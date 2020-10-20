Chelsea vs Sevilla prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea enter their Champions League campaign slightly deflated after surrendering a lead against Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend.

Sevilla are up next to begin Group E, while Rennes and Krasnodar round off the quartet, meaning expectations to qualify are high.

After being soundly beaten by Bayern Munich, who would go on to win the competition, at the last 16 stage last season, the Blues will be expected to compete more following investment totalling more than £200 million.

While the Spaniards, who should compete for top spot, will hope to translate their form from the Europa League to the Champions League and prove they are a match against the tougher competition.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s game:

View photos Timo Werner scored twice for ChelseaPOOL/AFP via Getty Images More

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST this evening at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 3 with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

You can watch a live stream on the BT Sport app or on their website on desktop too by clicking here.

What is the team news?

Billy Gilmour is now just three to four weeks away from returning from a serious knee injury. Edouard Mendy has a thigh problem and will likely miss this game like he did last weekend. That means Frank Lampard may switch to Willy Caballero again, given Kepa Arrizabalaga’s latest blunder.

Thiago Silva was late returning from international duty, but should shake off any jet lag to feature here.

Jules Kounde is out due to coronavirus, which should see Karim Rekik or Sergi Gomez start alongside Diego Carlos. Idrissi is also out, while Aleix Vidal was not selected for the Champions League squad. While Julen Lopetegui may recall Luuk de Jong and Lucas Ocampos.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Thiago, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Havertz; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Rekik, Carlos, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, De Jong, Suso

Odds

Chelsea: EVENS

Draw: 5 / 2

Sevilla: 11 / 4

Prediction

Expect some more goals here, Chelsea look desperate in their search to grab some control in games. They maintain plenty of firepower though, which could prove pivotal, we’ll lean towards the Blues edging this with one of their match winners settling this in a 2-1 victory.