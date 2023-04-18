Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Real Madrid - LIVE!

Chelsea go in search of a Champions League miracle as they host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge tonight. The Blues are 2-0 down on aggregate after defeat in Spain last week, with goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio giving the 14-time champions complete control of the quarter-final tie.

It’s three defeats in three matches since Frank Lampard returned to the Chelsea dugout, the club legend so far proving unable to even vaguely help turn the Blues’ struggles around. The likes of N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva return after being rested against Brighton, but it’s a surprisingly cautious lineup for the hosts with Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk all on the bench.

Real cruised past Liverpool in the last-16 and are well on track to knock out another English side tonight, with Manchester City likely then waiting in the semi-finals for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: BT Sport 1

Chelsea team news: Felix, Sterling and Mudryk all on bench

Real Madrid team news: Vinicius and Kroos back

Standard Sport prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Real (1-5 agg)

18:55 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have scored once in their last five matches, with that goal coming from Conor Gallagher’s deflected strike against Brighton.

Not a team that have much confidence in attack right now, so it is interesting that Lampard has opted to be very cagey with his lineup.

Feels like Chelsea need all the help they can get in front of goal, but instead the interim boss has benched most his attacking options.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Cautious from Lampard

18:45 , Matt Verri

Well then. Not exactly all guns blazing for Chelsea, who need to score at least twice tonight.

Felix, Mudryk, Sterling and Mount all on the bench, as Lampard goes for a back three and seemingly tries to pack the midfield. Could well be Gallagher playing up front close to Havertz in a surprise move.

Surpisingly defensive considering the circumstances - the bench is strong at least.

Chelsea team news

18:38 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Kovacic, Kante, Fernandez, Gallagher, Havertz.

Subs: Mendy; Zakaria, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Felix, Sterling, Ziyech, Azpiliuceta, Hall, Chukwuemeka

18:33 , Matt Verri

Full Chelsea team news coming up very shortly.

Sounds like Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah are both in the starting lineup for the Blues tonight. All will soon be revealed...

Huge night ahead!

18:24 , Matt Verri

Still more than 90 minutes to go until kick-off, but the atmosphere is already building outside Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are going to need all the help they can get from the stands tonight!

Not seen a police presence like this for a Chelsea game in some time. Fans here are waiting for the Real Madrid bus to create a hostile atmosphere

Last week in Spain...

18:17 , Matt Verri

Alarm bells ringing for Chelsea

18:09 , Matt Verri

There is nothing inherently wrong with an owner occasionally entering the dressing room, but the alleged details of Todd Boehly’s pre-Real Madrid speech to the Chelsea players should set alarm bells ringing again among supporters.

Boehly and fellow board members Behdad Eghbali and Hansjorg Wyss visited the dressing room after Saturday’s home defeat by Brighton where the American reportedly told the squad that their season had been “embarrassing” and singled out one senior player, signed for big money in the past year, for heavy criticism.

The visit, described as “not good at all” by one insider, was presumably intended as a timely pep talk ahead of Chelsea’s last chance to save their season against the European champions at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night but, if the details are correct, it is hard to imagine Boehly’s intervention will have improved morale.

No doubt Boehly is embarrassed by how his first season at Chelsea has unfolded, but his feelings are unlikely to be a motivator for the players, particularly when they could fairly point out that the co-owner has caused plenty of the embarrassment himself during the campaign.

Read more on that here

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Run to continue?

17:59 , Matt Verri

Karim Benzema’s last 14 #UCL goals have all come in the knockout stages... 🤯



Karim Benzema's last 14 #UCL goals have all come in the knockout stages...

That's the longest such run by a player in the competition's history...

All on the line for Lampard

17:52 , Matt Verri

Tonight is a final roll of the dice for Chelsea and a chance for Frank ­Lampard to add to his legend at ­Stamford Bridge, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg last week, few give the Blues a chance of mounting a comeback against Champions League kings Real Madrid and saving their season. Three straight defeats since Lampard took over as caretaker manager means their preparation could not have been much worse.

But, in a campaign that Todd Boehly labelled “embarrassing” during a dressing-room speech to the players on Saturday, European nights have offered Chelsea some salvation. Graham Potter’s biggest wins came against Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and RB Salzburg, and Lampard was part of some famous comebacks as a Blues player.

Read our full preview here

(Action Images via Reuters)

Stage is set!

17:46 , Matt Verri

Real Madrid team news

17:39 , Matt Verri

Talk about going early! Real have confirmed their team with two and a half hours to go until kick-off...

Starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Benzema

Subs: Lunin, Lopez, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rudiger, Mariano

How Chelsea can pull off shock comeback

17:35 , Matt Verri

Be more direct

Frank Lampard has unpicked Graham Potter’s possession game to simplify the attacking approach. Only Manchester City and Arsenal had more open-play sequences of more than 10 passes than Chelsea under Potter but it was not working for the Blues.

Playing the ball forward quickly and with quality can stop opponents from getting into a set defensive shape, and with speed in attack from Raheem Sterling and, if he features, Mykhailo Mudryk, it could suit Chelsea. Mudryk was one of the few positives in Chelsea’s defeat against Brighton on Saturday as he benefitted from that speedy approach.

Read more on what Chelsea can do to hurt Real here

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

17:28 , Matt Verri

It is just so hard to see the Blues getting back into this tie, even if they will give it a good go.

Lampard will want to see some fight and may well throw the kitchen sink at Real tactically, which would most likely end in Chelsea being picked off on the counter in what could become a most sobering night at the Bridge.

Real Madrid to win 3-1 (5-1 on aggregate)

Real Madrid team news

17:22 , Matt Verri

Anear fully-fit Real Madrid squad is available for selection against Chelsea.

Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba were all benched over the weekend against Cadiz so should return at Stamford Bridge, while Vinicus Jr and Toni Kroos have shaken off the minor issues that saw them stay at home.

Ferland Mendy’s injury absence means Eduardo Camavinga and Nacho Fernandez are competing for the left-back berth. Antonio Rudiger is set to be on the bench behind Alaba and Eder Militao.

Another former Chelsea favourite, Eden Hazard, has been included in the travelling party and will also be on the bench, with Thibaut Courtois in goal.

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea team news

17:16 , Matt Verri

Kai Havertz is back from a knee injury for Chelsea, who also have Ruben Loftus-Cheek available after a back problem.

Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh) will miss out along with Carney Chukwuemeka and Armando Broja. Ben Chilwell is banned.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante are expected to return after being rested against Brighton, along with the benched Reece James, Mateo Kovacic and Joao Felix.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid

17:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Good evening!

17:01 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Real Madrid!

The Blues have a mountain to climb tonight if they’re to reach the Champions League semi-finals, after falling to a 2-0 defeat in Spain last week. Frank Lampard’s side must somehow pull off a huge upset.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from Stamford Bridge. Stay with us.