Chelsea vs Salzburg LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates in Graham Potter’s first game

Chelsea return to Champions League action on Wednesday night and it will be a game of a number of firsts - including, the west London club will hope, a first win of the group stage. That’s due to the surprise defeat at Dinamo Zagreb last time out, which led to Thomas Tuchel’s sacking. Graham Potter is in instead and this will be both his first fixture in charge of the club and also the first game of his career in this competition.

This will now be Potter’s only match with his team until October, with both last weekend and this coming weekend seeing Chelsea fixtures postponed, with an international break starting straight after.

Salzburg managed to hold AC Milan to a draw last week in Group E, with the Blues set to face the Italian champions in back-to-back European matchdays next month.

Follow all the action and build-up as Chelsea face RB Salzburg below:

Chelsea vs Salzburg

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz.

Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Bernardo; Capaldo, Seiwald, Sucic; Kjaergaard; Sesko, Okafor

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 FC Salzburg

20' - Chelsea 0-0 Salzburg

20:22 , Karl Matchett

James beats his man down the right and stands up a clipped cross; it reaches Sterling but after checking onto his left foot his effort is blocked behind. Not much counter-attacking threat from the visitors since the early couple of minutes. Azpilicueta takes a whack in the face and goes down.

16’ - Chelsea 0-0 Salzburg

20:18 , Karl Matchett

Fairly low-key start to the game in terms of final-third action. Lots of possession for the home team but no cutting edge just yet. Aubameyang hasn’t had too much service in the area.

12’ - Chelsea 0-0 Salzburg

20:14 , Karl Matchett

Havertz nods at goal and it’s on target but hits a Salzburg head unwittingly. A quick note - Salzburg made a change to their intended line-up so Sesko is in the attack.

Late change due to injury; Benji Sesko has come in for Fernando.

8’ - Chelsea 0-0 Salzburg

20:09 , Karl Matchett

Jorginho is very fortunate to get a free-kick on the edge of his own box after losing the ball. Didn’t look much in the contact at all. Sterling then waltzes through a challenge or two and Mount gets the shot away, but it’s blocked at close quarters. An open start at the Bridge.

4’ - Chelsea 0-0 Salzburg

20:06 , Karl Matchett

Half a chance for Aubameyang as he hooks the ball over the crossbar. Nice work from Havertz in the build-up. It’s Sterling who has started on the left side more or less, but there’s certainly flexibility in Chelsea’s shape early on.

1’ - Chelsea 0-0 Salzburg

20:02 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off! Applause and preparations over and we’re now underway.

Chelsea 0-0 Salzburg

20:00 , Karl Matchett

All set to go at Stamford Bridge with the players ready for the moment’s silence pre-game.

Chelsea vs Salzburg latest news

19:48 , Karl Matchett

Somewhat underlines what a disappointing defeat it was for the Blues last time out.

Tonight is their chance to put that right, albeit under a new boss in the dugout. Almost time for Potter’s Chelsea reign to really begin.

Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb



Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Milan go top of the group with a dominant display against the club that shocked Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea last week

Chelsea vs Salzburg latest news

19:42 , Karl Matchett

Ahead of kick-off, an update from the group: AC Milan beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 at the San Siro in the early kick-off, which leaves the group looking like this before Chelsea start:

Milan 4pts Dinamo 3pts Salzburg 1pt Chelsea 0pts

Victory tonight will get the Blues back on track with plenty of time to spare, of course.

Chelsea vs Salzburg latest news

19:36 , Karl Matchett

Graham Potter is playing it close to the chest in terms of whether it’s a three or a four in defence - some suggestion in social media circles that Cucurella will be left of a back three and Mason Mount at wing-back. The boss isn’t telling us so we’ll find out in half an hour or so!

“Good experience and knowhow. I won’t give too much away you can keep guessing! Could be four at the back!,” he said.

“We’ve been working for a few days and we want to use the strengths of the players.

“They attack and defend with a real unity and they are a strong team.”

"I won't give too much away, you can keep guessing!" 👀



Graham Potter takes his first pre-match interview as Chelsea boss

Why is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing a mask for Chelsea in Champions League?

19:30 , Sport staff

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to wear a mask to train and play since his deadline day transfer from Barcelona.

Graham Potter has since replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager since the Gabonese striker joined and is likely to remain a key part to the Blues’ attack as they bid to kick-start their season.

A debut in Zagreb for Aubameyang saw the 33-year-old wear his mask as the Croatian side shocked the Londoners 1-0 to spell the end of Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang continues to wear a mask as he recovers from a broken jaw, although there were moments during an open training session at Cobham on Tuesday where he was able to train without the personalised protective item. This suggests it may not be long before he is able to train and play without the mask.

Why is Aubameyang wearing a mask for Chelsea?

Chelsea vs Salzburg latest news

19:23 , Karl Matchett

Worth a quick look at Chelsea’s domestic form this season...by which we effectively mean the Chelsea form which got Tuchel the sack.

Won 1-0 vs Everton

Drew 2-2 vs Spurs

Lost 3-0 vs Leeds

Won 2-1 vs Leicester

Lost 2-1 vs Southampton

Won 2-1 vs West Ham

Champions League Group E

19:17 , Karl Matchett

A quick reminder of the state of play so far in Chelsea’s group:

GW1: Dinamo 1-0 Chelsea; Salzburg 1-1 Milan

GW2: Chelsea vs Salzburg; Milan currently hosting Dinamo

Dinamo 3pts Milan 1pt Salzburg 1pt Chelsea 0pts

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Graham Potter embracing ‘very different challenge’ as Chelsea manager

19:10 , Karl Matchett

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter says he will approach a “very different challenge” in the same way as he has throughout a coaching career spent largely out of the spotlight.

The 47-year-old Englishman has taken on by far his biggest coaching job, having cut his teeth with Swedish club Ostersunds for seven years before a short spell at Swansea and then a highly impressive one with Brighton.

Potter’s methods at Brighton have enhanced his reputation but the expectation levels at Chelsea will be a new experience for a man tipped as a future England manager.

“You have to look at the football club here, the tradition, the quality, to compete in the Premier League and Champions League, it’s a completely different challenge to the one I had,” said Potter, who will take charge for the first time as Chelsea host Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“I am very, very excited as you can imagine and looking forward to getting going.”

Graham Potter embracing ‘very different challenge’ as Chelsea manager

Chelsea vs Salzburg latest news

19:05 , Karl Matchett

Graham Potter in his Chelsea programme notes has a quick message for the home crowd.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting to know the fans and I want to thank you for the support you’ve shown me in the responses to my appointment.”

They’ll show a good bit more welcoming tonight if you pick up the points, Mr. P.

Chelsea vs Salzburg latest news

19:00 , Karl Matchett

No reason for suspicion here of course - Freund works for RB Salzburg so would naturally be in place. But he is one of the names being spoken about as Chelsea search for people to lead their recruitment drive in future, after a haphazard first summer transfer window for Todd Boehly.

Christoph Freund is out on the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Salzburg confirmed lineups

18:52 , Karl Matchett

And Graham Potter’s first XI is here too: It’s a 4-3-3, Kepa lining up in goal, Azpilicueta seemingly centre-back with Thiago Silva and Aubameyang starting up front. Could be a 4-2-3-1 if Mount is a No10 instead of alongside Kovacic.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz.

Chelsea vs Salzburg confirmed lineups

18:50 , Karl Matchett

Team news is in for Chelsea’s opponents! Benjamin Sesko is left on the bench by the visitors. Sucic gets the nod in midfield with Kjaergaard likely at the tip of a diamond.

Salzburg XI: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Bernardo; Capaldo, Seiwald, Sucic; Kjaergaard; Fernando, Okafor

⚡ TEAM NEWS ⚡



🇭🇷 Sucic is BACK

🌟 Fernando and Okafor up front

Sucic is BACK
Fernando and Okafor up front
Pavlo, Bernardo and Andi start

Chelsea vs Salzburg latest news

18:45 , Karl Matchett

Graham Potter’s first Chelsea line-up is to be announced very soon. Who gets the nod?!

Todd Boehly outlines vision for Chelsea to be part of ‘multi-club ownership model’

18:40 , Karl Matchett

Todd Boehly has revealed his vision for Chelsea includes the team being part of a “multi-club model” similar to RB Leipzig and Manchester City.

Speaking at a conference in New York, the Chelsea owner and chairman also explained that Thomas Tuchel was sacked because the German did not share his own plans for the club.

Boehly said he had been impressed with the multi-club models operated by Red Bull and Manchester City and revealed his investment could branch out to include other teams across Europe.

