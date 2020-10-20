Chelsea vs Sevilla live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Timo Werner scored twice for Chelsea (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea dropped two points at the weekend against Southampton with their defensive vulnerability proving costly despite Timo Werner shining in attack.

The Blues must now face the Europa League champions Sevilla in their first Champions League game of the season.

Christian Pulisic returned from the start and Hakim Ziyech made his comeback from injury, which gives Frank Lampard options.

Rennes and Krasnodar are the other teams in Group E, and with the game being at Stamford Bridge, the Blues will be especially motivated to bounce back here and begin their European campaign on a positive note.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s game:

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST this evening at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 3 with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

You can watch a live stream on the BT Sport app or on their website on desktop too by clicking here.

What is the team news?

Billy Gilmour is now just three to four weeks away from returning from a serious knee injury. Edouard Mendy has a thigh problem and will likely miss this game like he did last weekend. That means Frank Lampard may switch to Willy Caballero again, given Kepa Arrizabalaga’s latest blunder.

Thiago Silva was late returning from international duty, but should shake off any jet lag to feature here.

Jules Kounde is out due to coronavirus, which should see Karim Rekik or Sergi Gomez start alongside Diego Carlos. Idrissi is also out, while Aleix Vidal was not selected for the Champions League squad. While Julen Lopetegui may recall Luuk de Jong and Lucas Ocampos.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Thiago, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Havertz; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Rekik, Carlos, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, De Jong, Suso

Odds

Chelsea: EVENS

Draw: 5 / 2

Sevilla: 11 / 4

Prediction

Expect some more goals here, Chelsea look desperate in their search to grab some control in games. They maintain plenty of firepower though, which could prove pivotal, we’ll lean towards the Blues edging this with one of their match winners settling this in a 2-1 victory.