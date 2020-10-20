Chelsea vs Sevilla predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea coughed up a lead against Southampton at the weekend to drop two valuable points but now attention turns to Sevilla in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard will be pleased with the draw, with Rennes and Krasnodar joining the Blues and the Europa League champions, giving themselves a realistic opportunity to reach the knock-out phase of the competition.

Last season the Blues exited the competition at the last 16 stage, humbled by Bayern Munich, who eventually went on to win the tournament.

Expectations have changed since being outclassed by the Germans though, with plenty of firepower at the disposal of Lampard, though their defensive vulnerability is likely to continue holding them back.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s game:

When is it?The match kicks off at 8pm BST this evening at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 3 with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

You can watch a live stream on the BT Sport app or on their website on desktop too by clicking here.

What is the team news?

Billy Gilmour is now just three to four weeks away from returning from a serious knee injury. Edouard Mendy has a thigh problem and will likely miss this game like he did last weekend. That means Frank Lampard may switch to Willy Caballero again, given Kepa Arrizabalaga’s latest blunder.

Thiago Silva was late returning from international duty, but should shake off any jet lag to feature here.

Jules Kounde is out due to coronavirus, which should see Karim Rekik or Sergi Gomez start alongside Diego Carlos. Idrissi is also out, while Aleix Vidal was not selected for the Champions League squad. While Julen Lopetegui may recall Luuk de Jong and Lucas Ocampos.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Thiago, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Havertz; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Rekik, Carlos, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, De Jong, Suso

Odds

Chelsea: EVENS

Draw: 5 / 2

Sevilla: 11 / 4

Prediction

Expect some more goals here, Chelsea look desperate in their search to grab some control in games. They maintain plenty of firepower though, which could prove pivotal, we’ll lean towards the Blues edging this with one of their match winners settling this in a 2-1 victory.