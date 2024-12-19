Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers: Conference League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea host Shamrock Rovers in their final Europa Conference League fixture of the year tonight.

The Blues entertain Irish opposition for the first time in their history and Enzo Maresca is looking to make it six wins from six in Europe’s third-tier club competition.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CHELSEA VS SHAMROCK ROVERS LIVE!

Maresca’s side made light work of Astana last time out with a 3-1 victory in Kazkahnstan and kept up their momentum on at the weekend with 2-1 win over west London rivals Brentford.

Chelsea are of course strong favourites to win the tournament but Shamrock haven’t tasted defeat in Europe this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Shamrock is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time tonight (Thursday 19 December 2024).

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Shamrock

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Chelsea vs Shamrock team news

The Blues could welcome back Joao Felix and Romeo Lavia after they missed the Brentford game. Benoit Badiashile is injured, while Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell have been struggling with illness.

Enzo Maresca is strongly fancied to lift the Conference League with Chelsea (Getty Images)

A host of youngsters such as Josh Acheampong are expected to feature. Mykhailo Mudryk is facing long ban after failing a drugs test. The winger denies knowingly using any banned substance.

Chelsea vs Shamrock prediction

The Irish side have certainly impressed in Europe so far but it’s difficult to look past Chelsa, even with rotation in mind.

Chelsea to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have never played.

Chelsea vs Shamrock latest odds

Chelsea FC to win: 1/18

Draw: 13/1

Shamrock Rovers to win: 35/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.