Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers LIVE! Conference League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers LIVE!

Chelsea will look to make it a perfect six wins out of six in the Conference League when they conclude the league phase against Irish side Shamrock Rovers at Stamford Bridge tonight. It’s been a competition to remember so far for Enzo Maresca’s table-topping Blues, who have continued to make sweeping changes and rattled off five consecutive victories against Gent, Panathinaikos, FC Noah, Heidenheim and Astana.

With automatic progress through to the last 16 already assured, Chelsea can be expected to give more chances to youngsters this evening after Josh Acheampong finally ended his contract stand-off this week. But there will be no Mykhailo Mudryk after the Ukrainian winger tested positive for a banned substance and was provisionally suspended from football while he awaits the results of a B sample, having denied ever knowingly using any banned substances and vowed to prove his innocence.

Shamrock Rovers head to west London amid a superb campaign that sees them sitting sixth in the table with an unbeaten record after brushing aside Bosnian outfit Borac last time out, with hopes of avoiding a knockout play-off in the New Year. Follow Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers live below!

Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Stamford Bridge

How to watch: TNT Sports

Chelsea team news: Mudryk provisionally suspended

Shamrock Rovers team news: Gaffney sidelined

Score prediction

Festive feeling at Stamford Bridge

18:01 , George Flood

A very festive feel around Stamford Bridge tonight for Chelsea’s final home match before Christmas.

The Blues will be back here on Boxing Day for the small matter of a Premier League west London derby against local rivals Fulham...

Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers prediction

17:53 , George Flood

The Irish side have certainly impressed in Europe so far this season but it’s difficult to look past Chelsea, even with rotation in mind.

Chelsea to win, 3-0.

Early Shamrock Rovers team news: Gaffney still sidelined

17:52 , George Flood

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley looks to have an almost fully-fit squad to choose from at Stamford Bridge tonight, with veteran striker Rory Gaffney still a long-term absentee.

He’s the only known injured player at present, with The Hoops only having the Conference League to focus on at the moment after the 2024 League of Ireland Premier Division season finished back in early November - with Shamrock Rovers finishing second and two points adrift of Damien Duff’s champions Shelbourne.

Early Chelsea team news: Mudryk provisionally suspended

17:44

Mykhailo Mudryk missed last week’s long journey to Astana but is a regular for Chelsea in the Conference League, though obviously won’t be involved tonight after a provisional suspension from football that followed him testing positive for a banned substance.

Mudryk is currently awaiting the results of a B sample after being notified of an adverse finding in a routine urine test, having insisted that he has never knowingly used any banned substances and vowed to prove his innocence.

Chelsea’s guaranteed spot in the last 16 means Enzo Maresca even rotated his normal midweek team in Kazakhstan and we can expect more chances for the club’s talented young crop this evening, especially after Josh Acheampong finally ended his long contract stand-off yesterday.

The likes of Wesley Fofana and Reece James remain out but would not have been involved tonight anyway, with Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile also battling fitness issues.

Joao Felix is likely to be involved after a knock, while it remains to be seen if Marc Cucurella will have any part to play given that he is suspended for the Premier League trip to Everton on Sunday.

How to watch Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers

17:36 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers live

17:34 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League.

The Blues are looking to put the Mykhailo Mudryk headlines to one side in west London this evening as they bid to finish the initial league phase of Europe’s revamped tertiary club competition with a sixth consecutive victory, having already assured automatic qualification through to the last 16.

But a much-changed and likely young Chelsea side under Enzo Maresca could face a stern test against a flying Shamrock Rovers outfit that have yet to lose in this competition so far this season and also harbour their own realistic hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds without the need for a nervy New Year play-off.

Kick-off this evening is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge.