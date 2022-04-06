Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates as Havertz pulls one back

Chelsea and Real Madrid square off in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final (PA)

Follow live as Chelsea’s defence of the Champions League title continues this evening, with the Blues welcoming Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for a quarter-final first leg.

In a rematch of one of last season’s semi-finals, where the Premier League side emerged as 3-1 aggregate winners, Chelsea and Real will vie to set up a last-four clash with either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.

The game comes just four days after the Blues’ stunning 4-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League, though their form was promising ahead of that shock result. Real, meanwhile, saw off Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend in a much-needed positive response to their 4-0 thrashing by rivals Barcelona in El Clasico.

The Spanish side - now managed by ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti - have won this competition more times than any other club (13) and showed their pedigree in the last round, with Karim Benzema scoring a second-leg hat-trick to secure an improbable comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues eased past Lille 4-1 over two games.

Follow all action from Stamford Bridge below:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid - LIVE

40’ - GOAL! Havertz heads home to get Chelsea back in it (1-2)

24’ - GOAL! Benzema quickly at the double with a second headed goal (0-2)

21’ - GOAL! Benzema powers in a stunning header from Vini Jr’s cross (0-1)

11’ - CROSSBAR! Vini Jr hits the woodwork after a Real Madrid counter (0-0)

Chelsea FC 1 - 2 Real Madrid CF

Half-time: Chelsea 1 - 2 Real Madrid

20:47 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: What a first half that was! Karim Benzema scored two beautiful goals for Real Madrid to rock the home side but Chelsea responded through Kai Havertz who has brought them back withing touching distance of the La Liga leaders.

More of the same in the next 45 minutes please.

Chelsea 1 - 2 Real Madrid

20:43 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Chance! Karim Benzema should have had a hat-trick! Vinicius Junior makes a run in behind on the left side and collects a through ball. He squares it into the box for Benzema arriving in from the opposite wing. Antonio Rudiger fails to deal with it and Benzema sends a shot from the tip of the six-yard box wide of the far post!

Story continues

GOAL! Chelsea 1 - 2 Real Madrid (Havertz, 40’)⚽️

20:40 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Chelsea are back in it! Reece James drives the ball down the right wing and brings it to the edge of the box. He passes it inside to Jorginho who lifts the ball into the middle of the box. Kai Havertz runs off the shoulder of Dani Carvajal and meets the ball in the air. His header is a good one and beats the goalkeeper despite Thibaut Courtois getting a hand to the ball!

Chelsea 0 - 2 Real Madrid

20:38 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Kante gets into the box to receive the ball but Casemiro manages to prod it behind for a corner. Mason Mount delivers it into the middle and Thiago Silva bursts through a cluster of bodies to head his effort wide of goal.

Chelsea 0 - 2 Real Madrid

20:35 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! Dani Carvajal pops up in the centre of the pitch for Real Madrid and slots the ball to Karim Benzema before continuing his run into the box. Benzema gives it to Valverde who slides a pass into the penalty area that Carvajal collects. He cuts back and shifts away from Thiago Silva before flicking a shot at goal. Edouard Mendy sticks out a hand to keep it out and Andreas Christensen completes the clearance for Chelsea.

Chelsea 0 - 2 Real Madrid

20:31 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Chelsea are still dangerous. Reece James carries the ball down the right side and picks out Kai Havertz with a nice pass across the front edge of the box. The striker eyes but a shot but Luka Modric scrambles back and pokes the ball back to his goalkeeper but Havertz can shoot.

Chelsea 0 - 2 Real Madrid

20:28 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Penalty shout! How do Chelsea handle this now. Do they go all out and risk shipping more goals or do they consolidate and try to limit the damage?

Kai Havertz prefers the first option and brings the ball into the box. He’s met by Casemiro who is a little giddy in his attempt to recover the ball. There’s definite contact between the players and Havertz goes down but the referee isn’t interested in the penalty appeal.

GOAL! Chelsea 0 - 2 Real Madrid (Benzema, 24’)⚽️

20:24 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Benzema again! He’s got his second inside of three minutes with another fine header. Luka Modric swings the ball into the box from the inside right channel and Benzema just lets it arrive. He peels off his marker andgoes for accuracy over power by nodding the ball past Mendy’s left arm!

