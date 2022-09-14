Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League live: score and latest updates

Daniel Zeqiri
·6 min read
Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League live: score and latest updates - REUTERS

08:31 PM

29 minutes

That was nice from Chelsea. James with a spin on halfway to get away from his man and he whipped a ball across the box, but it was in front of Aubameyang and Sterling who had the Salzburg defence out-numbered in the box.

08:30 PM

27 minutes

Not sure I can remember a sacked manager receiving applause at the next game. A classy gesture you could argue from Chelsea fans, but I'd say Potter deserves all of their support.

08:26 PM

25 minutes

Excellent defending from Pavlovic to get a block in when Aubameyang looked poised to get a left-footed strike off in the box. Chelsea have made most of the running thus far, but credit Salzburg for defending their penalty area stoutly.

08:24 PM

22 minutes

There is some applause ringing around Stamford Bridge in the 21st minute to thank Thomas Tuchel for his service - 2021 being the year Chelsea won the Champions League. Another promising move from Chelsea, with the ball swept over to James on the right but once again they fail to get the shot off.

08:21 PM

19 minutes

Chelsea looking dangerous as James stands up a cross over the Salzburg goalkeeper Kohn, but it is too high for Aubameyang. Comes for Sterling at the back post and he tries to shimmy but Salzburg get the block in and then deal with the corner.

08:18 PM

16 minutes

Looks like Potter has decided to keep Chelsea's attacking shape quite similar. It is that familiar line of five across the pitch, but the balance is more attacking with Sterling wide left as a 'wing-back' (really just a winger). James on the right, with Havertz in the left pocket and Mount in the right pocket either side of Aubameyang.

08:16 PM

14 minutes

A little better from Salzburg, moving up the pitch for a few minutes and giving their defenders a risk. Good work from Kovacic to get Chelsea moving forward again down the left. Chelsea have enjoyed 68 per cent of the ball so far.

08:13 PM

12 minutes

Havertz's header from the free-kick was heading on target but bounced off a Salzburg head. This looks very much like a case of weathering the storm and trying to build confidence in the game for the away team. It's looking tough for them.

08:12 PM

9 minutes

Sterling and Havertz linking well again, but the German's low cross is blocked. Then Chelsea leave Thiago Silva isolated against a counter-attack but Kepa is off his line sharp to head away, miles out of his box. Chelsea are then camped in the Salzburg half again, and Sterling wins a free-kick out wide.

08:09 PM

7 minutes

Sterling with a menacing run and exchanges a pass with Havertz before breaking into the box, before Mount sees a shot blocked. Chelsea are up against a very young team tonight and it looks like there are goals there for them. Chelsea and Jorginho are then much smoother playing out from deep and they are on the attack again.

08:07 PM

5 minutes

Aubameyang with an acrobatic volley over the bar after another promising Chelsea attack. Then Salzburg enjoy their first venture forward and Okafor beat Cucurella to a header at the back post.

Then Chelsea get away with one as a foul is awarded on Jorginho when he looked to loose the ball straight from Kepa at the edge of the area.

08:04 PM

2 minutes

Chelsea trying to start positively, with plenty of forward thrust, but a couple of moves break down at the edge of the box, the second through Aubameyang. It looks like Chelsea are using a back three when they have the ball with James and Sterling holding their width.

08:02 PM

KICK OFF!

Salzburg get us started, and kick long early.

08:00 PM

The players have gathered in the centre circle...

Stamford Bridge falls silent in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Salzburg fans also have a banner expressing exactly that sentiment.

07:55 PM

Potter's first team

We know that Potter likes to shuffle his pack, but I do not think many people would have foreseen a team with one specialist centre-back. It looks like Azpilicueta, Silva and Cucurella could be a back three, with Fofana and Koulibably on the bench.

06:53 PM

Red Bull Salzburg team and subs:

Starting XI: Kohn, Dedic, Bernardo, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Capaldo, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Sucic, Fernando, Okafor

Subs: Mantl, van der Brempt, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Kameri, Adamu, Koita, Simic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath, Sesko, Walke

06:46 PM

Graham Potter's first Chelsea XI looks very attacking

Kepa; James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling

Subs: Bettinelli, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Broja, Zakaria, Chilwell, Zuyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Fofana.

03:53 PM

Graham Potter makes his Chelsea and Champions League bow

Here we go then, the Graham Potter era begins at Stamford Bridge. As those of you who followed his pre-match comments will know, tonight's game against Red Bull Salzburg is the first Champions League match he has ever attended in any capacity.

Not that this move is a hasty promotion. There is enough substance to Potter's work at Ostersunds, Swansea and Brighton - where he transformed the style of play, slowly improved results, and developed players who were sold for big profits - to suggest he is not merely flavour of the month. Although Thomas Tuchel's sacking came as a surprise to many, the atmosphere at the club was not right from pre-season and Chelsea fans grew frustrated with their slightly rigid and repetitive attacking patterns. As well as Potter wanting to start on a positive note, Chelsea could do with three points in the group after losing their opener at Dinamo Zagreb.

The club's new owner Todd Boehly has also been in the headlines, talking up the possibility of importing ideas from American sports such as a North vs South 'All-Star' game and play-offs to decide relegation. More encouraging for Chelsea fans were his references to the Manchester City and Red Bull models, which suggests he wants a data-led, value-seeking approach (their summer business did not always look aligned with this philosophy). Potter's first task is surely to get his team attacking with greater fluency.

"It sounds strange, but I approach it as I've approached every job and every football club with the greatest respect for every environment, every context," Potter said.

"I know that this is a different environment, but we're still working with people. Then it's about understanding them, treating them with respect, getting to know them.

"There's all sorts of narratives out there, that top players are this and top players are that, but in my experience people are quite complicated.

"People have egos people, have different things that challenge and that's the fascinating thing about this job."

Full team news on the way shortly.

