Chelsea vs Rennes predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea welcome Rennes to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League group stage this evening as Frank Lampard’s side attempt to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

The Blues drew 0-0 against Sevilla in their competition opener in west London before thrashing Krasnodar 4-0 away, while Rennes are pursuing their first victory in Europe this term, having lost 1-0 to Sevilla after drawing 1-1 with Krasnodar.

Chelsea enter the match on the back of a 3-0 Premier League win over Burnley and have looked a more solid outfit defensively in recent weeks with four clean sheets in a row across all competitions.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST tonight at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2 HD and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the fixture live on the BT Sport website and app.

What is the team news?

Chelsea striker Timo Werner could be rested after his short-notice appearance against Burnley, as could fellow Germany international Kai Havertz. Christian Pulisic, meanwhile, is suffering from a new hamstring injury.

For Rennes, both defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga have been ruled out through injury, but Steven Nzonzi is expected to return to the starting line-up, having served his European suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho; Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham

Rennes: Gomis; Traore, Da Silva, Aguerd; Dalbert; Bourigeaud, Nzonzi, Martin; Doku, Guirassy, Terrier

Odds

Chelsea: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Rennes: 15/2

Prediction

Chelsea are the form team and should secure a victory here. Their recent defensive improvements in particular should help see to that. Chelsea 2-0 Rennes.