GOAL! Chelsea 0 - 1 Real Madrid (Benzema, 21’)⚽️

20:21 , Michael Jones

21 mins: What a goal! Real Madrid inject some pace into their attack through Karim Benzema who drops to collect the ball and spins it towards goal. He guides a pass over to Vinicius Junior who sprints away from Andreas Christensen and carries the ball to the byline. He chips it back into the box where Benzema meets the ball with a perfectly guided headed that beats Edouard Mendy at the near post!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:21 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Antonio Rudiger joins Eder Militao in the book thanks to a clumsy nudge on Valverde. He’s then encouraged to shoot as the ball comes to him just outside the box. He’s scored from similar positions before but decides not to this time. Instead the ball is chipped into the box where Mason Mount gets to the ball first and heads it safely into the hands of Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:16 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Save! The free kick is just to the left of goal about 20-yards out. There are a couple of potential set piece takers but this one is left for Reece James who whips a decent, low curling shot towards goal and forces a diving stop out of Thibaut Courtois!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:15 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Yellow card to Eder Militao! Real Madrid were seemingly in control of the ball as it gets passed back to Militao. He miscontrols the ball and allows Kai Havertz the time needed to nip in and win possession on the edge of the Madrid box. Militao panics and pulls Havertz down giving Chelsea a free kick in a dangerous area.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:11 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Off the bar! What a counter-attack from Real Madrid. They win the ball in the middle of the pitch and Karim Benzema bursts forward down the right side. He backheels a pass into the path of Federico Valverde who drives to the edge of the box and slots the ball over to Vinicius Junior. He rolls it onto his right foot and shoots, firing his effort into the crossbar allowing Chelsea to clear their lines!

Chelsea 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:08 , Michael Jones

9 mins: N’Golo Kante closes down Toni Kroos and gives away a free kick to Real Madrid. It’s taken quickly with the ball knocked into the right side of the Chelsea box to match Federico Valverde’s run from the wing. Edouard Mendy makes an early decision to come out and claim the ball, beating the midfielder to it just inside his own box and manages to bring it under control to end the attack.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! Kai Havertz gets his first sight at goal with a run into the right side of the box. David Alaba comes across the penalty area to cover him but doesn’t commit to the tackle. That allows Havertz to check inside onto his favoured left-foot and get a shot away. Alaba sticks out a leg at the last moment and manages to get a touch on the ball forcing the effort wide of the far post.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Karim Benzema drops a little deep to receive the ball off Toni Kroos and slip Vinicius Junior down the left wing. Vinicius Jr can’t find a way around Andreas Christensen and is forced to retreat. The ball comes across to Eder Militao who has pushed up from defence and his effort from range is wide of the target.

Kick off: Chelsea 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:01 , Michael Jones

Kai Havertz gets the first leg of this Champions League quarter-final underway. The ball comes back to Antonio Rudiger who sends a diagonal pass over to Reece James.

Mason Mount makes a run down the left and receives the ball, he swings in an early cross that almost causes trouble for the Real Madrid defence but David Alaba has Christian Pulisic’s run covered and the ball skips safely through the penalty area.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:56 , Michael Jones

This game should be a cracker. Chelsea are the reigning European champions going up against the 13x Champions League winners Real Madrid.

It could go either way but history is on Chelsea’s side. They have never been beaten by Madrid and Thomas Tuchel has never lost to a Spanish side as a manager. Is tonight the night they do so or can the Blues take and advantage to the Bernabeu for the second leg?

Lets find out. Here come the players.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:51 , Michael Jones

A note on the team selection from Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, who explained why he chose to go with Cesar Azpilicueta over Marcos Alonso.

He told BT Sport: “Azpilicueta will play on the left. PulišiÄ can cause problems for any team, he is back after huge travel demands during the international break and we hope that he has the impact we want him to have.”

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:48 , Michael Jones

David Alaba is making his 100th Champions League appearance tonight and is the first Austrian to reach that mark.

Of his first 99 matches in the competition, he has won 69, which is already the most wins any player has managed within his first 100 matches in the competition.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:45 , Michael Jones

Since Thomas Tuchel’s first Champions League game in charge of Chelsea, the Blues have kept 10 clean sheets in 15 games; the most of any team.

They also have the lowest goals conceded per game ratio during this period (0.47), conceding just seven times.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:42 , Michael Jones

There’s quite a lot of rain around Stamford Bridge as the players warm up on the pitch. Who will have a big role to play this evening?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:38 , Michael Jones

Mason Mount makes his 150th appearance for Chelsea in all competitions tonight, with 25 of those games coming in the Champions League.

He’s been involved in 50 goals for the Blues (25 goals and 25 assists) with five coming in this competition (scored two and assisting three).

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:34 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have played 13 two-legged knockout ties against Spanish clubs - they’ve won six and lost seven of those games. The London club were unbeaten in their first five home knockout games against Spanish teams in Uefa competition (four wins, one draw) but have managed only three victories in the eight subsequent matches (three draws, two defeats).

Thomas Tuchel is also unbeaten as a head coach against Spanish clubs with four wins and five draws.

Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois says Chelsea are ‘one of world’s best clubs’ ahead of Champions League clash

19:30 , Michael Jones

Thibaut Courtois has urged Chelsea’s eventual new owners to take the Stamford Bridge helm aware that they are buying “one of the best clubs in the world”.

The Belgium goalkeeper will be back on his old Stamford Bridge stomping ground when Real Madrid pitch up for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Four rival consortiums are locked in negotiations to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, who is selling the west London club amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

And the 29-year-old Courtois called on Chelsea’s suitors to keep the Blues at the top of the world game.

Thibaut Courtois says Chelsea are ‘one of the best clubs in the world’

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:27 , Michael Jones

Chelsea and Real Madrid have both scored 17 and conceded five goals in their eight Champions League matches this season.

Real Madrid have faced Chelsea five times without beating them. It’s the most games against a single opponent that the Spainsh team have played without registering a win.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:24 , Michael Jones

Edouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 12 Champions League matches last season, the most in a campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the competition’s history.

He has added another five from his seven appearances this term, conceding only two goals.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:21 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have won their last three contests at this stage, and eight of the last nine.

This season, the Blues looked set to take first place in Group H heading into the final round of matches after a 4-0 win at home to Juventus in their penultimate fixture had given the English club the head-to-head advantage over their Italian rivals following a 1-0 defeat in Turin.

However, a Zenit goal four minutes into added time earned a 3-3 draw that left Chelsea on 13 points, two behind Juventus.

That was fortunate as the London club made it four victories from four at Stamford Bridge with a 2-0 first-leg win against Lille and then sealed a spot in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 success in France.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:18 , Michael Jones

Excitement levels are building inside of Stamford Bridge ahead of kick off.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:15 , Michael Jones

Hakim Ziyech spoke about last season’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid and says tonight’s match will be a totally different scenario.

“It’s a totally different situation from last year, a different atmosphere, a different time,” he says. “They’ve [Real Madrid] also improved as a squad, with some young players as well, so it’s a totally different game than last year.

“We know how difficult it can be against Real Madrid. We played them in the semi-final last year and now we play them in the last eight, and there will be a crowd back. So the motivation will be different, the discipline should be different, but the most important thing is that you must enjoy it.

“Those kind of games – if you don’t enjoy them, you’d better choose another sport because these are the games you dream of. It will be a hard game, a physical game, a mind game, but one to enjoy from the first minute to the last.”

Thomas Tuchel hoping Carlo Ancelotti can be on touchline at Stamford Bridge

19:12 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel hopes Carlo Ancelotti can shake off his positive Covid test in time to be on the touchline for Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Real’s former Chelsea boss Ancelotti did not travel with Madrid to London on Tuesday, as he continues to return positive coronavirus tests.

The 62-year-old still hopes to return a negative test in time to fly to London for the quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Ancelotti’s absence would doubtless prove a blow to Madrid, but Chelsea boss Tuchel still hopes his counterpart can be in the dugout.

Tuchel missed Chelsea’s Club World Cup semi-final after a positive Covid test, but was able to jet out to Abu Dhabi in time to coach the Blues to their triumph over Palmeiras in the final on 12 February.

Thomas Tuchel hoping Carlo Ancelotti can be on the touchline at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:08 , Michael Jones

Both teams beat French opponents in this season’s round of 16, Karim Benzema’s hat-trick inspiring Real Madrid to a comeback victory against Paris Saint-Germain while Chelsea eased past Lille.

This is one of two 2021/22 quarter-finals between former European Cup winners, Benfica’s tie against Liverpool is the other.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

19:04 , Michael Jones

Holders Chelsea are aiming to secure a fifth successive knockout round victory in the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The Blues have progressed in eight of their previous nine ties at this stage in the competition. The only exception was against Man Utd in 2010/11 when they lost 3-1 on aggregate.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:59 , Michael Jones

Eden Hazard played for Chelsea between 2012 and 2019 before joining Real Madrid. He scored 110 goals in 352 games in all competitions for the Blues are there have been rumours about his possible return to the club.

Hazard hasn’t replicated his Chelsea form for Real and his career in Spain has been tainted with injuries. He has not played since coming on as a late substitute in a 3-0 home victory against Alavés on 19th February and will miss both legs of this quarter-final tie.

The Belgian underwent surgery to remove a metal plate in his right fibula on 29th March and is expected to be out for a month.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:55 , Michael Jones

Christian Pulisic put in a fantastic performance against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge last season and the American is looking forward to taking on the La Liga leaders again tonight.

The Chelsea midfielder said: “We got a good result [against them] last year and hope to do the same this year. It’s a Champions League knockout game and it won’t be easy, but given we won it all last season, we should feel confident.”

Thomas Tuchel defends handling of Andreas Christensen contract saga

18:53 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel insists his public efforts to try to convince Andreas Christensen to sign a new Chelsea deal did not backfire.

Denmark defender Christensen is understood to be on the brink of completing a free-transfer move to Barcelona this summer.

Christensen appeared close to completing terms on a new Chelsea contract in November, with Tuchel even challenging the 25-year-old to commit to the Stamford Bridge club in order to fulfil his rich potential.

Christensen changed agents in December however, and the arrival of new advisers ushered in an apparent change of heart on his long-term future.

Barcelona expect to take Christensen to the Nou Camp in the summer, with Chelsea boss Tuchel insisting any decision from the Denmark star must be respected.

Thomas Tuchel defends handling of Andreas Christensen contract saga

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:49 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel makes four changes to the Chelsea team that lost to Brentford at the weekend. Andreas Christensen and Reece James are recalled to bolster the back-line.

Jorginho partners N’Golo Kante in midfield Christian Pulisic starts up top alongisde Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

Marcos Alonso, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are the players who drop out.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:45 , Michael Jones

And here’s Chelsea’s line-up:

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Why Chelsea’s blip against Brentford should not be cause for great concern

18:45 , Michael Jones

This time last year, as Thomas Tuchel’s reinvention of Chelsea began with a remarkable 14 game unbeaten streak, something strange occurred. On what was supposed to be a routine afternoon at Stamford Bridge against relegation-bound West Brom, Chelsea were unceremoniously throttled to a 5-2 defeat by the cold hand of Sam Allardyce. The result was not just an upset but an exercise in crashing and burning, with the debris settling somewhere near the bottom of a pint of wine. The scoreline inevitably provoked an immediate inquest and theories abounded over what mysterious virus might have emerged in Tuchel’s meticulously engineered machine.

Instead, of course, within the next two months Chelsea went on to secure fourth place and win the Champions League. The blip against West Brom was nothing more than a glitch in the mainframe. It was, essentially, rendered almost entirely meaningless. Chelsea went above and beyond their expectations, West Brom succumbed to the indignity of relegation, and Allardyce, perhaps, spent his summer holiday on the Costa del Sol wondering why Florentino Perez hadn’t yet made the trip south.

There were certain parallels with Chelsea’s equally emphatic 4-1 defeat by Brentford on Saturday. Well, not for Brentford it should be said, who played to such an electric counterattacking rhythm it amounted to a form of shock therapy for Chelsea’s defence, who lost their wits entirely during a blistering eleven-minute spell in the second half. Thomas Frank’s side were daring and resilient, inspired by Christian Eriksen’s miraculous return but far from riding on its coattails. Three points should all but ensure them of survival this season and there can be few arguments that Brentford deserve anything less.

Why Chelsea’s blip should not be cause for great concern

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:42 , Michael Jones

The travelling fans are ready.

Madrid fans outside a very wet Stamford Bridge pic.twitter.com/h7uCU9iFz6 — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 6, 2022

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:39 , Michael Jones

Chelsea’s 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions (12 wins, two draws) was ended on Saturday when they went down 4-1 at home to London rivals Brentford at Stamford Bridge, their first defeat against the Bees since 1939.

The four goals conceded at the weekend was as many as in Chelsea’s seven previous home matches in all competitions combined, a run that included four clean sheets.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:36 , Michael Jones

Goals from Timo Werner (28) and Mason Mount (85) secured a 2-0 second-leg victory at Stamford Bridge last season as Chelsea went on to beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The first leg in Spain had finished 1-1, with Christian PulišiÄ’s 14th-minute opener for the visitors cancelled out by Karim Benzema 15 minutes later.

The teams had met in only three previous fixtures before last season – in two finals which were both won by Chelsea, who are therefore still unbeaten against Madrid.

Their previous meeting before 2021 came in the 1998 Uefa Super Cup in Monaco, when a Gustavo Poyet goal seven minutes from time at the Stade Louis II gave Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup holders Chelsea a 1-0 victory against Madrid, who had qualified by winning the Champions League.

The English club also came out on top in the 1971 European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Madrid in Piraeus. The first game finished 1-1, Peter Osgood’s 56th-minute goal at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium cancelled out in the final minute by Ignacio Zoco.

Two days later at the same stadium, first-half goals from John Dempsey (31) and Osgood again (39) earned Chelsea their first European trophy despite Sebastián Fleitas pulling one back for Madrid 15 minutes from time.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:31 , Michael Jones

This is the second time in as many seasons that Real Madrid and Chelsea have met each other in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Last year the Blues defeated Real 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals and went on to lift the trophy with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final. Can they beat Real again this time around?

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, doesn’t think so: “Last season’s tie was different. There were no fans and it was at the semi-final stage. We’re all feeling really good and know what’s at stake. If we produce the right levels of intensity, we’re capable of winning.”

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:28 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel gave his thoughts before tonight’s quarter-final tie and said that he is excited for what will be a special occasion at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea manager said: “We should be very aware that teams with this kind of quality, flair and experience can produce a special occasion. For us, it’s also a special occasion and it’s why we feel pretty excited.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:24 , Michael Jones

As we await the reveal of Chelsea’s starting XI here’s a bit of team news that could come into play.

Jorginho, Reece James and Mateo Kovacic could all start having been on the bench for the Blues’ shock 4-1 defeat at home to Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend. Christian Pulisic could also feature after a stint with the United States national team.

One person who won’t be at Stamford Bridge is former Blues forward Eden Hazard. He has not travelled with the Real squad after undergoing an operation to remove a metal plate in his right leg.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:20 , Michael Jones

Thibaut Courtois makes his return to Stamford Bridge tonight during a difficult time for the Blues who are awaiting new owners after current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale.

Abramovich decided to sell after sanctions from the UK government were imposed on the club following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Abramovich’s links to president Vladimir Putin.

Courtois made more than 150 appearances for and says that the prospective bidders will be buying "one of the best clubs in the world”.

"I think it’s been a hard month for the club and for the fans, but I think you can see that all the people that love Chelsea are really putting all their energy together," said Courtois.

"The new owners must know what club they are buying. And hopefully they can keep that spirit that has always been here.

"In total I was part of Chelsea for seven years, and that was a big part of my career.

"I hope the new owners will understand what they are buying and that Chelsea can remain as one of the best clubs in the world."

Thibaut Courtois hopes Chelsea fans don’t boo him on return to Stamford Bridge

18:15 , Michael Jones

Thibaut Courtois has said that he hopes to have a “happy return” to Stamford Bridge with Real Madrid, but admits that Chelsea fans may boo him.

Courtois departed Chelsea for the Spanish capital in 2018 after making his desire to leave the club clear and failing to turn up for training.

His agent later stated that this was due to the Belgian’s desire to be close to his family, having previously played in Madrid for Atletico while on loan from the London club.

With Chelsea drawn to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Courtois is set to return to west London in Wednesday’s first leg.

The two sides met behind closed doors last year but this will mark the first time that the Belgian goalkeeper has played in front of Chelsea supporters since his messy exit from the club - and Courtois is aware of the reception he may receive.

Thibaut Courtois hopes Chelsea fans don’t boo him on return to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:11 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the Real Madrid team that defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend. Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio both drop out with Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde the preferred options for tonight’s game.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:05 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid have released their starting line-up for tonight’s clash at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Milito, Alaba, F Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Benzema, Vini Jr

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:00 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, is expected to be at tonight’s Champions League quarter-final fixture against Chelsea after missing their La Liga match with Celta Vigo due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Ancelotti, 62, did not travel to London with his players and staff on Tuesday for the first leg against his former side, but tested negative on Wednesday.

Speaking on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he hoped Ancelotti would make it to the match saying: "It’s always much better and nicer to be there and have direct influence.

"He’s a big, big coach, big personality, it would be nice to have him on the sideline in these kinds of games.

"It’s what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the group, constantly communicate not only with words, but also with a smile, a hug."

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

17:35 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s team enter this fixture on the back of a shock 4-1 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday, and amid uncertainty over the club’s ownership due to Roman Abramovich’s enforced sale. Prior to their loss to Brentford, however, Chelsea had been in fine form, while Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend to respond to a 4-0 demolition by El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

Real striker Karim Benzema scored a second-leg hat-trick to secure an improbable comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round, while Chelsea eased past Lille 4-1 over two games to reach this stage.

It’s all set up for an intriguing quarter-final tie.