“We’ve talked about a multi-club model, and I would love to build out the footprint,” Boehley said at the SALT conference.

“I think there are different countries where there are advantages to having a club. Red Bull does a really good job, they’ve got Leipzig and they have Salzburg, both of which are playing in the Champions League. They’ve figured out how to make that work.”

Todd Boehly outlines vision for Chelsea to be part of ‘multi-club ownership model’

Graham Potter reveals what convinced him to leave Brighton for Chelsea

18:35 , Karl Matchett

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter insisted the club’s vision convinced him to join.

The 47-year-old replaced Thomas Tuchel last week after leaving Brighton.

He signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and admitted the new owners, led by chairman Todd Boehly, showed him it was the right move.

“It’s the start of a really exciting period, I think,” he told the club’s official site. “New ownership, who I was really, really excited with and impressed by, firstly as people and then their vision for the club and what they wanted to do.

“Of course, the history of the club speaks for itself, but it’s about trying to create that again in our own way.”

Graham Potter reveals what convinced him to leave Brighton for Chelsea

Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle hoped to face friend Thomas Tuchel in Chelsea dugout

18:28 , Karl Matchett

Matthias Jaissle has lamented missing the chance to take on his friend Thomas Tuchel when RB Salzburg face Chelsea.

Salzburg boss Jaissle had been excited to pit his wits against Tuchel, but insists Wednesday’s Stamford Bridge visitors will still be prepared to go up against Graham Potter.

Potter will take the Chelsea helm for the first time in their Champions League clash in west London, but Jaissle insisted Salzburg had done their due diligence on the former Brighton boss.

“After the draw I was thinking that we would meet Thomas Tuchel,” said Jaissle.

“And tomorrow we would play against him. It’s a bit of a pity – I know him personally.”

Salzburg boss Jaissle hoped to face friend Tuchel in Chelsea dugout

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pitches Premier League All-Star game

18:21 , Karl Matchett

Todd Boehly wants to launch a Premier League North versus South All-Star match.

The new Chelsea chairman has revealed plans to revolutionise elements of English football, to try to boost broadcasting revenue.

The Blues’ new co-controlling owner, who also owns shares of Los Angeles teams the Dodgers in Major League Baseball and the Lakers in the NBA, told a New York conference he has already floated the idea with Premier League counterparts.

“Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports,” said Boehly. “And really starts to figure out, why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid, in the MLB All-Star game this year we made 200 million dollars from a Monday and a Tuesday.

“So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

More from the new co-owner:

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pitches Premier League All-Star game

How to watch Chelsea vs Salzburg in the Champions League online and on TV tonight

18:14 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea host RB Salzburg in the first match of the Graham Potter era in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

The former Brighton manager replaces Thomas Tuchel and will be desperate to inspire a response after defeat in Zagreb last time out.

The Blues find themselves bottom of Group E with the Austrian side on one point after drawing with AC Milan.

It will also be Potter’s only match until 1 October after the Liverpool match this weekend was postponed due to events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch Chelsea vs Salzburg online and on TV tonight

Salzburg guru Christoph Freund in contention for Chelsea sporting director role

18:07 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea are in talks with Red Bull Salzburg’s Christoph Freund over becoming the Blues’ new sporting director, the PA news agency understands.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are pushing to fill the sporting director role before the Qatar World Cup kicks off in November.

And Salzburg director Freund is now understood to be among the top candidates.

Chelsea are also thought to have been in talks with Portuguese executive Luis Campos, who works as an advisor to Paris St Germain.

The Blues could yet look to add two new faces to their off-field technical set-up, it is understood, which could open the door for both Freund and Campos at Stamford Bridge.

RB Salzburg guru Christoph Freund in contention for Chelsea sporting director role

Graham Potter admits never attending Champions League match ahead of Chelsea bow

14:31 , Karl Matchett

Graham Potter has revealed he has never even attended a Champions League match ahead of taking charge of Chelsea for the first time.

The former Brighton boss will be on the touchline for the Blues in the competition on Wednesday night, when they face RB Salzberg at Stamford Bridge.

“I think that wherever we start, it’s a heck of an introduction,” Potter said, after explaining he has never been to a Champions League football game, even to scout a player.

Graham Potter admits never attending Champions League match ahead of Chelsea bow