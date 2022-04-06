Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

Chelsea host Real Madrid today for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown - in what is surely the tie of the round.

The two teams met in last season’s semi-finals with the Blues coming out 3-1 winners on aggregate as they went on to claim their second title in the illustrious competition.

Madrid boast 13 European crowns and, having gone enitrely trophy-less last campaign, are desperate to add the Champions League silverware to their impending stroll to the LaLiga title.

But in their way are a Chelsea team determined to make something of their season despite off-field turmoil and a faded domestic challenge, backed by a Stamford Bridge faithful stung by a shock defeat to Brentford on the weekend.

With kick-off at 8pm BST, here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid

TV channel: In the UK, Chelsea vs Real Madrid will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live match blog. James Robson will be in attendance for us at Stamford Bridge.