romeo Lavia will be fit in maybe one week or 10 days," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

Read the full story!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino sets out next steps for Reece James

13:47 , Marc Mayo

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Chelsea will decide whether Reece James has surgery on Monday.

The 24-year-old defender sought external specialist advice after injury his hamstring in the 2-0 defeat away at Everton last weekend.

The Blues captain has tried to avoid surgery in recent seasons but the recurring nature of the issues could force his hand.

"First, we need to decide how we will proceed with his recover," the Chelsea boss said.

Read the full story!

(PA)

Reece James writes in the Chelsea programme

13:43 , Marc Mayo

"I suffered an injury at Everton and I'm devastated to be out again, but I am just taking it a step at a time now. I want to thank the supporters who have sent me messages of support."

Christopher Nkunku is in the building

13:38 , Marc Mayo

Our man at the Bridge, Nizaar Kinsella, has just spotted Christopher Nkunku out on the pitch as the squad take in their surroundings.

Academy players Alfie Gilchrist and Leo Castledine are also out there.

The lads, featuring Christopher Nkunku. pic.twitter.com/6BCF6REArl — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 16, 2023

A big day in the Premier League

13:35

Chelsea vs Sheffield United is among four 3pm kick-offs before Burnley host Everton this evening.

Another day of action on the way 🤩#FestiveFixtures pic.twitter.com/mABKj5WIEs — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2023

Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Countdown to kick-off

13:30

We are now 90 minutes away from the 90 minutes getting underway in west London...

Team news expected at the top of the hour!

(Action Images via Reuters)

'Crazy' Mauricio Pochettino ready to defy critics

13:25

Mauricio Pochettino says critics may call him "crazy" but he is certain Chelsea will be successful under his management given time and patience.

He said: "We knew it was going to be difficult and it is more difficult because of the unexpected circumstances that you always plan to have but not a lot.

"How we are suffering after five or six months. That is a challenge, and it is a very good thing for us, even if I am so upset and feel bad because, for sure, we want to be in a different position."

Read the full story

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Sheffield United match odds

13:20

Chelsea: 2/11

Draw: 13/2

Sheffield United: 12/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Throwback: Chelsea get better of Blades in 2021 FA Cup quarters

13:15

Back in the cursed Covid days!

An own goal and Hakim Ziyech's late strike helped ensure Chelsea's place in the #EmiratesFACup semi-finals!



Here are the highlights from their 2-0 win against Sheffield United. pic.twitter.com/kZl4XBujWj — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 21, 2021

Head-to-head record

13:08 , Marc Mayo

The Blues have won six of their last eight meetings with the Blades, dating back 30 years.

Chelsea wins: 41

Draws: 16

Sheffield United wins: 28

Today's destination

13:03 , Marc Mayo

It's a sell-out at Stamford Bridge today.

Today’s venue for the Blades. 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/mUYad4oWfx — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 16, 2023

Chelsea vs Sheffield United prediction

12:55

Chelsea were again miserable last time out and are showing few signs of improvement. Their next opponents, though, are equally as poor and do not have the talent on paper to lift them off the bottom of the table.

Pochettino is juggling injuries but there really is no excuse not to beat a Blades side also struggling with fitness woes.

Chelsea to win, 2-0.

How we think the Blades will line up

12:47

Predicted Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Thomas; McAtee, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, Archer; McBurnie

Early Sheffield United team news

12:42

Sheffield United are also counting their wounded but both Oliver McBurnie and Oli Norwood are back after suspension.

Jack Robinson is banned.

George Baldock will be assessed ahead of the game.

What we expect from the Chelsea line-up

12:36

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja

Early Chelsea team news

12:31 , Marc Mayo

Reece James is back on the treatment table after suffering a hamstring injury which could see him sidelined for at least three months.

Christopher Nkunku, however, is in line to finally make his debut - possibly via the bench.

Pochettino currently has 12 first-team players ruled out of the game, but Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto while Romeo Lavia will also be assessed.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is out after also coming off against Everton, along with Marc Cucurella.

How to watch free highlights

12:25 , Marc Mayo

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the Saturday 3pm blackout imposed on top-level football.

Free highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel posts Premier League highlights shortly after full-time whereas BBC One will broadcast Match of the Day for an extended replay at 10.25pm.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United LIVE!

12:17 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Chelsea vs Sheffield United!

Kick-off comes at 3pm GMT from Stamford Bridge, where we will have Nizaar Kinsella on hand for expert analysis and player ratings.

The Blues are out to end a downturn of form under Mauricio Pochettino whereas Chris Wilder's Blades sit rock bottom of the table.

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction!