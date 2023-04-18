Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Score and updates from Champions League quarter-final as Blues seek comeback

Chelsea have work to do tonight as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final. Carlo Ancelotti’s European champions bring a two-goal advantage into the match at Stamford Bridge after Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio struck in the Spanish capital last week.

Chelsea find themselves in the midst of a terrible run of form with Frank Lampard’s return as caretaker manager showing few signs of righting the ship. The hosts know they must score at least twice to have any hope of ending Real Madrid’s defence of their crown.

After suffering another Premier League defeat at the weekend, the Blues’ struggles look set to continue after reports that owner Todd Boehly told the squad their efforts this season were ‘embarrassing’. The prospect of a miraculous turnaround is highly unlikely against a team of serial winners but the Champions League has the tendency to showcase some incredible comeback victories.

For their part, Real Madrid will believe this season a failure if they do not win the top trophy in Europe. Barcelona are on course to win the La Liga title leaving Ancelotti’s men to fight it out for Champions League glory once more.

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Chelsea host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg

Real Madrid bring a two-goal advantage into the game having won 2-0 at the Bernabeu last week

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chalobah; James, Kovacic, Kante, Fernandez, Cucurella; Gallagher, Havertz

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

20’ POST! - Rodrygo hits the post from the right side of the box (CHE 0-0 RMA)

11’ CHANCE! - Kante drags a first time shot wide of the post (CHE 0-0 RMA)

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 Real Madrid CF

20:24 , Mike Jones

23 mins: Eder Militao lunges at Kai Havertz as he makes a run down the left wing. The defender misses the ball and takes out the Chelsea striker earning himself a yellow card - the first of the night.

Chelsea’s resultant free kick comes to nothing though and is well defended by the visitors.

20:22 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Off the post! Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo all link up to move the ball down the right side of the pitch. Rodrygo drifts into the box and receives the ball from Carvajal.

He turns and shoots rattling the near post with his effort. Kepa Arrizabalaga was across and seemingly had the gap covered. That was Real’s best moment so far.

20:19 , Mike Jones

17 mins: Chelsea’s first corner of the game sees James whip a curling cross into the penalty area. It’s not the best cross and Eder Militao deals with it by smashing the ball as far down the pitch as he can.

No nonsense stuff from the Real Madrid defender.

20:17 , Mike Jones

14 mins: This is nice from Chelsea. Kante’s chance seems to have shot a wave of confidence through the team and they’re pushing up the pitch on the front foot.

Trevoh Chalobah slips a pass into the box for Kai Havertz who chips it over to Reece James. James looks for a way towards goal but is punished for a handball.

20:13 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Chance! The first opportunity of the night falls for N’Golo Kante. A diagonal ball out to Reece James on Chelsea’s right wing sees the wingback bring the ball under control before flicking a cross into the box.

Kai Havertz gets a touch on the ball and it bobbles into the path of Kante who is wide open. Kante shoots first time but drags the effort wide of the near post!

That one got the crowd excited.

20:09 , Mike Jones

8 mins: The first sign of space for Vinicius Jr comes from Eder Militao’s cross field pass. Vinicius hugs the touchline and sprints forward as the ball drops before cutting inside of Reece James and lifting a cross over to the back post.

Karim Benzema is the target but the ball sails over his head and skips behind for a goal kick.

20:08 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Reece James had a tough night at the Bernabeu up against Vinicius Junior. So far tonight, he’s sticking closer to the Real winger and is getting able cover from Wesley Fofana to stop his runs down the left wing.

Camavinga nips inside with the ball and is brought down in the middle of the pitch by N’Golo Kante.

20:05 , Mike Jones

3 mins: A testing pass back from Eduardo Camavinga almost sees Kai Havertz nick the ball but it rolls past his outstretched leg and David Alaba switches the play quickly to calm things down again for the visitors.

Real Madrid have seen most of the ball in these opening minutes.

Kick off: Chelsea 0-0 Real Madrid (0-2 agg)

20:02 , Mike Jones

Conor Gallagher gets the ball rolling at Stamford Bridge and knocks it back to Thiago Silva. He floats a diagonal ball over to the left wing where Marc Cucurella pushes high and nods the ball out of play when trying to control it.

19:58 , Mike Jones

The players step out of the tunnel at Stamford Bridge and walk onto the pitch.

This is a massive night for Chelsea, if they overturn this two-goal deficit they could go on to win the Champions League. Fail to do so and they’re consigned to one of their worst seasons in almost two decades.

Kick off is next...

19:53 , Mike Jones

The warm-ups are all done and dusted. The teams will be heading onto the pitch in a couple of minutes time. Nerves will be flying and there’s a hum of anticipation inside the stadium.

The Champions League desperately needs an injection of chaos

19:48 , Mike Jones

For all their contrasting histories in the Champions League, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel have this week found themselves in similar positions. They have both had to try and make their squads believe they can overcome almost overwhelming situations.

Chelsea are 2-0 down to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich 3-0 down to Manchester City, but the two managers are trying to get their players to overlook these bare facts. Tuchel has been telling his players that, in general play, they were as good as City and it was only individual moments that cost them. The stirring talk is that, consequently, they can just as easily score three.

Lampard has meanwhile been drawing on 2012 again, and how his Chelsea team were also two goals down to Napoli before the most famous comeback in the club’s history.

The Champions League desperately needs an injection of chaos

19:43 , Mike Jones

Thibaut Courtois never faced Real Madrid when he was a Chelsea player but since moving to Spain he has come up against his old side five times so far.

Tonight, on his sixth appearance against the Blues he’ll look to add to the three wins and a draw he has in games with them so far.

Pre-match thoughts from Frank Lampard

19:38 , Mike Jones

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spoke to BT Sport before tonight’s second leg against Real Madrid.

“When I look at us at the moment, firstly you have to respect the opponent and level of game. You have to pick players who are in good shape and in good nick.

“With the wing-backs, shaping up like we were last week, that was part of the game we didn’t use enough. We have the legs and energy in there.

“It’s a reality of where we are. We know we want more goals as a team. You can’t wave a magic wand and just tell players to start scoring more goals.

“We have to stay in the game, keep a clean sheet, then we have impact players coming off the bench. I said to the players before, it’ll probably be a player or players coming off the bench who make the difference.”

19:33 , Mike Jones

This evening’s match marks Toni Kroos’ 150th game in all European competitions.

During that time he has won the Champions League with two separate clubs - four times at Real Madrid and once at Bayern Munich.

Perhaps most famously Kroos was a part of the Real Madrid side that lifted the trophy in three consecutive years in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The Champions League has exposed a key flaw in Chelsea’s confused thinking

19:28 , Mike Jones

It may be a parable of Todd Boehly’s Chelsea, a club where it is possible to have both too many players and too few, where footballers are bought but they can’t be used, where strategy was eschewed in favour of scattergun spending.

When Real Madrid visit Stamford Bridge, there would be strong grounds for Frank Lampard to select Benoit Badiashile, except for one minor issue: he is ineligible. The Frenchman is one of the few signings to make a promising start to a Chelsea career this season, but he is unavailable. As Kalidou Koulibaly is injured, as Ben Chilwell is suspended, as Levi Colwill is out on loan along with Malang Sarr, Chelsea’s sextet of left-sided defenders is reduced to one: Marc Cucurella, a disastrous signing and, indeed, a reason why their contingent is so depleted.

The Spaniard came on when Koulibaly limped off in the Bernabeu last week: he was caught out of position when Chilwell, in an attempt to compensate, was sent off. And so Lampard may have to pick a back four for the rematch. He might have done anyway – it is a way to incorporate an extra attacker for a team who need to score goals – but the tactics could be dictated by a Chelsea-esque sense of chaos.

The Champions League has exposed a key flaw in Chelsea’s confused thinking

Real ‘motivated’ for tonight’s clash says Ancelotti

19:23 , Mike Jones

”We are fine, motivated, as always.” said Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti,

“These are important matches in an important competition. We are thinking that we have to play a full game. We have 90 minutes left and in this type of competition anything can happen.

“We are ready to play the best we can.”

19:18 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are without a win in their last six matches across all competitions but their most recent Uefa Champions League record is much better.

They have won nine of their last 11 matches in the competitions at Stamford Bridge (D1 L1), including each of their last three home fixtures.

19:13 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid, like Chelsea, have won nine of their last 11 Uefa Champions League matches (D1 L1). They have, however, also come out on top in each of their last 10 quarter-final ties in the competition.

19:08 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are looking to improve their recent record against Spanish teams at Stamford Bridge.

They’ve only won two of their last eight Uefa Champions League fixtures with La Liga sides in west London (D3 L3) and were beaten 3-1 there by Real last season, with Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick.

Chelsea’s one remaining weapon to give a desperate season some meaning

19:03 , Mike Jones

Todd Boehly heading into the Chelsea changing rooms after the weekend defeat to Brighton made waves, but it wasn’t an entirely unprecedented event.

Whether or not that makes it an advisable strategy is up for debate, but one way or another - by carrot, stick or cliche - a message would undoubtedly have been delivered that rather better is required.

Indeed, there are only two potential reasons for board members to descend on the players in that manner, says former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, who won two Premier League titles and the Champions League with the club.

Chelsea’s one remaining weapon to give a desperate season some meaning

18:58 , Mike Jones

Despite Chelsea’s awful form Stamford Bridge remains a fortress for them in Europe.

Across the last two seasons, Chelsea’s only home Champions League defeat was against Real Madrid in April 2022, and no away team has ever won two Champions League games at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard on the first leg

18:53 , Mike Jones

“We had opportunities to score last week, but at the same time there were a lot of things we could have done better in that game,” said Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

“I felt that in-game, and I feel it even more having reviewed the game. There were things we wanted to do from the outset that we didn’t do well enough throughout the game.

“That’s not just the physical side, it was our use of the ball. We can improve on that and we have to improve on that to have a chance of turning this tie around. We have worked on that and hopefully you see the fruits of that in the game.

“I am clear with the players with that. I know they have the capacity to give this a good go, but we must get our game right and be better than we were last week.”

18:48 , Mike Jones

Chelsea know that only a spectacular night at Stamford Bridge will be enough to get them into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Can they pull off an unexpected victory or will Real Madrid ease into the final four?

Chelsea vs Real Madrid team changes

18:43 , Mike Jones

Frank Lampard makes four changes to the Chelsea team that lost 2-0 at the Bernabeu last time out in the Champions League. Trevoh Chalobah replaces Kalidou Koulibaly in defence while Marc Cucurella takes the left wingback role vacated by the suspended Ben Chilwell.

Up top Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling are dropped with Conor Gallagher and Kai Havertz brought in.

Carlo Ancelotti names an unchanged Real Madrid side. They won in Madrid and he’s confident that they can win in London too.

Chelsea line-up

18:39 , Mike Jones

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chalobah; James, Kovacic, Kante, Fernandez, Cucurella; Gallagher, Havertz

‘No problem’ with Todd Boehly visiting Chelsea dressing room, Lampard says

18:35 , Mike Jones

Frank Lampard says he is comfortable with the club owners interacting with his players after a match.

Chelsea’s interim manager was commentating after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga mentioned the owners addressed the players following the defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

It has been reported Todd Boehly attempted to rouse Chelsea players before Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Real Madrid by delivering a speech in the dressing room, during which he described the season so far as “embarrassing”.

Fellow board members Behdad Eghbali and Hansjorg Wyss were also said to be present.

Ancelotti recalls last season’s quarter-final

18:30 , Mike Jones

This is the second time in consecutive years that Real Madrid have faced Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti recalled how his side were 3-1 up against the Blues after the first leg of last season’s quarter-final, only to need a late goal in the second leg to take the tie into extra time. They eventually won 5-4 on aggregate.

"What happened, happened. We want to struggle less tomorrow," said Ancelotti in his pre-match press conference yesterday,

"Chelsea has a difficult moment. I’m thinking the game tomorrow can be a great opportunity for them to move from this situation. We’re aware of this.

"Ninety minutes remain and in this type of competition anything can happen. We’ll be ready to play at our best."

Chelsea are not ‘broken’ says Frank Lampard

18:25 , Mike Jones

Chelsea’s interim manager Frank Lampard has denied the notion that the club have been ‘broken’ by this season’s struggles.

The Blues sacked manager Graham Potter earlier this month with the team 11th in the Premier League. They have spent more than £550m on players this season and the Champions League is the last competition they can win this season but they trail Real Madrid 2-0 after the first leg. before

"We are not where we want to be. That’s clear," said Lampard, "But I think the word broken is a bit much.

"The league position is a reality and we are 2-0 down in this game. We have to work against that."

Chelsea will see Real Madrid tie as opportunity to save season, says Carlo Ancelotti

18:20 , Mike Jones

Carlo Ancelotti warned that Chelsea will see their Champions League quarter-final second-leg meeting against his Real Madrid side as a “great opportunity” to turn a disappointing season around.

European champions Real lead 2-0 from last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu after a dominant display against Frank Lampard’s side, who played the final 30 minutes with 10 men and were outclassed.

Victory would see Ancelotti’s team move a step closer to retaining the trophy they won for the 14th time last season, when they knocked out the Blues in the last-eight after a thrilling tie that saw Chelsea fight back from two goals down and still lose.

Chelsea will see Real Madrid tie as opportunity to save season, says Ancelotti

Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction

18:15 , Mike Jones

Given that Chelsea need to win tonight to salvage their season the Blues will take the attack to Real Madrid. A bit of European joy should come their way before the champions turn up the heat and progress with an away win.

Chelsea 1-2 Real Madrid (1-4 agg).

Real Madrid line-up

18:10 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

What is the early team news?

18:05 , Mike Jones

Chelsea could be boosted by the return to fitness of Kai Havertz, who may be back sooner than expected from injury. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another nearing a comeback, but Ben Chilwell is banned and Kalidou Koulibaly’s thigh issue rules the defender out. A number of players were rested against Brighton, including N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva, should return to Frank Lampard’s side.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that both Vinicius Jr. and Toni Kroos are set to be available after missing Real Madrid’s weekend business against Cadiz with minor muscular problems. Ferland Mendy is their only known absentee.

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid

18:00 , Mike Jones

Chelsea vs Real Madrid is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 18 April at Stamford Bridge in London.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the second leg live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

16:55 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action.

Chelsea have their work cut out and must overcome a two goal deficit against the reigning European champions after Real Madrid were victorious in the quarter-final first leg. Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio both netted at the Bernabeu to give Carlo Ancelotti’s men a firm grip of the tie and Chelsea will need a near perfect performance to get past them.

The Blues are in a horrible run of form and not even the sacking of rehiring of Frank Lampard, as caretaker boss, could turn around their fortunes.

Chelsea may get a boost by the return of both Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who have recovered from injury and could start this evening but Ben Chilwell is suspended following his red card in Madrid.

Kick off for this one is at 8pm and we’ll have all the action, build-up and team news throughout the night.